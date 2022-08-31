MMA Best Bets: Picks, Odds, and Predictions for UFC Paris

This article is part of our UFC Picks series.

The UFC heads to France for the first time, and the card goes down in Paris on Saturday, September 3 with a heavyweight fight headlining the card. Robert Whittaker also takes on Marvin Vettori in the co-main event.

Below I'll share my favorite play, an underdog, a prop and a two-fighter parlay. All odds are via the DraftKings Sportsbook and are accurate as of the post date of this article.

Weight Class: Featherweight

Charles Jourdain (13-5-1) vs. Nathaniel Wood (18-5)

UFC Paris got a big boost when the UFC added Jourdain vs. Wood on short notice, which was admittedly a bit of a surprise, as both men fought in mid-to-late July but both are willing to make the quick turnaround.

Wood is a former bantamweight who beat Charles Rosa in his 145-pound debut in the UFC, while Jourdain is a fringe top-15 guy and coming off a decision loss to Shane Burgos in a scrap that could've gone his way.

I do expect Wood to shoot for some takedowns and try and get the fight to the ground, as Jourdain is the better striker. The Canadian should be able to land the jabs and kicks we saw in the Burgos fight, and he has the cardio to go three hard rounds. As the odds suggest, this is a close fight, but I like Jourdain to do enough on the feet to win a decision.

UFC Paris Best Bet: Charles Jourdain (-135)

Weight Class: Lightweight

John Makdessi (18-7) vs. Nasrat Haqparast (13-5)

Makdessi vs. Haqparast is a grudge match and a fight that has been years in the making. The two used to train in Montreal together at TriStar, but they had a massive falling out. Ever since then, both men have called each other out, and now will finally get to settle their differences.

Although Makdessi hasn't been that active as of late, he is coming off a very impressive win over Ignacio Bahamondes in a fight in which he was a big underdog in. As for Haqparast, he was a highly-touted prospect entering the UFC but has failed to live up to that hype, as he's just 5-4 and on a two-fight losing skid.

Against Bobby Green, Hapqarast was shut out on the scorecards, as Green was able to just out-volume him – which is exactly what Makdessi is also capable of doing. I expect this one to go the distance as well. To me, this should be a pick'em fight, so to get +195 on a coin-flip is a bet I have to make every time.

UFC Paris Best Bet: John Makdessi (+195)

Weight Class: Middleweight

Robert Whittaker (23-6) vs. Marvin Vettori (18-4-1)

In the co-main event, I like Robert Whittaker to get his hand raised, but a better way to attack this fight is Whittaker by decision.

This fight is only three rounds, though both men have been used to fighting five rounds as of late. On the feet, Whittaker is the better striker and should be able to pick apart Vettori. Meanwhile, the Italian likely won't be able to get the Aussie down to the mat, as Whittaker has a very impressive 84 percent takedown defense.

In Whittaker's last five wins, all five have come by decision. His last stoppage win was way back in 2017 when he knocked out Jacare Souza. Vettori, meanwhile, has never been finished in his career, as has a great chin. He took the best shots from Israel Adesanya, Paulo Costa and others, so rather than laying the big chalk on Whittaker, take him by decision.

UFC Paris Best Bet: Robert Whittaker by decision (-115)

Weigh Classes: Lightweight & Middleweight

Benoit Saint-Denis (9-1) vs. Gabriel Miranda (16-5)

Nassourdine Imavov (11-3) vs. Joaquin Buckley (15-4)

For my UFC Paris parlay, I'm taking two Frenchman in Benoit Saint-Denis and Nassourdine Imavov to get the win at home.

Saint-Denis was supposed to face Christos Giagos, but he fell out with an injury, and Miranda will now make his UFC debut on short notice. To me, he is not UFC caliber. Miranda may be on a three-fight winning streak, but his level of competition has been terrible, as those wins came over opponents with records of 5-5, 3-1, and 8-7. The Frenchman should be able to piece up Miranda and then get him to the ground and sink in a choke.

For the other leg, I like Imavov to beat Buckley. Although Buckley has a ton of hype due to his viral KOs, he is a kill-or-be-killed fighter, and this seems like too much of a step-up for him. Imavov lands 4.29 significant strikes per minute compared to Buckley's 3.74, while Imavov only absorbs 2.23 compared to the American absorbing 3.42.

Imavov has a solid chin and likely won't get KO'd. If he can extend Buckely into the later rounds, he should be able to get Buckley down and either get a late stoppage or just grind him out for a win.

UFC Paris Best Bet: Saint-Denis & Imavov parlay (-110)

