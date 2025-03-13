BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOSPORTS - $1500 Bonus for College Basketball Conference Tournaments

Use RotoWire's pre-draft tools and reports with our custom advice to dominate your league.

College basketball conference tournament action dominates the Thursday sports betting scene, and you can set yourself up for a busy day of college basketball picks with a $1,500 first-bet offer by signing up with the BetMGM bonus code ROTOSPORTS. There are almost 50 games on the schedule including ACC Tournament contests featuring the Duke Blue Devils and Louisville Cardinals

Expected to be one of this year's leading sports betting promos, this exclusive welcome offer for new customers can earn you bonus bets valued at up to $1,500 when you make a qualifying first bet on any sports betting market offered by BetMGM including Thursday's college basketball odds, and loses.

Click the "BET NOW" button to sign up today using BetMGM bonus code ROTOSPORTS, and enjoy more chances to make winning March madness picks with an exclusive $1,500 first-bet offer from one of the industry's top sports betting apps.

BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOSPORTS - Get $1500 Promo At Registration

💵 BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOSPORTS 🎁 BetMGM Promo First-Bet Offer Up to $1,500 📲 Mobile App Availability iOS and Android devices ✅ Bonus Code Verified On: March 13, 2025

The BetMGM bonus code ROTOSPORTS $1,500 first-bet welcome offer is available to new customers, 21 and older, who are physically located in a state where BetMGM Sportsbook is licensed.

With so many games on Thursday's college basketball schedule including crucial Big Ten Tournament and Big 12 Championship matchups, now is the time to claim this lucrative welcome bonus from one of the best college basketball betting apps. Just follow these easy steps to sign up today.

Download and install the BetMGM Sportsbook app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. Click the "BET NOW" button to open a new account on BetMGM's sign-up page. Fill out the sign-up form, and provide requested documentation that verifies your identity. Type BetMGM bonus code ROTOSPORTS in the promo code field on the sign-up form. Upon approval, use popular payment methods like a credit card, PayPal or Venmo to make a first deposit of at least $10 on the BetMGM Sportsbook app.

BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOSPORTS - How $1500 First-Bet Promo Offer Works

Signing up with the BetMGM bonus code ROTOSPORTS activates one of the top March Madness betting promos for new customers that can earn you a welcome bonus valued at up to $1,500. Click the "BET NOW" button to sign up now on the secure BetMGM registration site.

Upon approval, just make a first deposit of at least $10 using the BetMGM Sportsbook app, and a qualifying first bet of just $10 on any sports betting market including Thursday night's NHL odds.

If your first bet settles as a loss, you will be automatically reimbursed with bonus bets equal to the stake of your first bet, up to a maximum of $1,500 that you can use to make more NHL or NBA picks.

If the stake of your qualifying first bet is less than $50, you will be rewarded with a single bonus-bet token. If the stake of your first bet is $50 or more, you will be reimbursed with five bonus bets of equal value.

Bonus bets are added to your account once your qualifying first bet is settled, and must be used within seven days of receipt with the BetMGM bonus code ROTOSPORTS.

Bettors in Kentucky, Massachusetts and Michigan can use the BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS instead.



BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOSPORTS For Thursday NHL Odds & More

The battle for the top of the Atlantic Division standings heats up on Thursday night, when the Toronto Maple Leafs play host to the defending champion Florida Panthers and you can add to the excitement of wagering on the Stanley Cup odds with a first-bet offer valued at up to $1,500 by signing up today using the BetMGM bonus code ROTOSPORTS.

Click the "BET NOW" button to get started with the BetMGM bonus code ROTOSPORTS and discover why BetMGM is one of the world's favorite credit card betting sites.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.