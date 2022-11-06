When it comes to sports betting in the United States, the NFL is the king of the castle. Therefore, all of the best sports betting sites deploy generous welcome offers for new users that you can take advantage of today that correlate with NFL betting markets.

Below, you will find all of the best NFL betting promos, bonuses, and free bets for Week 9 on the best sports betting sites. We did the dirty work and narrowed down the best ones to sign so you don't have to.

Best NFL Betting Promos, Bonuses, And Free Bets For Week 9

You will qualify for all of the NFL betting promos, bonuses, and free bets for Week 9 detailed below as long as you are a new user of the sportsbook affiliated with the bonus you are signing up for, at least 21 years of age and physically located in a state where the corresponding platform is legal to operate.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL: Sign up with the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL today for a 1,250 first bet, on Caesars. You will also get 1,000 Tier Credits and 1,000 Reward Credits with this generous welcome offer.

BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS: New users who sign up with the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS will get a $1,000 risk-free bet. This means that your first bet will be covered by BetMGM up to $1,000.

WynnBET Promo Code XROTO: Depending on where you are located, there are two welcome offers affiliated with the WynnBET Promo Code. If you are located in CO, MI, or NJ will, you will get $50 in bet credits and $50 in online casino credits when you bet $100 with the WynnBET Promo Code XROTO. However, if you are located in AZ, IN, LA, NY, TN, or VA, then you will get $200 in free bets when you bet $20 when you sign up with the WynnBET Promo Code XROTOWIRE.

DraftKings Promo Code: When new users sign up with the DraftKings Promo Code, they will get a chance to win $200 in free bets when they bet $5 on a pregame NFL moneyline and it settles as a winner. Free bets are awarded immediately following your qualifying bet's settlement.

FanDuel Promo Code: The FanDuel Promo Code will give new users a No Sweat First Bet worth up to $1,000. If your first bet loses, your account will be awarded free bet credits.

Sign Up For The Best NFL Betting Promos, Bonuses, And Free Bets For Week 9

It is easy to sign up for the best NFL betting promos, bonuses, and free bets for Week 9 detailed in this guide. To sign up, follow the simple steps listed below.

Click on the direct sign-up link correlated with the sportsbook offer you want to sign up for.

Once you are redirected to the affiliated sportsbook, enter your basic identifying information as well as the last 4 digits of your SSN and DOB for new account verification purposes.

If a bonus code or a promo code is required to activate your bonus, enter it here. Note that all offers do not need a code.

Make your qualifying minimum deposit if one is required to get your bonus now.

If you must make a qualifying minimum first bet to get your bonus, do so at this step.

Although all of these bonuses appear similar, there are some differences. Be sure to read through the terms and conditions of each offer you are signing up for so that there are no misunderstandings later.

What Are The Best NFL Betting Promos, Bonuses, And Free Bets For Week 9?

When you are signing up for the best NFL betting promos, bonuses, and free bets for Week 9, keep in mind that you can take advantage of more than one offer at once.

Signing up for more than one offer not only opens you up to more generous bonuses but doing so will also give you more than one sportsbook to use, which means an open door to line shopping, one of the best sports betting strategies you can use. You can't effectively line shop when you only have one sports-betting app in your arsenal.

Beat the books today by signing up for the best NFL betting promos, bonuses, and free bets for Week 9 by clicking through the link net to the welcome offer you want to sign up for now.

