Sports bettors can sign up for some of the best online sportsbook promo codes for NFL Conference Championship odds today.

If a bettor is at least 21 years old, a first-time customer at their selected online sportsbook, and physically present in a state with legal online sports betting, they qualify to claim any of these top-tier welcome offers available on several of the best online sports betting apps.

Click on the "BET NOW" sign-up link located next to your preferred online sportsbook and claim the associated welcome offer to get bonus bets that can be wagered on NFL Conference Championship odds.

Register With The Best Sportsbook Promo Codes For Conference Championship Odds

New users can register with the best sportsbook promo codes for Conference Championship odds ahead of Sunday's two-game playoff slate. We've provided several of our favorite online sportsbook promo codes to claim and have placed them below to expedite your registration process to qualify for these lucrative welcome offers today.

Click on the "BET NOW" button next to your preferred sports betting app and register a new online sportsbook account. This brings you to the new customer sign-up portal at the selected online sportsbook, prompting you to enter your personal identifying information, including your name, phone number, email address, and mailing address. Your DOB and the last four digits of your SSN are the final required fields to enter to finish creating a new online sportsbook account.

Once registered, make a qualifying first-time deposit, ranging between $5 and $20, with any of the supported payment methods used to fund a new online sportsbook account, like PayPal and credit cards. Then, place a qualifying wager, anywhere from $5 to $1,000, based on the online sportsbook selected, then grab hundreds in bonus bets to wager on NFL Conference Championship games.

Use The Best Sportsbook Promo Codes For Conference Championship Odds

First-time customers can use the best online sportsbook promo codes for Conference Championship odds across a variety of NFL online sports betting markets.

Since there are so many online sportsbook operators who each provide their own welcome offer, we've helped narrow down the search to our favorite promo codes available at several top-tier online sportsbooks to claim as a new customer today. Grab hundreds in bonus bets after registering a new online sportsbook account to wager NFL Conference Championship odds.

BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS: Register using BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS for a $158 welcome bonus.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000: Use Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000 to get a $1,000 first bet welcome bonus.

FanDuel Promo Code: Sign up with the FanDuel Promo Code for a bet $5 to get $200 in bonus bets welcome offer.

DraftKings Promo Code: Use the DraftKings Promo Code and bet $5 to get $200 in bonus bets instantly + a No Sweat SGP every day.

Hard Rock Bet Promo Code: Register with the Hard Rock Bet Promo Code to qualify for a No Regret First Bet Up To $100.

Wager Conference Championship Odds With The Best Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sports bettors can wager NFL Conference Championship odds with some of the best sportsbook promo codes to claim in the marketplace. Click on the "BET NOW" button located next to your preferred online sportsbook and register a new online sportsbook account using the associated promo code to qualify for bonus bets today.

Wager NFL odds, like moneyline and total, or place bets on NFL game props, like first-half spread and total team points. Start placing bets with a qualifying cash wager, any bonus bet credits, or any other real money wager amount on any preferred online sports betting markets, bet types, and odds at your selected online sportsbook.

Click on the "BET NOW" button associated with any preferred online sportsbook to claim a fantastic welcome offer after signing up using the associated promo code to grab bonus bets to wager on NFL Conference Championship weekend today.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.