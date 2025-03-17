bet365 Bonus Code - $150 Bonus Bets for NCAA First Four & More (Now Live in IL, TN)

The bet365 bonus code ROTOWIRE is a way to start betting on the NCAA First Four games that begin this year's March Madness tournament. This deal can also help build your NCAA Tournament betting bankroll with its bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets guaranteed offer.

The greater than 30-1 potential return for that initial wager makes the bet365 bonus code one of the top sportsbook promos for March Madness. You can make either of Tuesday's First Four games your qualifying first bet, a doubleheader of St. Francis vs. Alabama State (-3.5) and North Carolina (-4) vs. San Diego State.

The bet365 promo code affords you access to one of the top sports betting apps, so you can also bet on the Wednesday slate of Mount St. Mary's vs. American University (-2.5) or Xavier (-2.5) vs. Texas as your qualifying opening wager of $5 or more that will deliver $150 in bonus bets.

bet365 Bonus Code ROTOWIRE: Get the $150 in Bonus Bets for March Madness

🎁 bet365 Bonus Code ROTOWIRE 🖊️ bet365 Promo Bet $5, Get $150 In Bonus Bets 💳 Minimum Deposit $10 📆 Bonus Code Last Verified March 17, 2025

All you need to do to get the $150 in bonus bets from the bet365 bonus code ROTOWIRE is to place an opening bet of $5 or more at -500 or longer odds. To clarify, -600 will not qualify, while -300 will. Once this bet settles you will then receive $150 in bonus bets on one of the top online sportsbooks.

To illustrate one of the leading March Madness betting promos, let's say you decide to make your opening bet a $10 wager on North Carolina at -4 points to win its First Four matchup against San Diego State. You'll get profits if the Tar Heels win, but regardless of the result of that wager, once it settles you will receive $150 in bonus bets.

All of the standard odds wagers for the First Four matchups (moneyline, point spread and total points) should qualify for the opening wager of this bet365 bonus code deal, so you can pick and choose between any of these matchups and still get $150 in bonus bets for the rest of your March Madness betting. You can break that $150 in smaller bets.

More First-Round NCAA Tournament Options With bet365 Bonus Code

Once the First Four matchups are complete, you will then have the option to wager on any of the March Madness games on one of the top college basketball betting sites after signing up with the bet365 bonus code ROTOWIRE. This could be Thursday's opening game of No. 9 Creighton vs. No. 8 Louisville (-2.5) or the No. 9 Georgia vs. No. 8 Gonzaga (-6.5), No. 10 Arkansas vs. No. 7 Kansas (-4.5) and No. 12 UC San Diego vs No. 5 Michigan (-2.5) games taking place later that day.

You can also dive into the Friday matchups with the No. 15 Robert Morris vs. No. 2 Alabama (-22.5) early game or the No. 16 Norfolk State vs. No. 1 Florida (-29), No. 14 Troy vs. No. 3 Kentucky (-10.5) or No. 9 Oklahoma vs. No. 8 UConn (-4.5) games later on.

All of this betting action will be available to you once you tap a BET NOW button and sign up for the bet365 bonus code.

bet365 Bonus Code Sign-Up Steps

You can start betting on the First Four games in only four steps, as that is all it takes to create a new account with the bet365 bonus code.

Hit a BET NOW button in this article to display a bet365 account registration page on your screen. You'll then need to provide some general personal information to create an account. The bet365 bonus code should automatically be place on your page; if not, type or paste in ROTOWIRE. You will then have a GPS confirmation to show you are located in a state where bet365 operates, then verify that you are legally old enough to place a sports wager in that state. To close this process, make an initial deposit of $10 or more.

Get set for a great NCAA Tournament betting experience today in just minutes with the bet365 bonus code offer and load up your bankroll with $150 in bonus bets!

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.