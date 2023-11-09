MMA Betting
RotoWire MMA Expert Picks: UFC 295 Main Card

Written by 
Jake Letarski 
November 9, 2023

This article is part of our UFC Picks series.

While fight fans lose out on a much-anticipated matchup between Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic on Saturday at Madison Square Garden, the UFC is offering up a pretty decent consolation prize for UFC 295. With Jones recovering from pectoral surgery, Tom Aspinall and Sergei Pavlovich will square off for the interim heavyweight belt. The main event will also deliver fireworks, with two former UFC champions in Jiri Prochazka and Alex Pereira duking it out for the 205-point strap.

As a reminder, the following selections are purely picks. If you're looking for a fantasy-specific breakdown of these fights, check out the MMA Mashup from Chris Olson or our DraftKings UFC 295 preview courtesy of Jon Litterine. We also have a MMA DFS Lineup Optimizer to try if you're looking to try out different combinations of fighters or generate multiple lineups.

MATCHUP

WEIGHT 

CLASS

JONJAKECHRIS
Jiri Prochazka (+130) vs.
Alex Pereira (-155)

Light
Heavyweight
Championship

PereiraProchazkaPereira
Sergei Pavlovich (-105) vs.
Tom Aspinall (-115)

Interim
Heavyweight
Championship

AspinallPavlovichPavlovich
Jessica Andrade (+165) vs.
Mackenzie Dern (-200)

Women's
Strawweight

DernAndradeDern
Matt Frevola (+185) vs.
Benoit Saint-Denis (-225)

Lightweight

Saint-DenisSaint-DenisSaint-Denis
Diego Lopes (+100) vs.
Pat Sabatini (-120)

Featherweight

SabatiniSabatiniSabatini
     
UFC 295 RECORD 0-00-00-0
2023 RECORD 36-2238-2029-29
2023 PERCENTAGE .621.655.500
2022 RECORD 34-2740-2125-26
2022 PERCENTAGE .557.656.490
2021 RECORD 35-2842-2137-26
2021 PERCENTAGE .556.667.586
2020 RECORD 36-1834-2028-26
2020 PERCENTAGE .667.630.519
2019 RECORD 39-1935-2332-26
2019 PERCENTAGE .672.603.552
ALL-TIME  275-176286-165 222-180
ALL-TIME PERCENTAGE .610.634.552

 

MATCHUP

WEIGHT 
CLASS

JOE
"SUNTZU"

COLE     

DRAKE

Jiri Prochazka (+130) vs.
Alex Pereira (-155)

Light
Heavyweight
Championship

ProchazkaProchazkaPereira
Sergei Pavlovich (-105) vs.
Tom Aspinall (-115)

Interim
Heavyweight
Championship

PavlovichAspinallPavlovich
Jessica Andrade (+165) vs.
Mackenzie Dern (-200)

Women's
Strawweight

DernDernDern
Matt Frevola (+185) vs.
Benoit Saint-Denis (-225)

Lightweight

FrevolaSaint-DenisSaint-Denis
Diego Lopes (+100) vs.
Pat Sabatini (-120)

Featherweight

LopesLopesSabatini
     
UFC 295 RECORD 0-00-00-0
2023 RECORD 38-2038-2031-27
2023 PERCENTAGE .655.655.534
2022 RECORD 38-2339-2239-22
2022 PERCENTAGE .623.639.639
2021 RECORD 38-2543-2117-14
2021 PERCENTAGE .603.672.548
2020 RECORD 36-18N/AN/A
2020 PERCENTAGE .667N/AN/A
2019 RECORD 34-24N/AN/A
2019 PERCENTAGE .586N/AN/A
ALL-TIME 221-129117-6187-63
ALL-TIME PERCENTAGE .631.657.580

THE PICKERS

Jon Litterine: RotoWire lead MMA beat writer and scribe for our weekly DrafKings preview. Lead analyst on the RotoWire MMA Podcast. Follow him on Twitter at @JonLitterine.

Jake Letarski: RotoWire.com Operations Manager, plus MMA and NCAA Hoops Senior Editor. Host on the RotoWire MMA Podcast and guest on the RotoWire Fantasy Football Podcast. Follow him on Twitter at @RotoJake.

Chris Olson: Contributor at RotoWire to "Fight IQ, presented by RotoWire," as well as The MMA Mashup, DFS Baseball, a MMA gambling columnist and fight recaps. Follow him on Twitter at @RealChrisOlson.

Joe "SunTszu": Known more commonly by his Twitter handle @SunTszu, Joe is a Hedge Fund Executive by day and high-volume DFS player by night. He is a 2x "Bracket Challenge" & "Gotham qualifier. You can also find him as one of the original contributors of "Fight IQ, presented by RotoWire," a DFS-centric video breakdown. He is also a co-creator of the "Creating Alpha in DFS" podcast.

@theDFSniper: @theDFSniper is the host and lead instigator of "Fight IQ, presented by RotoWire," a DFS-centric video breakdown. He also appears on the LoudMouth MMA podcast and contributes soccer content to DFS Army.

Cole Shelton: Cole Shelton is a full-time sports writer focusing on MMA. His work has appeared on BJPenn.com, CBC Sports, Sports Betting Dime and Blue Jays Nation. He currently pens the MMA Best Bets column on RotoWire. Follow him on Twitter at @ColeShelton91.

Drake Burden: Drake is a proven DFS winner with multiple four-figure paydays under his belt. He took an interest to writing MMA during the pandemic and is active in various Discords and other social media communities. Follow him on Twitter at @DBurdz.

