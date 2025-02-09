Best Eagles vs Chiefs Betting Promos | Last Chance to Get $6400+ in Bonus Bets

The best Eagles vs Chiefs betting promos are a prime way to wager on Super Bowl 59. This is a rematch of a fantastic Super Bowl two years ago that Kansas City won 38-35. The Chiefs are now looking for a third straight Super Bowl title, while the Eagles are aiming to set things right after that loss. Use these sportsbook promos to wager on this game and you could receive up to thousands of dollars of bonus bet and first-bet protection.

Let's take a look at the best sports betting apps and the best Eagles vs Chiefs betting promos & bonuses they are already offering new customers right now.

Best Eagles vs Chiefs Betting Promos & Bonuses

🏈 Eagles vs Chiefs Betting Promo ✔️ Eagles vs Chiefs Betting Promo Code 💰 Eagles vs Chiefs Betting Bonus BetMGM ROTO2BRP1500 $1,500 First-Bet Offer + $50 Bonus Caesars Sportsbook ROTO1000 First Bet on Caesars up to $1,059 Fanatics Sportsbook Click Here Get up to $1,000 in Bonus Bets DraftKings Click Here Bet $5, Get $200 In Bonus Bets Instantly FanDuel Click Here Bet $5, Get $200 In Bonus Bets if You Win bet365 ROTOWIRE $1,000 First Bet Safety Net ESPN BET ROTO $1,500 First Bet Reset

You can find Eagles vs Chiefs odds at all of the best online sportsbooks. These odds will include standard options like spread, moneyline and totals and more exotic wagers like NFL props and NFL parlays.

Top Eagles vs Chiefs Betting Sites

Caesars Sportsbook 🏈 First Bet on Caesars up to $1,059

🏈 First Bet on Caesars up to $1,059 BetMGM 🏈 Up to $1,500 in Bonus Bets Back + $50 Bonus if Your First Bet Loses

🏈 Up to $1,500 in Bonus Bets Back + $50 Bonus if Your First Bet Loses Fanatics Sportsbook 🏈 No Sweat Bets up to $100 Each Day for 10 Straight Days

🏈 No Sweat Bets up to $100 Each Day for 10 Straight Days bet365 🏈 Bet $5, Get $150 In Bonus Bets

Bet $5, Get $150 In Bonus Bets ESPN BET 🏈 $1,500 First-Bet Reset (Bet $10, Get $100 in Bonus Bets in PA)

$1,500 First-Bet Reset (Bet $10, Get $100 in Bonus Bets in PA) DraftKings ­­­🏈 Bet $5, Get $200 In Bonus Bets Instantly

­­­🏈 Bet $5, Get $200 In Bonus Bets Instantly FanDuel 🏈 Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets if You Win

1. Best Eagles vs Chiefs Betting Promos: Caesars Sportsbook

Bettors who sign up with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTO1000 receive a first bet on Caesars that pays back a losing opening wager with a bonus bet up to $1,059. You'll get 14 days to use that bonus bet and anything you win while wagering with the credit is yours to keep.

2. Best Eagles vs Chiefs Betting Promos: BetMGM

First-time users can sign up with the BetMGM bonus code ROTO2BRP1500 to receive a first-bet offer that pays back a losing first bet up to $1,500 with matching bonus bets, plus a $50 bonus. If your first bet is from $50 to $1,500, you will receive five bonus bets, each at 20% of your wager; if it is $49 or less, you will receive a single bonus bet equal to the amount of your original wager. You'll have up to seven days to play the bonus bets at one of the best online sportsbooks.

3. Best Eagles vs Chiefs Betting Promos: Fanatics Sportsbook

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo unlocks a unique offer that awards new users a No Sweat Bet up to $100 on each of their first 10 days after signing up. If your qualifying bet of $1 or more on odds of -500 or greater loses, Fanatics will pay you back with a bonus bet equal to the amount of your wager.

These bonus bets can be broken up into as many smaller bets as you would like, have a 1X playthrough and expire in seven days.

