UFC 310 Pantoja vs. Asakura DFS Analysis: Drake's Takes

UFC 310 Fight Breakdowns & DFS Picks: Drake's Takes

The top MMA betting and DFS plays for this weekend's UFC 310 card are up, as well as breakdowns of betting and lineup strategy, plus predictions for the entire event.

Kennedy Nzechukwu (13-5-0) v. Lukasz Brzeski (9-5-1)

Kennedy Nzechukwu - Height: 6'5" - Reach: 83" – Southpaw

~ High volume

~ Minimal wrestling/grappling

~ 10 finishes in 13 wins

Lukasz Brzeski - Height: 6'4" - Reach: 78" – Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Minimal wrestling/grappling

~ 7 finishes in 9 wins

DFS Perspective: Brzeski has yet to show us anything that says he can win this fight. Especially if Nzechukwu shows up like he did in his most recent fight. He will have the edge everywhere and should not have an issue keeping this on the feet. However, I would only expect a high score for DFS with a finish within the first two rounds.

UFC 310 Pick: Nzechukwu

Clay Guida (38-24-0) v. Chase Hooper (14-3-1)

Clay Guida - Height: 5'7" - Reach: 70" – Orthodox

~ Low volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 21 finishes in 38 wins

Chase Hooper - Height: 6'1" - Reach: 74" – Southpaw

~ High volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 11 finishes in 14 wins

DFS Perspective: Given the evolution of Hooper's game, I see no way Guida wins this fight. Hooper will have the edge everywhere this fight goes and should put up another solid score for DFS.

UFC 310 Pick: Hooper

Michael Chiesa (17-7-0) v. Max Griffin (20-10-0)

Michael Chiesa - Height: 6'1" - Reach: 75" – Southpaw

~ Low volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 11 finishes in 17 wins

Max Griffin - Height: 5'11" - Reach: 76" – Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 11 finishes in 20 wins

DFS Perspective: This is a fade type of fight for me. Chiesa got back in the win column last time out, but it was against an aging Tony Ferguson. Griffin also earned a win, but it was a split decision he arguably lost. Griffin is the likely winner of this fight, but I would not expect a high score for DFS.

UFC 310 Pick: Griffin

Cody Durden (17-6-1) v. Joshua Van 11-2-0)

Cody Durden - Height: 5'7" - Reach: 67" – Southpaw

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 12 finishes in 17 wins

Joshua Van - Height: 5'5" - Reach: 65" – Orthodox

~ High volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 8 finishes in 11 wins

DFS Perspective: This could be a sneaky fight to pick for GPP contests. Durden is known for chaining takedowns, which racks up points quickly for DFS. On the other side, Van throws tremendous volume and also tends to score well for DFS. The winner of this fight could squeeze their way into the optimal lineup. If Van defends takedowns, it will be his fight to lose. However, I am going to take a chance on the dog and hope Durden finds success with them.

UFC 310 Pick: Durden

Chris Weidman (16-7-0) v. Eryk Anders (16-8-0)

Chris Weidman - Height: 6'2" - Reach: 78" – Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 10 finishes in 16 wins

Eryk Anders - Height: 6'1" - Reach: 75" – Southpaw

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 10 finishes in 16 wins

DFS Perspective: I have little interest in this fight for DFS. Neither guy is active enough to score well in a decision, and it is likely that it will go that way. Anders will likely have a tiny edge on the feet, which should be the difference in this fight.

UFC 309 Pick: Anders

Randy Brown (19-5-0) v. Bryan Battle (11-2-0)

Randy Brown - Height: 6'3" - Reach: 78" – Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Minimal wrestling/grappling

~ 12 finishes in 19 wins

Bryan Battle - Height: 6'1" - Reach: 77" – Orthodox

~ High volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 9 finishes in 11 wins

DFS Perspective: Both guys are riding three-fight winning streaks and should have equal chances to win this fight. The striking will likely be close, with the difference coming from Battle's ability to get this to the mat. He also has a much better chance of finishing this fight early. Battle makes a solid play for all DFS contests.

UFC 310 Pick: Battle

Movsar Evloev (18-0-0) v. Aljamain Sterling (24-4-0)

Movsar Evloev - Height: 5'7" - Reach: 72" – Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 7 finishes in 18 wins

Aljamain Sterling - Height: 5'7" - Reach: 71" – Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 11 finishes in 24 wins

DFS Perspective: This is a tough fight to gauge. Both guys are credentialed grapplers, and this fight should come down to whoever gets control first. I expect a little striking, but I would give Evloev an edge there. I can see both fighters having moments on the mat, but I expect Evloev to get the better of most exchanges.

UFC 310 Pick: Evloev

Vicente Luque (22-10-1) v. Themba Gorimbo (14-4-0)

Vicente Luque - Height: 5'11" - Reach: 75" – Orthodox

~ High volume

~ Minimal wrestling/grappling

~ 19 finishes in 22 wins

Themba Gorimbo - Height: 6'1" - Reach: 77" – Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 8 finishes in 14 wins

DFS Perspective: I would love to believe there is still gas left in the tank for Luque, but it is difficult to think that, given his most recent fights. Gorimbo continued climbing in the division with a dominant win in his last fight and now draws another step up in competition. If we see the Luque of old, we could see a sizable upset, but it is more likely that Gorimbo has his way and earns his shot at a ranked fighter.

