Top DFS Picks and Betting Strategies for UFC 317

The top UFC betting and DFS plays for this weekend's UFC 317 card are up, as well as breakdowns of betting and lineup strategy, plus predictions for the entire event.

2025 Overall Picks: 177-74-1 ~ Dog Picks 27-20-1

Drake's Bet of the Week: Payton Talbott +160

Bet of the Week Record: 12-8-1 +983

DFS Lock of the Week: Alexandre Pantoja - 17-2

Fanduel Captain: Pantoja/Talbott

Ilia Topuria (16-0-0) v. Charles Oliveira (35-10-0)

Ilia Topuria

Height: 5'7" – Reach: 69" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 16 wins (6 KO/TKO, 8 submissions, 2 decisions)

Elite pressure striker with sharp boxing and vicious power

Undefeated, moving up to lightweight for his UFC 155 debut

Charles Oliveira

Height: 5'10" – Reach: 74" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 35 wins (10 KO/TKO, 21 submissions, 4 decisions)

Most submissions in UFC history with elite BJJ and dangerous Muay Thai

Wild offense but proven against the best in the division

DFS Perspective: Topuria is as dangerous as they come, but this is a considerable test at 155, and Oliveira is still a nightmare for anyone if he drags the fight to the mat. Ilia has the power to do damage, but I'd rather see how he holds up over five rounds against a proven finisher in this division before crowning him yet. I could easily see Oliveira snatching a neck in a scramble if Topuria overcommits.

UFC 317 Pick: Oliveira

Alexandre Pantoja (29-5-0) v. Kai Kara-France (25-11-0)

Alexandre Pantoja

Height: 5'5" – Reach: 67" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 28 wins (8 KO/TKO, 11 submissions, 10 decisions)

Relentless pace with slick grappling and underrated power

Tough as nails — thrives in scrambles and high-volume exchanges

Kai Kara-France

Height: 5'4" – Reach: 69" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 25 wins (12 KO/TKO, 3 submissions, 10 decisions)

Sharp boxer with fast hands and good movement

Has struggled when opponents mix in takedowns and sustained grappling

DFS Perspective: Kara-France is tough, but I don't think he has the tools to keep Pantoja off him for five rounds. Pantoja's pressure, transitions and scrambling are going to break Kai down over time. Expect takedowns, back takes and a constant threat of a sub.

UFC 317 Pick: Pantoja

Brandon Royval (17-7-0) v. Joshua Van (14-2-0)

Brandon Royval

Height: 5'9" – Reach: 68" – Stance: Southpaw

Record: 16 wins (4 KO/TKO, 9 submissions, 4 decisions)

Wild, unpredictable striker with dangerous submission game

Can create chaos, but sometimes leaves openings defensively

Joshua Van

Height: 5'5" – Reach: 65" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 10 wins (7 KO/TKO, 2 submissions, 5 decisions)

Most active fighter in the UFC right now — fought weeks ago and back again

High-volume, sharp boxing and elite takedown defense for a flyweight

DFS Perspective: Royval can be dangerous anywhere, but Van's pace, durability and defensive wrestling make him a real problem. If he keeps this standing, his output should break Royval's rhythm and frustrate him over three rounds. Royval might have more pop and slicker grappling, but I trust Van's activity and volume to win this fight.

UFC 317 Pick: Van

Beneil Dariush (22-6-1) v. Renato Moicano (20-6-1)

Beneil Dariush

Height: 5'10" – Reach: 72" – Stance: Southpaw

Record: 22 wins (5 KO/TKO, 8 submissions, 9 decisions)

Crafty veteran with solid striking and high-level grappling

Has looked slower and hittable in recent fights

Renato Moicano

Height: 5'11" – Reach: 72" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 19 wins (2 KO/TKO, 10 submissions, 8 decisions)

Slick BJJ with clean boxing and sharp jab

Momentum is strong — hunting finishes and fighting smart

DFS Perspective: Moicano is probably going to be one of the most popular plays on the slate, and for good reason. Dariush still has decent striking, maybe even the edge there, but if he's as slow as he looked the last couple of fights, he's in trouble. Moicano will have a big advantage on the mat and should find ways to get there. If Dariush can't pull the trigger or keeps getting backed up, this could be a rough night for him.

UFC 317 Pick: Moicano

Payton Talbott (9-1-0) v. Felipe Lima (14-1-0)

Payton Talbott

Height: 5'10" – Reach: 70" – Stance: Switch

Record: 7 wins (7 KO/TKO, 1 submission, 1 decision)

Clean striker with fast hands and slick movement

Coming off a rough fight, but still has big upside and finishing tools

Felipe Lima

Height: 5'6" – Reach: 68" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 12 wins (4 KO/TKO, 3 submissions, 7 decisions)

Aggressive finisher with a well-rounded attack

UFC debut — brings pressure, but defense can be questionable

DFS Perspective: I don't get why Talbott is the dog here. Sure, he had a shaky fight last time, but the kid's legit. Lima pushes a pace but leaves plenty of openings, and Talbott's sharp striking should eat him alive if he stays composed. I trust Talbott to show up with adjustments, stuff takedowns, and light Lima up on the feet.

