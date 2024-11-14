MMA Betting
MMA Expert Picks: UFC 309 Main Card

Written by 
Jake Letarski 
Published on November 14, 2024

This article is part of our UFC Picks series.

The matchup we've all been waiting for to determine the heavyweight GOAT is finally going down this Saturday at Madison Square Garden, where reigning champion Jon Jones is set to take on Stipe Miocic.

MATCHUP

WEIGHT 

CLASS

JONJAKECHRIS
(C) Jon Jones (-700) vs.
Stipe Miocic (+500)

Heavyweight
Championship

JonesJonesMiocic
Charles Oliveira (-270) vs.
Michael Chandler (+220)

Lightweight

ChandlerOliveiraOliveira
Bo Nickal (-1000) vs.
Paul Craig (+650)

Middleweight

NickalNickalNickal
Viviane Araujo (+215) vs.
Karine Silva (-265)

Women's
Flyweight

SilvaSilvaSilva
Mauricio Ruffy (-750) vs.
James Llontop (+525)

Lightweight

RuffyRuffyRuffy
     
UFC 309 RECORD 0-00-00-0
2024 RECORD 39-1533-2132-22
2024 PERCENTAGE .722.611.593
2023 RECORD 42-2544-2335-32
2023 PERCENTAGE .627.657.522
2022 RECORD 34-2740-2125-26
2022 PERCENTAGE .557.656.490
2021 RECORD 35-2842-2137-26
2021 PERCENTAGE .556.667.586
2020 RECORD 36-1834-2028-26
2020 PERCENTAGE .667.630.519
2019 RECORD 39-1935-2332-26
2019 PERCENTAGE .672.603.552
ALL-TIME  320-194325-189 258-202
ALL-TIME PERCENTAGE .623.632.561

 

MATCHUP

WEIGHT 
CLASS

JOE
"SUNTZU"

COLE     DRAKE
(C) Jon Jones (-700) vs.
Stipe Miocic (+500)

Heavyweight
Championship

JonesJonesJones
Charles Oliveira (-270) vs.
Michael Chandler (+220)

Lightweight

OliveiraOliveiraOliveira
Bo Nickal (-1000) vs.
Paul Craig (+650)

Middleweight

NickalNickalNickal
Viviane Araujo (+215) vs.
Karine Silva (-265)

Women's
Flyweight

SilvaSilvaSilva
Mauricio Ruffy (-750) vs.
James Llontop (+525)

Lightweight

RuffyRuffyRuffy
     
UFC 309 RECORD 0-00-00-0
2024 RECORD 32-2232-2235-19
2024 PERCENTAGE .593.593.648
2023 RECORD 41-2644-2336-31
2023 PERCENTAGE .612.657.537
2022 RECORD 38-2339-2239-22
2022 PERCENTAGE .623.639.639
2021 RECORD 38-2543-2117-14
2021 PERCENTAGE .603.672.548
2020 RECORD 36-18N/AN/A
2020 PERCENTAGE .667N/AN/A
2019 RECORD 34-24N/AN/A
2019 PERCENTAGE .586N/AN/A
ALL-TIME 256-157155-86127-86
ALL-TIME PERCENTAGE .620.643.596

THE PICKERS

Jon Litterine: RotoWire lead MMA beat writer and scribe for our weekly DrafKings preview. Lead analyst on the RotoWire MMA Podcast. Follow him on Twitter at @JonLitterine.

Jake Letarski: RotoWire.com Operations Manager, plus MMA and NCAA Hoops Senior Editor. Host on the RotoWire MMA Podcast and guest on the RotoWire Fantasy Football Podcast. Follow him on Twitter at @RotoJake.

Chris Olson: Contributor at RotoWire to "Fight IQ, presented by RotoWire," as well as The MMA MashupDFS Baseballa MMA gambling columnist and fight recaps. Follow him on Twitter at @RealChrisOlson.

Joe "SunTszu": Known more commonly by his Twitter handle @SunTszu, Joe is a Hedge Fund Executive by day and high-volume DFS player by night. He is a 2x "Bracket Challenge" & "Gotham qualifier. You can also find him as one of the original contributors of "Fight IQ, presented by RotoWire," a DFS-centric video breakdown. He is also a co-creator of the "Creating Alpha in DFS" podcast.

Cole Shelton: Cole Shelton is a full-time sports writer focusing on MMA. His work has appeared on BJPenn.com, CBC Sports, Sports Betting Dime and Blue Jays Nation. He currently pens the MMA Best Bets column on RotoWire. Follow him on Twitter at @ColeShelton91.

Drake Burden: Drake is a proven DFS winner with multiple four-figure paydays under his belt. He took an interest to writing MMA during the pandemic and is active in various Discords and other social media communities. Follow him on Twitter at @DBurdz.

