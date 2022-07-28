Drake's Takes: DFS Picks for UFC 277 Pena vs. Nunes

This article is part of our DraftKings MMA series.
Orion Cosce (7-1-0) v. Blood Diamond (3-1-0)
Orion Cosce - Height: 5'11" - Reach: 71" - Switch
~ Moderate volume
~ Plus wrestling/grappling
~ 7 finishes in 7 wins
Blood Diamond - Height: 5'11" - Reach: 76" – Switch
~ Moderate volume
~ Decent wrestling/grappling
~ 2 finishes in 3 wins
DFS Perspective: I was not impressed with Diamond's debut, and I expect this fight to play out similarly. Cosce should be better anywhere this fight takes place, especially the mat. Diamond has raw power, but a knockout is likely his only path to victory. Cosce should look to get this fight to the mat early and find a finish. I like him for both cash and GPP contests.
UFC 277 Pick: Cosce
Nicolae Negumereanu (12-1-0) v. Ihor Potieria (19-2-0)
Nicolae Negumereanu - Height: 6'0" - Reach: 78" – Orthodox
~ Low volume
~ Plus wrestling
~ 10 finishes in 12 wins
Ihor Potieria - Height: 6'3" - Reach: 75" – Southpaw
~ Moderate volume
~ Plus grappling
~ 15 finishes in 19 wins
DFS Perspective: Negumereanu has won three straight in the UFC and now draws Potieria, who is making his UFC debut. If the fight stays on the feet, I favor Potieria to score a knockout. However, if Negumereanu gets this fight to the mat, he could keep control and score a decision. Potieria is a fast starter and has the tools to win this anywhere it goes, so my lean will be with him. I would not put much stock into cash for either guy, but both make a solid GPP play.
UFC 277 Pick: Potieria
Joselyne Edwards (11-4-0) v. Ji Yeon Kim (9-5-2)
Joselyne Edwards - Height: 5'8" - Reach: 70" – Orthodox
~ High volume
~ Plus wrestling/grappling
~ 8 finishes in 11 wins
Ji Yeon Kim - Height: 5'7" - Reach: 72" – Orthodox
~ High volume
~ Decent grappling
~ 5 finishes in 9 wins
DFS Perspective: Edwards last fought at 145 and is making the drop to 125 for this fight, so keep an eye out for any issues during weigh-ins. That said, I expect this to be a low-scoring decision either way it goes. Edwards has the size advantage and would also have a significant edge on the mat. Kim can put up high volume but likely struggles with the physicality of Edwards. Edwards can be used in cash or GPP, but a high score is unlikely.
UFC 277 Pick: Edwards
Michael Morales (13-0-0) v. Adam Fugitt (8-2-0)
Michael Morales - Height: 6'0" - Reach: 79" – Orthodox
~ Moderate volume
~ Plus grappling
~ 11 finishes in 13 wins
Adam Fugitt - Height: 6'1" - Reach: N/A – Southpaw
~ Moderate volume
~ Plus wrestling/grappling
~ 7 finishes in 8 wins
DFS Perspective: Fugitt is making his debut after a run of successful finishes in other promotions but draws a significant step up in competition in Morales. He has a solid overall game and can win anywhere. Morales has looked unstoppable in the Octagon, and I see this being no different. I expect this fight to stay on the feet and Morales to take over early. He will need a first-round finish to hit value, but he makes for a solid cash or GPP play.
UFC 277 Pick: Morales
Drakkar Klose (12-2-1) v. Rafa Garcia (14-2-0)
Drakkar Klose - Height: 5'9" - Reach: 70" – Orthodox
~ Moderate volume
~ Plus wrestling
~ 5 finishes in 12 wins
Rafa Garcia - Height: 5'7" - Reach: 70" – Orthodox
~ Low volume
~ Plus wrestling
~ 9 finishes in 13 wins
DFS Perspective: Klose returned after two years off in April and looked as dominant as ever. He should be the better fighter anywhere this goes. Garcia is riding a two-fight win streak and will likely only find success if he can get this to the mat. He is averaging four takedowns per 15 minutes, but Klose has great takedown defense. I expect Klose to come out hot and take over early, making him a solid play for cash and GPP.
