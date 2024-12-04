MMA Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for UFC 310

This article is part of our UFC Picks series.

The UFC is in Las Vegas, Nevada at the T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, December 7 for UFC 310. The main event features Alexandre Pantoja defending his flyweight belt against UFC newcomer Kai Asakura.

Below, I'll share my UFC 310 predictions, including a betting favorite pick, an underdog, a prop and a two-fighter parlay. All UFC odds are via the DraftKings Sportsbook and are accurate as of the post date of this article.

Weight Class: Welterweight

Themba Gorimbo (14-4) vs Vicente Luque (22-10-1)

Vicente Luque was supposed to fight Nick Diaz on the card, but he will now take on Themba Gorimbo in a fight I no longer think he wins.

Luque appears to be past his prime, as all the damage has caught up to him. He was badly beaten by Joaquin Buckley last time out in a fight in which he didn't look good at all.

Gorimbo, meanwhile, is not much of a finisher, but his volume and pressure could get the best of Luque. Gorimbo should be able to out-grapple Luque and edge out a decision with his strikes and wrestling.

UFC 310 Bet: Themba Gorimbo (-155)

Weight Class: Welterweight

Michael Chiesa (17-7) vs Max Griffin (20-10)

For my underdog pick at UFC 310, I'm taking Michael Chiesa to get his hand raised against Max Griffin.

Chiesa is starting to slowly work his way back to becoming a favorite, as I did like him when he was +120ish. We still get him at -108 as of the fight week, so he qualifies as an underdog play.

Chiesa is a durable grappler who isn't going to be put away with strikes. Griffin, meanwhile, does tend to come up short when he faces a step up in competition. I expect Chiesa to be able to get Griffin to the mat and control him for 15 minutes to edge out a big win here.

UFC 310 Bet: Michael Chiesa (-108)

Weight Class: Heavyweight

Ciryl Gane (12-2) vs Alexander Volkov (38-10)

For my prop at UFC 310, I'm taking Ciryl Gane to win a decision and beat Alexander Volkov again in their rematch.

Gane and Volkov fought back in 2021 in a five-round main event that Gane won by decision. The Frenchman has taken a bit of time off, as he hasn't fought since September of 2023, which is a bit of a concern.

However, both Gane and Volkov are both extremely durable on the feet. This should be a kickboxing fight, and as we saw in the first fight, Gane is the better and faster striker. He will be able to again use that to his advantage and edge out a big decision win.

UFC 310 Bet: Ciryl Gane by decision (-145)

Weight Classes: Featherweight & light heavyweight.

Movsar Evloev (18-0) vs Aljamain Sterling (24-4)

Dominick Reyes (13-4) vs Anthony Smith (37-20)

For my parlay at UFC 310, I'm taking Movsar Evloev and Dominick Reyes to get their hands raised.

Evloev is undefeated and is a great grappler who is a tough out for anyone. Although Sterling is known for his wrestling, I expect Evloev to be stronger and able to control Sterling on the mat. On the feet, neither are elite strikers, but Evloev does have the better striking defense, as he'll land better shots, mixed in with his control time, to edge out a decision.

To close the parlay out, I like Reyes to get another knockout win here against Smith. Reyes took some much-needed time off and looked great in his last fight against Dustin Jacoby, as he scored a big knockout win. Smith, meanwhile, hasn't looked good of late, and his chin is a concern.

I expect Reyes to be the faster and more powerful striker. He'll eventually find his mark for a big KO win.

UFC 310 Bet: Movsar Evloev & Dominick Reyes parlay (-133)

