Drake's Takes: UFC Paris Gane vs. Spivac

The top MMA betting and DFS plays for this weekend's UFC Paris card are up and courtesy of Drake Burden, who breaks down betting and lineup strategy, as well as offers predictions for the entire event.

Zarah Fairn (6-5-0) v. Jacqueline Cavalcanti (5-1-0)

Zarah Fairn - Height: 5'8" - Reach: 72" - Orthodox

~ High volume

~ Minimal wrestling/grappling

~ 4 finishes in 6 wins

Jacqueline Cavalcanti - Height: 5'8" - Reach: 70" – Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Minimal wrestling/grappling

~ 3 finishes in 5 wins

DFS Perspective: Fairn is now 39 and offers little outside of striking. Her most recent fight was close, but she ultimately lost to a fighter 6 inches shorter than her. Cavalcanti will be making her UFC after a promising start to her career in other promotions. I expect this to be a close fight to start and for Cavalcanti to pull ahead as the fight continues. Without a knockout, the score of this fight will likely be low and should only be considered for GPP contests.

UFC Paris Pick: Cavalcanti

Farid Basharat (10-0-0) v. Kleydson Rodrigues (8-2-0)

Farid Basharat - Height: 5'8" - Reach: 71" - Orthodox

~ High volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 6 finishes in 10 wins

Kleydson Rodrigues - Height: 5'5" - Reach: 67" – Orthodox

~ High volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 6 finishes in 8 wins

DFS Perspective: Both fighters are exciting young prospects with well-rounded games. While Rodrigues will have his chances, I expect Basharat to suffocate Rodrigues with his wrestling. The fight's winner likely scores well with volume and control time, and I would not be surprised if one of them had an early finish.

UFC Paris Pick: Basharat

Nora Cornolle (6-1-0) v. Joselyne Edwards (13-4-0)

Nora Cornolle - Height: 5'7" - Reach: 67" - Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Minimal wrestling/grappling

~ 6 finishes in 6 wins

Joselyne Edwards - Height: 5'8" - Reach: 70" – Orthodox

~ High volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 8 finishes in 13 wins

DFS Perspective: Cornolle is making her UFC debut after a run of six consecutive finishes in other promotions. She is primarily a striker with heavy hands and continuous forward pressure. Edwards is fighting for the second time in 2023, still looking for her first UFC finish. She tends to keep fights close, which has resulted in back-to-back split decision wins. It can be challenging to trust a newcomer who seems to rely solely on power, and Edwards has a tough chin. Cornolle makes a solid GPP play if she gets an early knockout, but i prefer the safe pick in Edwards.

UFC Paris Pick: Edwards

Ange Loosa (9-3-0) v. Rhys McKee (13-4-1)

Ange Loosa - Height: 5'10" - Reach: 74" - Orthodox

~ High volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 6 finishes in 9 wins

Rhys McKee - Height: 6'2" - Reach: 78" – Orthodox

~ High volume

~ Minimal wrestling/grappling

~ 13 finishes in 13 wins

DFS Perspective: This should be a striker vs. grappler match. Loosa got his first UFC win last time out, handing his opponent with his wrestling. McKee last fought in the UFC in 2020, losing twice, and was let go. Since then, he went on to rattle off three consecutive wins by knockout in the Cage Warriors promotion and is back for another shot in the UFC. Both guys have a path to a high DFS score, and it will go to the guy who can implement his game plan better. I like the dog to avoid being controlled and record an early knockout.

UFC Paris Pick: McKee

Morgan Charriere (18-9-1) v. Manolo Zecchini (11-3-0)

Morgan Charriere - Height: 5'8" - Reach: 69" - Orthodox

~ High volume

~ Minimal wrestling/grappling

~ 6 finishes in 10 wins

Manolo Zecchini - Height: 5'8 - Reach: 68" – Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 9 finishes in 11 wins

DFS Perspective: A battle between two debuting prospects. I expect this to primarily be a striking match for as long as it lasts. Both fighters carry power in their hands, but it's Charriere who puts out more volume and pushes the tempo. In a fight with many question marks, I'll back the favorite.

