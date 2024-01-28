49ers Odds To Win Super Bowl 58 & NFC Championship

When the season started, plenty of people expected the San Francisco 49ers to be in this position – with the best odds to win the Super Bowl. The 49ers have one of the most talented rosters in football, including Christian McCaffrey, who will likely finish second in the NFL MVP race after finishing with 21 total touchdowns.

49ers Odds To Win Super Bowl 58

Starting 5-0, San Francisco would then drop three straight before going on a six-game winning streak to land at 11-3. The 49ers would finish the season at 12-5, and that was good enough to earn them the top spot in the NFC. Now the face the Detroit Lions in the NFC Championship game.

In this article, you will find all of the information you need to bet on the 49ers odds to win Super Bowl LVIII at a few of the most prominent online sportsbooks.

Looking Ahead To The 49ers vs Lions Game NFC Championship Game

After getting a first-round bye as the #1 seed, the 49ers will finally begin their playoff run. San Francisco comes into this matchup as a 3.5-point favorite on most sports betting apps against the Detroit Lions, which have +240 moneyline odds to win outright.

49ers Odds To Make And Win Super Bowl LVIII

The 49ers have the shortest odds of any team left in the postseason to make and win Super Bowl LVIII. DraftKings, FanDuel, and Hard Rock Bet all have San Francisco with +145 odds to raise the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

In terms of just making it to the Super Bowl and winning the NFC, both FanDuel and Hard Rock Bet have the 49ers at -280, while DraftKings has them at -300.

Bet On 49ers Super Bowl Odds With These Sportsbook Promo Codes

You can bet on 49ers Super Bowl Odds using these user-friendly sportsbook promo codes:

BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS: Sign up for a new account using the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS and get $158 in bonus bets after wagering $5.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000: Get up to $1000 back on your first wager using the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000.

DraftKings Promo Code: Use the DraftKings Promo Code and place your first wager of $5 to get $200 in bonus bets instantly, plus a free daily No Sweat SGP bet.

FanDuel Promo Code: Place a first-time $5 moneyline wager, and if you win, you'll get $150 in bonus bets when using the FanDuel Promo Code.

Hard Rock Bet Promo Code: Get a No Regret First Bet, up to $100, with the Hard Rock Bet Promo Code if your first wager loses.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.