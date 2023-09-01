Kentucky Betting Sites: Top 5 Things You Need to Know

Kentucky is getting ready for a big shift in the world of online sports betting. If you're excited to get into the sports betting action, here is some key information surrounding Kentucky sportsbooks to help you get started.

5 Things To Know About Kentucky Sports Betting

Dive in to discover five things that will keep you ahead of the curve when it comes to Kentucky sports betting:

1. Online Sports Betting Launch Date: The anticipation is building! Kentucky sports bettors should circle September 28, 2023, at 6 a.m. ET on their calendars. From this momentous day, betting apps from across the Bluegrass State will swing into action with a plethora of Kentucky betting promos, and will allow bettors to wager from wherever they please. The world of online sports betting will be available at the fingertips of anyone within Kentucky state lines!

2. The Kentucky Sportsbooks Line-Up: The state's regulatory bodies have permitted eight prominent Kentucky sportsbooks to operate. This distinguished list comprises Bet365 Kentucky, BetMGM Kentucky, Caesars Sportsbook Kentucky, Circa Sportsbook Kentucky, DraftKings Kentucky, FanDuel Kentucky, Fanatics Sportsbook and Penn Sports Interactive. With the launch on the horizon, it won't be surprising to see more names joining this list. It's essential to stay updated!

3. The Legal Betting Age In Kentucky: For those wondering about age criteria, the standard legal age for sports betting in Kentucky is 18 and above. Yet, a closer look reveals variations in age policies across Kentucky sportsbooks. While Bet365 and DraftKings welcome bettors aged 18 and over, other sportsbooks like BetMGM, Caesars Sportsbook, and FanDuel have raised the threshold to 21.

4. Navigating Payment Options: Seamless transactions are a significant aspect of Kentucky online gambling. BetMGM, DraftKings, and FanDuel are frontrunners, accepting both popular credit cards, such as Visa and Mastercard, as well as PayPal. However, before making any transactions, it's prudent to check the specific payment guidelines of the Kentucky betting apps you choose to sign up for.

5. Dive Into Kentucky Betting Promos: The allure of Kentucky betting promos is undeniable for every bettor seeking enhanced value. BetMGM Kentucky, for instance, is making waves with its welcome offer which is accessible with the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS.

Caesars Sportsbook Kentucky, a name synonymous with gambling, offers a tantalizing deal on its platform -- $250 in bonus bets when you place a $50 first bet.

For newcomers, DraftKings Sportsbook Kentucky has rolled out a stellar offer: a generous $200 in bonus bets on a modest $5 first bet.

Not to be outdone, FanDuel Kentucky's promo promises not just $200 in bonus bets on a $5 first bet but also an enticing $100 discount on NFL Sunday Ticket.

Amidst the excitement, one golden rule remains -- always read the fine print. Before plunging into the vibrant world of Kentucky sports betting, be sure to familiarize yourself with the rules of the game, also known as the terms and conditions. As Kentucky online gambling prepares to set the stage alight, make sure you're primed with this knowledge.

Kentucky Online Gambling: Key Insights

This article is part of our Kentucky Sports Betting News series.