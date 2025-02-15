FanDuel Promo Code: Win $150 in Bonus Bets for Saturday NBA All-Star Odds & NCAAB Lines

With big events like NBA All-Star Weekend, college hoops and UFC Fight Night on the docket tonight, go ahead and sign up with the FanDuel promo code, and you could get $150 in bonus bets with a win.

When new customers at FanDuel use one of the coolest sportsbook promos on the market, they'll get a chance to earn their keep. Just place a first-time $5 wager, and if it wins, you'll get $150 in bonus bets to use on all of the top sports betting markets at FanDuel.

In addition to NBA All-Star Weekend activities, Top-25 teams in action include Vanderbilt-Tennessee, Wisconsin-Purdue, Houston-Arizona, Mississippi State-Ole Miss, and No.1 Auburn vs No. 2 Alabama. Don't forget about the 4 Nations Faceoff with a couple of games today featuring Finland-Sweden and USA-Canada. Bet on any of these and more at one of the best sports betting apps with the FanDuel promo code offer.

FanDuel Promo Code Details: Bet $5 & Win $150 in Bonus Bets After Sign Up

🎁 FanDuel Promo Code CLICK HERE 💵 FanDuel Sportsbook Bonus Bet $5 & Get $150 in Bonus Bets If You Win 📲 FanDuel Mobile App Availability iOS and Android devices ✅ Promo Code Last Verified: Feb. 15, 2025

If you are a new customer at FanDuel, who is at least 21 years old and located in a state where one of the most well-known online sportsbooks is legally operating, you can get started with the FanDuel promo code offer by following the steps below:

Click on the "BET NOW" button located below to start creating your account. This will redirect you to the FanDuel new-user registration page where you will need to enter some basic personal information like your name, email address, physical address, and phone number. You will also need to verify your identity, so provide your DOB and the last four digits of your SSN when asked for them. Make a first-time deposit of $5+ at FanDuel by using a variety of payment methods like credit cards, debit cards, PayPal, Venmo, and many others. Once your account is created and funded, you can place your first wager at FanDuel.

FanDuel Promo Code Bet $5, Win $150 Offer Terms & Conditions

Before you place your first wager, let's brush up on the FanDuel promo code terms and conditions for one of the most user-friendly college basketball betting promos.

When it's time to place that first wager, make sure it's a good one because that's how you'll get the bonus bets. New customers must place a $5 wager on their first attempt, and if it wins, they will receive $150 in bonus bets. To be clear, no bonus bets will be awarded for a first-time losing wager.

The bonus bets can be divided into any amount you'd like, but you must use all of the $150 bonus within seven days before it expires with the FanDuel promo code offer.

These bonus bets have a one-time playthrough feature, which means that you must wager them once before withdrawing monetary value from one of the top NBA betting sites.

FanDuel Promo Code Great For NHL, NBA All-Star & NCAAB Betting

It's a big weekend on the docket, so place a first-time $5 winning wager to get $150 in bonus bets for NBA, college basketball, NHL, and so much more with one of the easiest NBA betting promos.

We're not far from the start of March Madness and MLB Opening Day. Get started today with a new account at FanDuel and be off and running on your sports betting journey.

Just remember to use the FanDuel promo code and you can get $150 in bonus bets if you win on a first-time $5 wager.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.