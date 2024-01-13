Best Ohio Sportsbook Promo Codes For Browns vs Texans Odds

New users can sign up for some of the best Ohio sports betting promos to use for what promises to be a wild matchup between the Cleveland Browns and the Houston Texans.

As long as a bettor is a first-time customer, at least 21 years old, and physically present in a state with legal online sports betting, they qualify to claim any of these lucrative welcome offers on a few of our favorite Ohio sports betting apps.

Click on the "BET NOW" button next to your preferred online sportsbook to claim their welcome offer to get bonus bets to wager on this NFL Wild Card matchup today.

Claim The Best Ohio Sports Betting Promos For Browns vs Texans Odds

Sports bettors can claim the best sports betting promos for this highly anticipated NFL Wild Card game between the Browns and Texans right now. We've identified several of our favorite Ohio sports betting promo codes to claim in order to help you locate your preferred welcome offer to seize bonus bets ahead of this first-round matchup.

Click on the "BET NOW" button next to your preferred online sports betting promo to sign up for a new online sportsbook account. This takes you to the new customer sign-up portal at the online sportsbook selected, prompting you to enter your personal identifying information, such as your name, phone number, email address, and mailing address. Your DOB and the last four digits of your SSN are the final required fields to enter in order to complete registration at your chosen online sportsbook.

After registering, make a qualifying first-time deposit, anywhere between $5 to $20, using any of the payment methods supported at a particular online sportsbook, like PayPal and major credit cards. Finally, place a qualifying wager, varying from $5 to $1,000, which also depends on the promo code selected. This gives newly registered bettors bonus bets to wager ahead of this NFL Wild Card Round matchup.

Use The Best Ohio Sports Betting Promos For Browns vs Texans Odds

New customers can use any of the best sports betting promos in this review for the NFL Wild Card matchup between the Browns and Texans on Saturday.

Due to the volume of online sportsbook welcome bonuses in the current marketplace, we've helped consolidate our favorite sports betting promos to claim and enjoy hundreds in bonus bets as a newly registered customer.

BetMGM Ohio Bonus Code ROTOBONUS: Register using BetMGM Ohio Bonus Code ROTOBONUS for a $158 welcome bonus.

Caesars Sportsbook Ohio Promo Code ROTO1000: Use Caesars Sportsbook Ohio Promo Code ROTO1000 to get a $1,000 first bet welcome bonus.

FanDuel Ohio Promo Code: Sign up with the FanDuel Ohio Promo Code for a bet $5 get $150 in bonus bets welcome offer.

DraftKings Ohio Promo Code: Use the DraftKings Ohio Promo Code and bet $5 to get $200 in bonus bets instantly + a No Sweat SGP every day.

ESPN BET Ohio Promo Code ROTO: Register with ESPN BET Promo Code ROTO to bet $10 and get $150 welcome offer.

Bet On Browns vs Texans Odds With The Best Ohio Sports Betting Promos For

New users can wager this NFL Wild Card matchup between the Browns and Texans with some of the best sports betting promos available to claim today. Just click on the "BET NOW" button by your preferred online sportsbook and register a new account while using the corresponding promo code during sign-up. This allows you to place qualifying wagers to get hundreds in bonus bets to wager during NFL Wild Card weekend.

Bet on NFL odds, such as total and spread, or invest in NFL player props like anytime touchdown scorer and total player rushing yards. Use a qualifying wager, bonus bets, or any other cash wager to begin placing wagers at any of these preferred Ohio sportsbooks.

Click on the "BET NOW" button next to any online sportsbook to claim a lucrative welcome bonus after registering with any of these preferred sports betting promos to wager Browns vs. Texans in the NFL Wild Card Round today.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.