UFC 310 Pick: Gorimbo

Anthony Smith (37-20-0) v. Dominick Reyes (13-4-0)

Anthony Smith - Height: 6'4" - Reach: 76" – Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Minimal wrestling/grappling

~ 35 finishes in 38 wins

Dominick Reyes - Height: 6'4" - Reach: 77" – Southpaw

~ Moderate volume

~ Minimal wrestling/grappling

~ 10 finishes in 13 wins

DFS Perspective: This is a tough fight to predict. Both guys are still capable of big fights and finishes, but they are also equally capable of being finished. It would be wise to play both fighters in mass-entry GPP tournaments, as the winner could score well with a finish within the first two rounds.

UFC 310 Pick: Reyes

Nate Landwehr (18-5-0) v. Doo Ho Choi (15-4-1)

Nate Landwehr - Height: 5'9" - Reach: 72" – Orthodox

~ High volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 11 finishes in 18 wins

Doo Ho Choi - Height: 5'10" - Reach: 70" – Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 13 finishes in 15 wins

DFS Perspective: This should be a good fight to target for GPP contests. Choi has been kill or be killed in the UFC, and Landwehr is not far behind him in that regard. Landwehr's chin is better than Choi's, and he will have a considerable edge in volume. Landwehr is the pick.

UFC 310 Pick: Landwehr

Bryce Mitchell (16-2-0) v. Kron Gracie (5-2-0)

Bryce Mitchell - Height: 5'10" - Reach: 70" – Southpaw

~ Low volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 9 finishes in 16 wins

Kron Gracie - Height: 5'9" - Reach: 70" – Southpaw

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 5 finishes in 5 wins

DFS Perspective: Although Mitchell has been on medical leave, I do not expect him to have any issue dominating this fight. He will likely be a popular play for DFS, and rightly so.

UFC 310 Pick: Mitchell

Ciryl Gane (12-2-0) v. Alexander Volkov (38-10-0)

Ciryl Gane - Height: 6'4" - Reach: 81" – Orthodox

~ High volume

~ Minimal wrestling/grappling

~ 9 finishes in 12 wins

Alexander Volkov - Height: 6'7" - Reach: 80" – Orthodox

~ High volume

~ Minimal wrestling/grappling

~ 28 finishes in 38 wins

DFS Perspective: Volkov is always live for a knockout, but I expect him to get completely outclassed and outpointed. Gane makes an excellent cash play for DFS.

UFC 310 Pick: Gane

Shavkat Rakhmonov (18-0-0) v. Ian Garry (15-0-0)

Shavkat Rakhmonov - Height: 6'1" - Reach: 77" – Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 18 finishes in 18 wins

Ian Garry - Height: 6'3" - Reach: 74" – Orthodox

~ High volume

~ Minimal wrestling/grappling

~ 8 finishes in 15 wins

DFS Perspective: Someone in this fight will lose their zero, and that fighter will be Garry. Rakhmonov is better in every facet of the game except for maybe technical striking. I expect Garry to crumble under the pressure of Rakhmonov and eventually get finished early. Rakhmonov is one of the best plays on the slate.

UFC 310 Pick: Rakhmonov

Alexandre Pantoja (28-5-0) v. Kai Asakura (21-4-0)

Alexandre Pantoja - Height: 5'5" - Reach: 67" – Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 18 finishes in 28 wins

Kai Asakura - Height: 5'8" - Reach: N/A – Orthodox

~ Moderate volume

~ Plus wrestling/grappling

~ 16 finishes in 21 wins

DFS Perspective: Asakura is making a rare debut fight for the belt from the Rizin promotion. He is a powerful striker with a solid ground game and cardio issues. Pantoja is everything we expect from a champion, and I do not expect to see him lose the belt to the newcomer. Pantoja will have no issue avoiding the power of Asakura and should dominate the longer the fight goes. Lock him into your DFS lineups.

UFC 310 Pick: Pantoja

FANDUEL MMA SCORING

Moves Scoring

Significant Strikes = 0.6 pts

Takedown = 6 pts

Takedown Defense = 3 pts

Knockdown = 12 pts

Submission Attempt = 5 pts

Fight Conclusion Bonuses

1st Round Win = 100 pts

2nd Round Win = 75 pts

3rd Round Win = 50 pts

4th Round Win = 35 pts

5th Round Win = 25 pts

Decision Win = 20 pts

Scoring Notes

Significant Strikes are distance strikes or clinch/ground strikes that are considered "power strikes" by official scorers.

A knockdown is awarded to a fighter who knocks his/her opponent down due to debilitation for what the official scorers consider a substantial time.

DRAFTKINGS MMA SCORING

Moves Scoring

Strikes: +0.2 pts

Significant Strikes (SS): +0.2 pts

Control Time: +0.03 pts/Second

Takedown (TD): +5 pts

Reversal/Sweep (REV): +5 pts

Knockdown (KD): +10 pts

Fight Conclusion Bonuses

1st Round Win (1rW+): +90 pts

2nd Round Win (2rW+): +70 pts

3rd Round Win (3rW+): +45 pts

4th Round Win (4rW+): +40 pts

5th Round Win (5rW+): +40 pts

Decision Win (WBD+): +30 pts

Quick Win Bonus: +25 pts

(fight is finished in 60 seconds or less)

Scoring Notes

Significant Strikes are any distance strikes or clinch/ground strikes that are considered "power strikes" by official scorers.

A Significant Strike will count as both a strike and a significant strike and be worth 0.4 points in total.

Control Time is the time spent in the dominant position on the ground or in the clinch. +0.03 points are awarded per second.

A Knockdown is awarded to a fighter who knocks his/her opponent down due to debilitation for what the official scorers consider an appreciable time.

A Quick Win Bonus is awarded to the winning fighter if they win in the first round in 60 seconds or less.