UFC 277 Pick: Klose
Don'Tale Mayes (10-4-0) v. Hamdy Abdelwahab (3-0-0)
Don'Tale Mayes - Height: 6'6" - Reach: 81" – Orthodox
~ Moderate volume
~ Plus wrestling
~ 6 finishes in 9 wins
Hamdy Abdelwahab - Height: 6'2" - Reach: 73" – Southpaw
~ Moderate volume
~ Minimal wrestling/grappling
~ 5 finishes in 5 wins
DFS Perspective: Abdelwahab is making his UFC debut after a dominant 5-0 start to his MMA career. He has considerable power and is also a former Olympic wrestler. Mayes is riding a two-fight win streak but has not been the most impressive fighter in the promotion. I think this fight is close and could go either way. Mayes has a considerable reach advantage, while Abdelwahab will have an edge on the mat. This fight is dog-or-pass for me, and I would only use either guy for GPP contests.
UFC 277 Pick: Abdelwahab
Drew Dober (24-11-0, 1NC) v. Rafael Alves (20-10-0)
Drew Dober - Height: 5'8" - Reach: 70" – Southpaw
~ Moderate volume
~ Plus wrestling/grappling
~ 17 finishes in 24 wins
Rafael Alves - Height: 5'8" - Reach: 68" – Orthodox
~ Low volume
~ Plus wrestling/grappling
~ 15 finishes in 20 wins
DFS Perspective: This should be a close, high-paced fight. Dober will have a considerable advantage on the feet with volume and power. However, Alves will have an edge on the mat with grappling. He likely needs an early finish, as Dober should gain more and more steam as the fight goes on. I like Dober for cash and GPP contests. Alves makes a solid GPP dart.
UFC 277 Pick: Dober
Alex Morono (21-7-0, 1NC) v. Matthew Semelsberger (10-3-0)
Alex Morono - Height: 5'11" - Reach: 72" – Orthodox
~ High volume
~ Decent wrestling
~ 12 finishes in 21 wins
Matthew Semelsberger - Height: 6'1" - Reach: 75" – Switch
~ High volume
~ Decent wrestling
~ 7 finishes in 10 wins
DFS Perspective: I expect most of this fight to stay upright as both guys are high-volume strikers with power. A split decision is a definite possibility if a knockout does not happen. I lean the way of Semelsberger, who has a three-inch reach advantage and more power, for cash and GPP contests.
UFC 277 Pick: Semelsberger
Magomed Ankalaev (17-1-0) v. Anthony Smith (36-16-0)
Magomed Ankalaev - Height: 6'3" - Reach: 75" – Orthodox
~ Low volume
~ Plus wrestling
~ 8 finishes in 16 wins
Anthony Smith - Height: 6'4" - Reach: 76" – Orthodox
~ Low volume
~ Plus wrestling/grappling
~ 33 finishes in 36 wins
DFS Perspective: Ankalaev is a top prospect and one of the best fighters in the division. He is hard to hit, has considerable power and can wrestle for days. On the other hand, Smith is riding high on a three-fight win streak after dropping two straight. He has power in his hands and excellent grappling. Ankalaev's volume could be an issue if it goes to a decision, but I am confident he will be able to either finish Smith or wrestle him enough to win rounds on the cards.
UFC 277 Pick: Ankalaev
Alexandre Pantoja (24-5-0) v. Alex Perez (24-6-0)
Alexandre Pantoja - Height: 5'5" - Reach: 67" – Orthodox
~ Moderate volume
~ Plus wrestling/grappling
~ 17 finishes in 24 wins
Alex Perez - Height: 5'6" - Reach: 65" – Orthodox
~ Moderate volume
~ Plus wrestling/grappling
~ 12 finishes in 24 wins
DFS Perspective: Another close fight between two fierce competitors. Pantoja should have a slight advantage in striking and grappling, while Perez holds the edge in wrestling. Either guy could find a submission during their grappling exchanges, but I think Pantoja has the leg up, as he has not been finished, and Perez has been submitted four times. I like Pantoja for cash and GPP. Perez makes a solid GPP dart throw.
UFC 277 Pick: Pantoja
Derrick Lewis (26-9-0, 1NC) v. Sergei Pavlovich (15-1-0)
Derrick Lewis - Height: 6'3" - Reach: 79" – Orthodox
~ Low volume
~ Minimal wrestling/grappling
~ 22 finishes in 26 wins
Sergei Pavlovich - Height: 6'3" - Reach: 84" – Southpaw
~ Moderate volume
~ Minimal wrestling/grappling
~ 12 finishes in 15 wins
DFS Perspective: Here we have a clash of heavyweights that likely does not see the scorecards. Lewis is a killer with immense power. Pavlovich also has incredible power and throws good volume behind it. This fight likely does not see much past the first round, if at all. I like Pavlovich's speed and pressure, so I lean his way. However, Lewis has one-shot power, and he needs to avoid it. A high score is likely from this fight unless it makes it to the late stages with little action. Pick the guy you like, and roll with him in cash and GPP.
