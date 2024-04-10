Best Carolina Panthers Betting Promos & Bonuses: Bet on NFL Draft Odds, Futures & More

North Carolina sports betting is finally live, which means 2024 marks the first year that NC bettors will be able to wager on NFL odds, including the likes of Bryce Young and the Carolina Panthers. Sports bettors in the Tar Heel State can claim hundreds in bonus bets with the top NC betting promos and NFL betting sites for Carolina Panthers odds this season.

After winning only two games last year, the Panthers have made some massive changes to their coaching staff and roster in preparation for a new beginning. Rather than wait, you can wager on all the latest NFL futures when you sign up for a new account with any of the best sports betting sites in the state.

As long as you are a new customer at the selected sportsbook, physically located in North Carolina, and at least 21 years old, you qualify for any of these welcome offers. Keep reading below to get started today with these top Carolina Panthers betting promos and bonuses.

Best North Carolina Betting Promos for Panthers Odds

NC Sportsbooks NC Betting Promo Codes NC Sports Betting Welcome Bonus BetMGM ROTOBONUS Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets DraftKings Click Here Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets FanDuel Click Here Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets Bet365 ROTONC Get $200 in Bonus Bets OR $1K First Bet Safety Net

Below are some of the best North Carolina betting promos for Panthers odds and NFL betting in general:

BetMGM North Carolina Bonus Code ROTOBONUS: Bet $5 with the BetMGM North Carolina bonus code ROTOBONUS and receive $150 in instant bonus bets.

bet365 North Carolina Bonus Code ROTONC: Sign up with the bet365 North Carolina bonus code ROTONC and claim $200 in bonus bets or a $1K First Bet Safety Net.

DraftKings North Carolina Promo Code: Get $200 in bonus bets instantly when you sign up with the DraftKings North Carolina promo code and wager just $5.

FanDuel North Carolina Promo Code: New users can grab $200 in bonuses with a $5 bet using the FanDuel North Carolina promo code.

The best part is, you aren't limited to just one. New customers can sign up for all of the most popular North Carolina betting promos to start wagering on individual Panthers-related props, NFL Draft odds, Super Bowl, etc.

Can I Bet on the NFL in North Carolina?

One of the more commonly asked questions now that North Carolina sports betting is legal is in regards to whether NC users can wager on the NFL. The very simply answer to this question is "yes." People physically located in North Carolina can wager on all sorts of NFL props and odds, including the Carolina Panthers and their respective 2024 Super Bowl odds.

This season, the Panthers postseason odds are heavy, but everyone loves a good underdog, right?

Carolina is set at +900 odds to make the playoffs, with +13000 odds to become the next NFC Conference champion. If you're looking at Super Bowl 59 odds, the Panthers sit at +25000 odds to win it all. The team has never won a Lombardi Trophy, despite two appearances in the last 20 years, and with odds like these, sports bettors could extend their winnings even further by wagering now.

How to Bet on the Panthers & NFL Odds in North Carolina

After selecting your preferred sportsbook and promo code above, betting on Carolina Panthers odds is simple. All you have to do is follow these next steps to register for a new account:

Click on the North Carolina BET NOW promo link next to your favorite sports betting app. The link will redirect you to the registration page. Enter personal identifying information, including your name, mailing address, email address, phone number, DOB and last four digits of your SSN. If there is a bonus or promo code, enter it into the appropriate field. Make a first-time deposit using an easy payment method like credit card, online banking or PayPal. Place your first wager on NFL futures, including Panthers Super Bowl odds to activate your welcome offer.

Why wait for the 2024 NFL season to kick off? Click the BET NOW button today and claim hundreds in bonuses with the best sports betting apps in North Carolina.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.