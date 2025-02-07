Best UFC 312 Betting Promos: Get $4000+ for Du Plessis-Strickland Rematch from Top UFC Apps

UFC continues to jump around the globe. This week, UFC is in Sydney, Australia, for a UFC 312 card that features two title fights after UFC Fight Night last week in Saudi Arabia. Bet on any bout on the Aussie card after using the best UFC 312 betting promos for new customers. Collect thousands of dollars in bonus bets, big offers of first-bet protection and more with the leading sports betting promos from the premier online sportsbooks.

The best UFC betting promos put you in control of the betting action that starts Saturday at 10 p.m. ET with the top sports betting sites across the U.S. The main event is a rematch between middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis and Sean Strickland. The other title fight will be a women's strawweight showdown between champion Zhang Weili and undefeated challenger Tatiana Suarez.

Du Plessis took the belt from Strickland on Jan. 20, 2024. Their first meeting finished as the tightest split decision possible — Du Plessis winning, 48-47, according to two judges and Strickland winning, 48-47, per the third judge.

Use the premier sports betting apps and become a customer now to wager on any of the fights on the main card, or anything else you want. Activate accounts using one or more of the best UFC 312 betting promos and bonuses. Start your sports betting adventure with welcome offers worth more than $4,000. Just tap the BET NOW buttons in this review to get started. You can sign up for as many of these deals as you want.

Saturday's UFC 312 main card promises to be non-stop action. We've got the best UFC betting promos to get you in on as much UFC sports betting action as you want.

In the main event, the first fight between champ Dricus Du Plessis (22-2) and No. 1 challenger Sean Strickland (29-6) was as close to a draw as you can get. Since they met 13 months ago, Du Plessis has burnished his reputation by submitting Israel Adesanya while Strickland won a split decision with Paulo Costa.

Bettors believe Du Plessis is the man in this one, according to UFC odds, which mimics the UFC's pound-for-pound rankings as Du Plessis stands No. 7 and Strickland is down at No. 14. Du Plessis won the first match with his superior takedown ability and that'll be the way he'll need to win again.

In the women's strawweight title fight, Zhang Weili (25-3) is the champion — but No. 1 challenger Tatiana Suarez (11-0) is a slight favorite. Suarez hasn't been in the Octagon since August 2023 due to injuries. Suarez is a great wrestler, though, so this should be a supreme bout as Weili tries to earn her third title defense.

The main card starts with Aussie welterweight Jake Matthews (20-7) facing Francisco Prado (12-2) and Aussie light heavyweight Jimmy Crute (12-4-1) battling Rodolfo Bellato (12-2). Matthews is the biggest favorite on the main card as Prado is taking a step up in class. Crute is a takedown master, but he hasn't won a fight since Oct. 17, 2020. Bellato has won his last four bouts, but he hasn't been in the Octagon since December 2023.

Heavyweights Justin Tafa (7-4) and Talisson Teixeira (7-0) are the last bout before the title fights. Tafa has a history of winning when UFC comes to his homeland because he needed just 82 seconds to knock out Austen Lane in UFC 293 and 66 seconds to take care of Parker Porter in UFC 2023. The 6-foot-7 Teixeira is somewhat of a mystery as he's making his UFC debut.

