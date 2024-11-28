Best Bears vs Lions Betting Promos | Get $5300+ in Bonuses Today

The best Bears vs Lions betting promos let you wager on the 189th meeting between Chicago and Detroit. An NFC North battle of this caliber is a perfect way to start Thanksgiving, as the Lions need a win to stay at the top of the NFC standings and the Bears would greatly enjoy upsetting their division rivals. That will make this a very popular wager option that you can make at NFL betting apps once you sign up for these sportsbook promo codes.

Here's a look at the top sports betting apps and the promo codes and bonuses they are offering for the Bears vs Lions Week 13 Thanksgiving game.

Best Bears vs Lions Betting Promos & Bonuses for NFL Week 13

🏈 Bears vs Lions

Betting Promo ✔️ Bears vs Lions

As you can see, you can bet on Detroit Lions NFL odds at a wide variety of sites. Signing up for multiple Bears vs Lions betting promos allows you to compare odds to maximize your betting experience. We've done all the heavy-lifting for you. Below we'll go into more detail about the best online sportsbooks that offer odds for this matchup.

Top Bears vs Lions Betting Sites

1. Best Bears vs Lions Betting Promos: Caesars Sportsbook

Bettors who sign up with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTODYW and make a qualifying wager of $1 or more at odds of -10000 or longer will earn 10 $100% profit boosts. The maximum wager that the boost token can be applied to is $25, and the maximum additional winnings per boost is $2,500.

2. Best Bears vs Lions Betting Promos: BetMGM

First-time users can sign up with the BetMGM bonus code ROTOSPORTS to receive a first-bet offer that pays back a losing first bet up to $1,500 with matching bonus bets. If your first bet is from $50 to $1,500, you will receive five bonus bets, each at 20% of your wager; if it is $49 or less, you will receive a single bonus bet equal to the amount of your original wager. You'll have up to seven days to play the bonus bets at one of the best online sportsbooks.

3. Best Bears vs Lions Betting Promos: Fanatics Sportsbook

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo unlocks a unique offer that awards new users a No Sweat Bet up to $100 on each of their first 10 days after signing up. If your qualifying bet of $1 or more on odds of -500 or greater loses, Fanatics will pay you back with a bonus bet equal to the amount of your wager.

These bonus bets can be broken up into as many smaller bets as you would like, have a 1X playthrough and expire in seven days.

4. Best Bears vs Lions Betting Promos: bet365

The bet365 bonus code ROTOWIRE lets new bettors choose between two welcome offers: Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets or First Bet Safety Net up to $1,000. The bet-&-get deal gives you $150 in bonus bets as soon as you make a first bet of $5 or more – regardless of the outcome of that bet. The safety net pays back a losing first bet with up to $1,000 in five matching bonus bets, each at 20% of your opening wager.

5. Best Bears vs Lions Betting Promos: DraftKings

The DraftKings promo code provides bettors with either of the following welcome offers depending on their geographic location:

In Washington DC, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, select parishes in Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Tennessee, Virginia and Vermont, the offer is Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets if Your Bet Wins.

In Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Massachusetts, Maine, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Wyoming and West Virginia, it's Bet $5, Get $150 Instantly.

Bonus bets are awarded as six $25 bet credits, expire in seven days and have a 1X playthrough.

6. Best Bears vs Lions Betting Promos: FanDuel

The FanDuel promo code gives new users $150 in bonus bets if they sign up, make a minimum first deposit of $5 and make a $5 winning wager on any market on the FanDuel app.

If that bet wins, users will receive their $150 in bonus bets within 72 hours after their initial wager settles as a win. These bonus bets can be broken up any way you like – you can make a single $150 bet, 30 $5 bets or anything else. And you'll have 7 days to use them.

Bears vs Lions Odds & Betting Preview

Anyone who used NFL betting promos to bet on the Bears-Vikings Week 12 game got some action on one of the most exciting contests in that slate. The game looked to be over when Chicago trailed 24-10 late in the third quarter, but Caleb Williams led the Bears back to a 27-27 tie at the end of regulation. Unfortunately for the Bears, their luck ran out in overtime and Minnesota won 30-27.

The Lions seemed to be in a bit of funk following their 52-6 win over Jacksonville, as Detroit was down 3-0 at Indianapolis at the end of the first quarter. The Lions offense then kicked into gear with two straight touchdown drives. Dan Campbell's team then went into grind it out mode and Detroit won by a 24-6 score that covered the pregame spread on this contest.

Detroit's offense is the primary reason that the Lions are a 10.5-point favorite for this Thanksgiving Day classic. The Bears offense is also expected to contribute a lot of points, which leads to a 48.5-point over/under. Wagering on either side of these bets is simple to do once you sign up for the best Bears vs Lions betting promos.

Sign Up For Multiple Bears vs Lions Betting Promo Codes

There are plenty of trusted sites that offer betting odds and Bears vs Lions betting promos. We've narrowed down the top ones and explained the generous welcome offers they are currently offering. If you're still having trouble narrowing down the list, don't fret – you can sign up for as many Bears vs Lions betting promos & bonuses as you would like.

By signing up with multiple sportsbooks, you're enhancing your chances and giving yourself the an opportunity to compare the best odds when making your NFL picks and predictions.

Best Bears vs Lions Betting Promos and Bonuses FAQs

Who is Favored to Win the Bears vs Lions Game?

The Lions are 10.5-point home favorites against the spread in the Week 13 NFL odds at BetMGM. They are a -650 pick over the Colts (+450) on the moneyline. The over/under is 48.5 points.

Who Can Claim a Bears vs Lions Betting Promo Code?

Anybody can take advantage of Bears vs Lions betting promo codes as long as they're located in a state that has licensed online sports betting and are at least 21. If you meet these requirements and are a first-time user, you can sign up for all the promos we outlined and claim bonus offers from each of them.

Where Can I Find the Best Bears vs Lions Odds?

Each of the online sportsbooks mentioned in this Bears vs Lions betting guide offers proprietary odds crafted by their own oddsmakers. The are often very similar, although you the most successful bettors compare and contrast odds from different sources before making their NFL wagers. These odds can change from their opening number right up until kickoff.

Can You Claim More Than One Bears vs Lions Betting Bonus?

Yes. And by claiming multiple Bears vs Lions betting bonuses you'll be giving yourself the best bang for your buck. There's no limit on how many sportsbooks you can sign up for as long as you meet all the legal requirements.

