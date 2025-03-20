FanDuel Promo Code Snares $200 in Bonus Bets for NCAA First-Round Odds & More

Use RotoWire's pre-draft tools and reports with our custom advice to dominate your league.

The top-seeded Houston Cougars aim to extend their win streak to 14 games on Thursday against SIU Edwardsville in NCAA Tournament First Round action. You can enjoy an extra edge when making your picks by winning $200 in bonus bets after signing up today for the FanDuel promo code welcome offer.

On one of the most popular March Madness betting sites in the business, this limited time FanDuel promo code welcome offer earns you $200 in bonus bets when you make a winning $5 first bet on FanDuel.

You can use your $200 welcome bonus to make more wagers on the college basketball odds as the battle for this season's NCAA Tournament national championship gets underway.

Click the "BET NOW" button to sign up for the latest FanDuel promo code offer and stake your claim to $200 in bonus bets from one of the industry's leading sports betting apps.

FanDuel Promo Code Details: Sign Up For Bet $5 & Win $200 in Bonus Bets

🎁 FanDuel Promo Code CLICK HERE 💵 FanDuel Sportsbook Bonus Bet $5 & Get $200 in Bonus Bets If You Win 📲 FanDuel Mobile App Availability iOS and Android devices ✅ Promo Code Last Verified: March 20, 2025

This lucrative FanDuel promo code welcome offer, one of the best known sportsbook promos, is exclusively available to new customers, 21 and older, who are located in any state where FanDuel Sportsbook is licensed to operate.

Just follow these simple steps to sign up and claim your welcome bonus in time to wager on the Houston vs SIU Edwardsville odds.

Download and install the FanDuel Sportsbook app onto your Android or iOS device. Click the "BET NOW" link on this page to start the sign-up process on the FanDuel secure sign-up portal. Complete the online sign-up form, and provide documentation that verifies your identity. Upon approval, make a qualifying first deposit of $5 by PayPal or a credit card using the FanDuel Sportsbook app.

FanDuel Promo Code $200 Offer Terms & Conditions For Tournament

Sign up using the latest FanDuel promo code on one of the largest college basketball betting apps to unlock an exclusive welcome offer for new customers that can earn you $200 in bonus bets when you make a first bet of just $5 on any sports betting market offered by FanDuel, and it wins.

Click the "BET NOW" button to visit FanDuel's secure registration portal. As part of the sign-up process, you will be asked to provide your name, address, email address, phone number, and date of birth, as well as documentation that verifies your identity.

Upon approval, you can make a minimum first deposit of $5 using the industry-leading FanDuel app, and then activate this exclusive welcome offer by making a qualifying bet on any sports betting market including March Madness odds and futures. If your first bet wins, $200 in bonus bets will be automatically added to your account within 72 hours.

Bonus bets can be broken down into any denomination and must be used within 14 days to make more picks on the NCAA Tournament odds, college basketball player props or something else with the FanDuel promo code offer on one of the best sports betting sites.

FanDuel Promo Code For NCAA Tournament First Round Odds

The top-seeded Auburn Tigers look to rebound from a shaky end to their regular season when they battle the North Carolina Tar Heels/San Diego State Aztecs on Thursday in South Region First Round action and you can be ready to back your favorite teams on the March Madness odds with $200 in bonus bets by signing up today for the latest FanDuel promo code welcome offer.

Click the "BET NOW" link to sign up today and enjoy more chances to make winning college basketball picks with a $200 welcome bonus from one of the country's favorite credit card betting apps.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.