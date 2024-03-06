UFC 299 Best Bets: Picks, Odds and Predictions

This article is part of our UFC Picks series.

The UFC is in Miami, Florida on Saturday, March 9 for UFC 299. In the main event, Sean O'Malley defends his bantamweight title against Marlon Vera.

Below, I'll share my favorite play, an underdog, a prop and a two-fighter parlay. All odds are via the DraftKings Sportsbook and are accurate as of the post date of this article.

Weight Class: Welterweight

Kevin Holland (25-10) vs. Michael Page (21-2)

Michael Page makes his UFC debut Saturday when he's set to take on Kevin Holland, and I'm surprised the odds are this close.

Holland has proven he is a top-15 welterweight, while Page is 36 years old and hasn't fought in a year. The level of competition he has fought also isn't as good as Holland. Page is a good striker, but he doesn't throw a ton of volume and is more patient/technical.

On the feet, I think Holland can land the better shots. He can also wrestle in this fight, and I expect he will have a sizable grappling advantage here. I think Holland is better everywhere and can edge out a decision, or even potentially submit Page.

UFC 299 Best Bet: Kevin Holland (-135)

Weight Class: Lightweight

Dustin Poirier (29-8) vs. Benoit Saint-Denis (13-1)

The co-main event of UFC 299 is a great five-round lightweight bout between Dustin Poirier and Benoit Saint-Denis.

Saint-Denis has looked great at lightweight in the UFC, but the odds seem off on this one, as Poirier should not be a +170 underdog here.

Poirier has only lost to the very elite fighters at lightweight, and I'm not sure Saint-Denis is that caliber. The longer this fight goes, the better it is for "The Diamond," as he has proven he has the cardio to go five hard rounds, while we haven't seen that from Saint-Denis yet.

Saint-Denis does have the capability of finishing Poirier early, but I like "The Diamond's" chances to survive and take over as the fight goes on. Look for a late-round stoppage win here.

UFC 299 Best Bet: Dustin Poirier (+170)

Weight Class: Heavyweight

Curtis Blaydes (17-4) vs. Jailton Almeida (20-2)

On the prelims of UFC 299 is a pivotal heavyweight bout between Curtis Blaydes and Jailton Almeida, and I like the fight to go over 1.5 rounds.

Although Blaydes has been knocked out early before, Almeida doesn't have that KO power, and both like to wrestle. With both of them likely wanting to wrestle, this matchup should be full of clinch work, which will extend the fight.

I don't think either guy will be able to knock out each other on the feet, nor will they be able to submit each other. With that, I think this could be a very slow, grinding fight with lots of wrestling and clinch that could even go the distance.

UFC 299 Best Bet: Blaydes-Almeida over 1.5 rounds (-150)

Weight Classes: Women's flyweight & bantamweight

Maryna Moroz (11-5) vs. Joanne Wood (16-8)

Kyler Phillips (11-2) vs. Pedro Munhoz (20-8)

For my parlay at UFC 299, I'm backing Maryna Moroz and Kyler Phillips to get their hands raised Saturday.

Moroz opens the card against Joanne Wood, which is actually a rematch, as the two fought back in 2015 with Moroz winning by first-round submission. Wood has come out and said she is retiring after this fight, which is something I don't like. Moroz should have a big advantage on the ground again, and I like her to get another submission win.

For the other leg, I'm backing Kyler Phillips to defeat Pedro Munhoz. This fight should play out on the feet, but Phillips is the better striker and faster as well, which will be the difference here. Phillips should be able to outland Munhoz to win a clear-cut decision and pick up a win.

UFC 299 Best Bets: Maryna Moroz & Kyler Phillips parlay (+108)