UFC 317 Pick: Talbott

Jack Hermansson (24-8-0) v. Gregory Rodrigues (16-6-0)

Jack Hermansson

Height: 6'1" – Reach: 77" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 23 wins (10 KO/TKO, 7 submissions, 7 decisions)

Veteran with a tricky grappling game and decent volume striking

Slower lately, but still opportunistic and crafty in scrambles

Gregory Rodrigues

Height: 6'3" – Reach: 75" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 14 wins (9 KO/TKO, 4 submissions, 3 decisions)

Heavy-handed brawler with solid BJJ and brutal ground-and-pound

Durable but cuts easily — fights often turn into bloodbaths

DFS Perspective: I'm siding with Rodrigues, but not fully confident. Hermansson has definitely slowed down, but he's still tricky enough to find windows, especially if this hits the mat. Rodrigues should be the sharper, more explosive guy, but he's so easy to bust open and bleed everywhere that any momentum can swing fast. Lean Rodrigues to land the bigger shots and push pace, but I won't be surprised if Hermansson drags him into a messy, close fight.

UFC 317 Pick: Rodrigues

Hyder Amil (11-0-0) v. Jose Delgado (9-1-0)

Hyder Amil

Height: 5'9" – Reach: 70" – Stance: Switch

Record: 8 wins (6 KO/TKO, 1 submission, 4 decisions)

Relentless pressure striker with high volume and solid cardio

Keeps a pace that forces mistakes and breaks opponents down

Jose Miguel Delgado

Height: 5'11" – Reach: 73" – Stance: Switch

Record: 8 wins (5 KO/TKO, 4 submissions)

Heavy hitter with fast finishes and good pop early

Can be wild and slow down if he can't get the quick knockout

DFS Perspective: I'm riding with Amil here. He's the better pressure striker, throws way more volume, and should be able to drown Delgado if he survives the early heat. Delgado is live for a big shot or quick sub, so taking both sides in DFS isn't a bad idea. However, I trust Amil's pace and toughness to drag this into deep water and find a finish himself.

UFC 317 Pick: Amil

Viviane Araujo (13-6-0) v. Tracy Cortez (11-2-0)

Viviane Araujo

Height: 5'4" – Reach: 68" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 12 wins (3 KO/TKO, 4 submissions, 6 decisions)

Athletic, strong grappler with decent striking

Can fade late and struggle with high-paced wrestlers

Tracy Cortez

Height: 5'5" – Reach: 65" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 11 wins (1 KO/TKO, 1 submission, 9 decisions)

Clean boxing, solid wrestling, and strong control game

Smart fight IQ — sticks to gameplans and grinds opponents down

DFS Perspective: They have similar skill sets, but I think Cortez is better everywhere. She should be able to match Araujo's physicality, win scrambles, and bank control time round by round. If she keeps her pace up and mixes in her boxing, Araujo will have a hard time finding openings. Expect Cortez to grind her way to a clear decision win.

UFC 317 Pick: Cortez

Terrance McKinney (16-7-0) v. Viacheslav Borshchev (8-5-1)

Terrance McKinney

Height: 5'10" – Reach: 73" – Stance: Switch

Record: 15 wins (8 KO/TKO, 8 submissions)

Explosive finisher with quick starts and dangerous wrestling

Chin is questionable — all or nothing style if fights stay standing

Slava Borshchev

Height: 5'11" – Reach: 69" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 7 wins (6 KO/TKO, 2 decision)

Crisp striker with big power and slick body shots

Terrible takedown defense — struggles badly on the mat

DFS Perspective: McKinney has to be careful with his chin because Borshchev can crack, but Slava is awful once his back hits the canvas. If McKinney fights smart, uses his wrestling early, and doesn't get dragged into a brawl, he should dominate on the mat and find a quick sub or ground-and-pound finish.

UFC 317 Pick: McKinney

Jhonata Diniz (8-1-0) v. Alvin Hines (7-0-0)

Jhonata Diniz

Height: 6'4" – Reach: 79" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 8 wins (7 KO/TKO, 1 decision)

Explosive striker with a deep kickboxing background and serious knockout power

Still raw in grappling, but dangerous the longer the fight stays upright

Alvin Hines

Height: 6'2" – Reach: 74" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 7 wins (3 KO/TKO, 3 submissions, 1 decision)

Well-rounded prospect with solid pressure and finishing ability

Making his UFC debut — aggressive but still untested at this level

DFS Perspective: I'm siding with Diniz. Hines is a solid prospect, but Diniz has the kind of power and striking polish that can break opponents down fast. I expect him to keep this on the feet and pick Hines apart with kicks and straight shots until the finish comes. Diniz might still have questions on the ground, but I don't think Hines is the one to test them.

UFC 317 Pick: Diniz

Niko Price (16-8-0) v. Jacobe Smith (10-0-0)

Niko Price

Height: 6'0" – Reach: 76" – Stance: Orthodox

Record: 15 wins (10 KO/TKO, 3 submissions, 3 decisions)

Wild brawler with unorthodox striking and legit finishing power

Tons of UFC experience, but durability and consistency are concerns

Jacobe Smith

Height: 5'10" – Reach: 72" – Stance: Southpaw

Record: 6 wins (8 KO/TKO, 2 decisions)

High-level wrestler with heavy top pressure and developing hands

Still green, but physical and relentless when he gets momentum

DFS Perspective: While I do think Smith should win, I also think he's being priced a little too wide here. Price is the veteran with way more experience and can make things ugly if he's firing on all cylinders. That said, Smith's pressure and wrestling edge are going to be hard to deny if he sticks to the game plan. Not writing Price off completely, but Smith is a big favorite for a reason

UFC 317 Pick: Smith

