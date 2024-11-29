Best College Football Betting Promos: Claim $5000+ in Bonuses for Week 14 from Top CFB Sites

This is a huge holiday weekend for college football betting, with important games today and Saturday. Use the best college football betting promos right now to activate accounts with the top sportsbooks. You can land thousands of dollars in bonus bets and more for this weekend's exciting Week 14 games.

Best College Football Betting Promos & Bonuses for NCAAF Week 14

🏈 College Football Betting Site ✅ College Football Betting Promo Code 🔥 College Football Welcome Bonus Offer BetMGM ROTOSPORTS $1,500 First-Bet Offer Caesars Sportsbook ROTODYW 10 100% Profit Boosts After First Bet of $1+ Fanatics Sportsbook Click Here Get up to $1,000 in No Sweat Bets DraftKings Click Here Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets FanDuel Click Here Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets If You Win bet365 ROTOWIRE $1,000 First Bet Safety Net ESPN BET ROTO $1,500 First Bet Reset

Anyone physically present in a state with legal sports betting who is at least 21 years old and a first-time customer at their preferred online sportsbook qualifies to claim any of these lucrative college football betting promos available on several of the nation's top sports betting sites.

BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOSPORTS: New customers qualify for up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their first wager settles as a loss after signing up using the BetMGM bonus code ROTOSPORTS. If you are in Kentucky, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey or Washington, D.C., use the BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS to activate your new account and unlock the $1500 first-bet offer.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTODYW: College football bettors will receive 10 100% profit boosts when they make a first bet of $1 or more after using the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTODYW to open an account. These profit boosts can be placed on any wager of $25 or less, and the maximum additional winnings you can receive per boosted bet is $2,500. Profit boosts differ from odds boosts in that the bettor selects which wager(s) they want boosted.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Players can get up to $100 per day in No Sweat Bets over their first 10 days as a customer to match their initial wager of the day if it settles as a loss. Qualify for up to $1,000 in total No Sweat Bets if you use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo when signing up using one of the top college football betting promos.

DraftKings Promo Code: Signing up with the DraftKings promo code qualifies new customers for a Bet $5, Get $150 in bonus bets offer if your opening wager is a winner. The bonus bets will be distributed as six $25 bet credits as soon as your opening wager settles as a win. If you are in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Maine, Massachusetts, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, West Virginia or Wyoming, you will get $150 in bonus bets, as six $25 bet credits, regardless of how your first bet of $5 or more fares.

FanDuel Promo Code: College football fans can sign up with the FanDuel promo code and get $150 in bonus bets after a winning opening wager of $5 or more. The $150 is distributed as site credit and can be divided into as many bonus bets as you want.

bet365 Bonus Code ROTOWIRE: Sports bettors can select one of two welcome offers, claiming up to a $1,000 First Bet Safety Net or opting for an alternative Bet $5, Get $150 in bonus bets promo after registering with the bet365 bonus code ROTOWIRE. If you're located in Pennsylvania, grab an extra 50 bonus casino spins in addition to the Bet $5, Get $150 offer.

ESPN BET Promo Code ROTO: Fans of college football betting can use the ESPN BET promo code ROTO and get the First Bet Reset up to $1,500. If your opening wager settles as a loss, you will get matching bonus bets back, each worth 20% of your original wager. In Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and West Virginia, new players can grab $100 in bonus bets, guaranteed, after a first bet of $10 or more.

Bet on Ohio State-Michigan & More CFB Top 25 Games Right Now

All of the elite college football betting sites have plenty of sports betting markets to wager on the best college football Week 14 games

Study the best college football odds after using the college football betting promos of your choice. This weekend's lineup features several key games in what is often referred to as Rivalry Week. Today, the CFP's No. 11 team, Boise State will host Oregon State and try to secure a potential first-round bye in the playoffs. CFP No. 2 Ohio State is a betting favorite to claim the national title but has to get past bitter rival Michigan on Saturday to get to the Big Ten title game and a rematch with No. 1 Oregon, which beat the Buckeyes in October.

Place a qualifying first bet or bonus bet on any games that are of most interest to you with your favorites among the top college football betting promos. There are so many games to bet on, like today's matchups featuring Mississippi State at CFP No. 14 Ole Miss, Georgia Tech at No. 7 Georgia and more.

Besides Ohio State-Michigan, the other huge game Saturday is the renewal of the rivalry between Texas and Texas A&M. This series dates to the 1890s, but the schools haven't met since 2011. Texas is ranked No. 3 in the CFP while Texas A&M is No. 20. The winner gets a spot in the SEC championship game against Georgia.

The leading college football betting promos are good for any of the games involving CFP-ranked teams, or whichever college football betting market you prefer. Other big games Saturday include No. 15 South Carolina at No. 12 Clemson, No. 5 Notre Dame at USC, No. 6 Miami at Syracuse, Cal at No. 9 SMU, No. 16 Arizona State at Arizona, and Auburn at No. 13 Alabama. Lots of players considered favorites in Heisman odds will be in action, too!

How to Sign Up for College Football Betting Sites & Apps

New customers, who are at least 21 years old and located in a state with legal sports betting, can sign up at any of the top online sportsbooks by following these steps when betting with the top online sports betting sites and college football betting promos:

Click on the sportsbook promo link that you are most interested in. Be sure to read the terms & conditions for each welcome offer to ensure you are eligible. Enter your basic personal information like your name, email address, physical address and phone number to start the registration process. You will also need to provide your DOB and the last four digits of your SSN to verify your identity. Enter the promo code – if one is necessary – to activate the leading college football betting promos. Deposit funds into your new account with the minimum qualifying amount. Each sportsbook will have a different amount, so double-check the needed info. You will be able to make a deposit using payment methods like PayPal and credit cards.