UFC Paris Pick: Charriere

William Gomis (12-2-0) v. Yanis Ghemmouri (12-1-0)

William Gomis - Height: 6'0" - Reach: 73" - Southpaw

~ Low volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 6 finishes in 12 wins

Yanis Ghemmouri - Height: 5'9" - Reach: 69" – Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 7 finishes in 12 wins

DFS Perspective: Gomis has won both of his UFC fights, though in unspectacular fashion. Ghemmouri will make his UFC debut with a 12-1 record throughout other promotions. Though Gomis will have a slight edge in experience, I prefer the well-rounded game of Ghemmouri. He should be the better striker and have the grappling to avoid danger with Gomis. I will back the dog to win and crush value for DFS.

UFC Paris Pick: Ghemmouri

Volkan Oezdemir (18-7-0) v. Bogdan Guskov (14-2-0)

Volkan Oezdemir - Height: 6'2" - Reach: 75" - Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Minimal wrestling/grappling

~ 13 finishes in 18 wins

Bogdan Guskov - Height: 6'3" - Reach: 76" – Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Minimal wrestling/grappling

~ 14 finishes in 14 wins

DFS Perspective: Oezdemir is on a slide, having lost three of his last four, and needs to find a way into the win column. Guskov is making his UFC debut and looks to be a highly impressive fighter. He has insane power and incredible speed. Oezdemir has a considerable edge in experience and competition faced, but his low output and decreased power leaves much to be desired. Guskov tends to fight with his hands low, but I see him avoiding anything significant and winning by knockout.

UFC Paris Pick: Guskov

Benoit Saint-Denis (11-1-0) v. Thiago Moises (17-6-0)

Benoit Saint-Denis - Height: 5'11" - Reach: 73" - Southpaw

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 11 finishes in 11 wins

Thiago Moises - Height: 5'9" - Reach: 70" – Orthodox

~ Low volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 11 finishes in 17 wins

DFS Perspective: Moises is typically a one-trick pony who will only look to grapple his way to victory. He is riding a two-fight win streak by rear naked choke, but he will have difficulty doing it a third time. Saint-Denis is riding an impressive three-fight winning streak with two submissions and one knockout. This will be another step up for the southpaw and one I expect him to manage. Another high-scoring finish is likely.

UFC Paris Pick: Saint Denis

Manon Fiorot - Height: 5'7" - Reach: 65" - Orthodox

~ High volume

~ Minimal wrestling/grappling

~ 6 finishes in 10 wins

Rose Namajunas - Height: 5'5" - Reach: 65" – Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 7 finishes in 11 wins

DFS Perspective: Thug Rose is back, making her return from her title defense loss. She is moving up from 115 to 125 to take on one of the hottest prospects in the UFC. Fiorot has been dominant in five UFC fights, showing virtually no weakness, and should get a title shot with another win or two. Namajunas's best bet is to get this fight to the mat and dominate with her wrestling, but getting it there will not be easy, as Fiorot is defending them at a clip over 80 percent. I expect this fight to start close but for Fiorot to take over as the fight goes on.

UFC Paris Pick: Fiorot

Ciryl Gane - Height: 6'4" - Reach: 81" - Orthodox

~ High volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 8 finishes in 11 wins

Sergey Spivac - Height: 6'3" - Reach: 78" – Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 14 finishes in 16 wins

DFS Perspective: Gane returns to the Octagon nearly six months after his title fight loss, one in which he looked completely lost. Spivac last fought in February of this year, earning his third consecutive win by finish. I expect this to go one of two ways: Gane puts on a striking clinic and avoids the mat, or Spivac gets this to the mat and dominates ground control. Getting the right side of this fight will be the difference in many lineups. I will slide with the dog slightly due to the Gane's glaring weakness in takedown defense.

UFC Paris Pick: Spivac