UFC 277 Pick: Pavlovich
Brandon Moreno (19-6-2) v. Kai Kara-France (24-9-0, 1NC)
Brandon Moreno - Height: 5'7" - Reach: 70" – Orthodox
~ Low volume
~ Plus wrestling/grappling
~ 14 finishes in 19 wins
Kai Kara-France - Height: 5'4" - Reach: 69" – Orthodox
~ Moderate volume
~ Plus wrestling
~ 14 finishes in 24 wins
DFS Perspective: A rematch from 2019 when Moreno won a close decision. Moreno will hold an edge on the mat and should look to wrestle early to edge out rounds. Kara-France will have an advantage on the feet and will likely look to use his power to keep Moreno honest. This should be a tightly-contested fight for five rounds or as long as it lasts, as either guy could find a finish. I think in Moreno's latest loss a weakness was found in his striking, and I believe Kara-France exploits it. Using both guys in cash lineups is conceivable if the fight goes to a decision. I like Kara-France in cash and GPP, however.
UFC 277 Pick: Kara-France
Julianna Pena (12-4-0) v. Amanda Nunes (21-5-0)
Julianna Pena - Height: 5'6" - Reach: 69" – Orthodox
~ Moderate volume
~ Plus wrestling/grappling
~ 8 finishes in 11 wins
Amanda Nunes - Height: 5'8" - Reach: 69" – Orthodox
~ High volume
~ Plus wrestling/grappling
~ 17 finishes in 21 wins
DFS Perspective: A rematch between two warriors after one of the largest upsets the UFC has seen last December. Pena shocked the UFC world after a stunning submission over Nunes in the second round and crowned herself a champion of the women's bantamweight division. She is a vicious competitor with power and a solid overall game. Nunes will be looking to correct one of her biggest mistakes from their first match, fighting at an unsustainable pace, and work her game plan to tire Pena out. She has immense power and excellent grappling but lacks in cardio. Pena made it a point to tire Nunes out quickly and apply constant pressure last fight, which will also be her path to victory here. I do not see Nunes making the same mistake twice, winning her belt back by an early finish. I like Nunes for cash and GPP. Pena makes for a solid dart throw for GPP as the reigning champ.
UFC 277 Pick: Nunes
For more MMA DFS-specific content, check out our DraftKings MMA preview, or play around with your favorite combinations of fighters on our DFS MMA Lineup Optimizer.
FANDUEL MMA SCORING
Moves Scoring
Significant Strikes = 0.6 pts
Takedown = 6 pts
Takedown Defense = 3 pts
Knockdown = 12 pts
Submission Attempt = 5 pts
Fight Conclusion Bonuses
1st Round Win = 100 pts
2nd Round Win = 75 pts
3rd Round Win = 50 pts
4th Round Win = 35 pts
5th Round Win = 25 pts
Decision Win = 20 pts
Scoring Notes
- Significant Strikes are distance strikes or clinch/ground strikes that are considered "power strikes" by official scorers.
- A knockdown is awarded to a fighter who knocks his/her opponent down due to debilitation for what the official scorers consider a substantial time.
DRAFTKINGS MMA SCORING
Moves Scoring
Strikes: +0.2 pts
Significant Strikes (SS): +0.2 pts
Control Time: +0.03 pts/Second
Takedown (TD): +5 pts
Reversal/Sweep (REV): +5 pts
Knockdown (KD): +10 pts
Fight Conclusion Bonuses
1st Round Win (1rW+): +90 pts
2nd Round Win (2rW+): +70 pts
3rd Round Win (3rW+): +45 pts
4th Round Win (4rW+): +40 pts
5th Round Win (5rW+): +40 pts
Decision Win (WBD+): +30 pts
Quick Win Bonus: +25 pts
(fight is finished in 60 seconds or less)
Scoring Notes
- Significant Strikes are any distance strikes or clinch/ground strikes that are considered "power strikes" by official scorers.
- A Significant Strike will count as both a strike and a significant strike and will be worth a total of 0.4 pts.
- Control Time is the time spent in the dominant position on the ground or in the clinch. +0.03 points are awarded per second.
- A Knockdown is awarded to a fighter who knocks his/her opponent down due to debilitation for what the official scorers consider an appreciable time.
- A Quick Win Bonus is awarded to the winning fighter if they win in the first round in 60 seconds or less.