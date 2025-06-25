Get RotoWire's custom analysis to choose the best team for you before the season and in-season.

UFC 317: MMA Betting Picks and Odds Insight

The UFC is in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Saturday, June 28, for UFC 317, which serves as International Fight Week. The main event of the card features the vacant lightweight title up for grabs, as Charles Oliveira takes on Ilia Topuria.

Below, I'll share my UFC 317 predictions, including my favorite pick, an underdog, a prop and a two-fighter parlay. All UFC odds are via the DraftKings Sportsbook and are accurate as of the post date of this article.

Weight Class: Lightweight

Terrance McKinney (16-7) vs Slava Borshchev (8-5-1)

A banger of a lightweight bout takes place on the prelims, as Terrance McKinney takes on Slava Borshchev. I'm backing McKinney to get his hand raised.

McKinney and Borshchev are both strikers who have a ton of power, and although McKinney is typically a one-round fighter, this is a good spot to take him here. McKinney is the much better striker technically, in addition to bringing more power to the table.

Borshchev hasn't been knocked out in his MMA career, but he has been knocked down while with the UFC. I like McKinney to be able to land damaging shots and get the TKO win, or a club-and-sub is also a possibility.

UFC 317 Bet: Terrance McKinney (-180)

Weight Class: Flyweight

Brandon Royval (17-7) vs Joshua Van (14-2)

For my underdog pick at UFC 317, I'm taking Brandon Royval to beat Joshua Van.

Van is taking this fight on just a couple of weeks' notice, and this is a huge step up in competition here. Royval is a super well-rounded fighter and will be a tough out for Van.

Van is there to be hit, as Royval should be able to land the bigger shots and can even use his wrestling. Van is only 23 and has all the tools to be a future champ, but this is too much of a step up. The last opponent close to this caliber he fought was Charles Johnson, and Van got knocked out in the third round.

This will be a competitive fight that goes the distance, but I'm backing Royval to get the win as the underdog.

UFC 317 Bet: Brandon Royval (+102)

Weight Class: Flyweight

Alexandre Pantoja (29-5) vs Kai Kara-France (25-11)

For my prop at UFC 317, I'm taking Alexandre Pantoja and Kai Kara-France to go over 3.5 rounds.

Pantoja is defending his flyweight title, and in his last four fights, three have gone the distance. Pantoja is good at grinding away wins with striking and clinching, which is what he will look to do against Kara-France, who has a ton of power.

Kara-France, meanwhile, has gone the distance in two of his last four, as when he wins, he does so by knockout. Pantoja, meanwhile, has never been knocked out in the UFC, which will help the over cash here.

UFC 317 Bet: Alexandre Pantoja-Kai Kara-France over 3.5 rounds (-175)

Weight Class: Lightweight & Women's flyweight

Ilia Topuria (16-0) vs Charles Oliveira (35-10)

Tracy Cortez (11-2) vs Viviane Araujo (13-6)

For my parlay at UFC 317, I'm taking Ilia Topuria and Tracy Cortez to get their hands raised Saturday night.

Topuria is taking on Charles Oliveira for the vacant lightweight title, and this is a good spot for the former featherweight champion to get the win. Topuria is a great grappler and striker, which will allow him to keep this fight standing. He also has more power, so I expect him to eventually win by TKO.

I'm also backing Cortez to beat Araujo on the prelims. Cortez is coming off a decision loss to Rose Namajunas in a five-round fight, which snapped her 11-fight winning streak and was her first UFC loss. Cortez is a great striker who should be able to keep this fight standing and will be able to outland Araujo to get a decision win here.

UFC 317 Bet: Ilia Topuria & Tracy Cortez parlay (-143)

UFC Best Bets

Here is a recap of my best UFC picks for this weekend's UFC 317 card.