4. Best Eagles vs Chiefs Betting Promos: bet365

The bet365 bonus code ROTOWIRE lets new bettors choose between two welcome offers: Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets or First Bet Safety Net up to $1,000. The bet-&-get deal gives you $150 in bonus bets as soon as you make a first bet of $5 or more – regardless of the outcome of that bet. The safety net pays back a losing first bet with up to $1,000 in five matching bonus bets, each at 20% of your opening wager.

5. Best Eagles vs Chiefs Betting Promos: DraftKings

The DraftKings promo code provides bettors with a Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets Instantly offer. Bettors who sign up, make a minimum deposit of $5 or more and than a first bet of at least $5 will get $200 in bonus bets within 72 hours of that bet settling. Bonus bets are awarded as eight $25 bet credits, expire in seven days and have a 1X playthrough.

6. Best Eagles vs Chiefs Betting Promos: FanDuel

The FanDuel promo code gives new users $200 in bonus bets if they sign up, make a minimum first deposit of $5 and make a $5 wager on any market on the FanDuel app.

If that bet wins, users will receive their $200 in bonus bets within 72 hours after their initial wager settles. These bonus bets can be broken up any way you like – you can make a single $200 bet, 40 $5 bets or anything else. And you'll have 7 days to use them.

Eagles vs Chiefs Betting Preview

The Eagles were the favorite at NFL betting apps in the NFC Championship game against Washington, but they knew that Jayden Daniels and company would put up quite a fight. That was true through late in the third quarter, but Philadelphia's ground game overpowered the Commanders all game long, tying an NFL title game with seven rushing touchdowns. Add that to a 4-0 turnover advantage and the Eagles eventually won this by a dominant 55-23 margin.

The over/under for the Bills-Chiefs AFC Championship game was only 49.5 points at sports betting sites in part because Kansas City had a habit of getting into relatively low scoring games. That wasn't the case in this contest, as the Chiefs 32-point total was the club's highest since Week 3 of the 2023 campaign. Buffalo's high-powered offense aimed to keep up, but the Chiefs defense made key plays that helped Kansas City claim a 32-29 win.

Kansas City's superb Super Bowl record is part of why the Chiefs opened this week as a 1.5-point favorite over Philadelphia in the Super Bowl odds. The over/under began at 49.5 points, a mark that could go up considering the Eagles powerhouse offense and Kansas City's superb AFC title game performance. This may be a game for the ages, and you can bet on it with the best Eagles vs Chiefs betting promos.

Sign Up For Multiple Eagles vs Chiefs Betting Promo Codes & Bonuses

Shop around for the best Eagles vs Chiefs betting promo codes & bonuses available before signing up for legal, licensed betting sites in your state. You'll be able to claim welcome offers and bonus bets for all new accounts. These offers currently range from second-chance bets to bet-and-get offers.

As long as you're a new user, 21 or older and in a legal sports-betting state, you can take advantage of as many Eagles vs Chiefs promo codes as you'd like and use them when making your NFL picks and predictions.

Philadelphia Eagles Promo Codes FAQs

Who is Favored to Win the Eagles vs Chiefs Game?

The Chiefs are 1.5-point favorites against the spread in the NFL odds at BetMGM. They are a -120 pick over the Eagles (+105) on the moneyline. The over/under is 49 points.

Who can claim a Eagles vs Chiefs betting promo code?

If you're a first-time user located in any state that has licensed sports betting and are at least 21, you're eligible to claim an Eagles vs Chiefs betting promo code on all the best online sportsbooks mentioned in this review.

What is the best Eagles vs Chiefs betting promo code?

There are a number of top flight betting promo codes available right now. The BetMGM bonus code ROTO2BRP1500, the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTO1000 along with promo codes from Fanatics Sportsbook, DraftKings and FanDuel. They are all top tier options when it comes to choosing the best Eagles vs Chiefs betting promo code.

Can you claim more than one Eagles vs Chiefs betting bonus?

If you check off each box for all the legal requirements, there's no limit on how many Eagles vs Chiefs betting bonuses you can sign up for. Take advantage of the offers each sportsbook provides and begin claiming each Eagles betting bonus.

