Kentucky Betting Update - Best Kentucky Betting Promos For NFL Futures

Bettors in the Blue Grass State can claim some of the best Kentucky betting promos for NFL futures ahead of online sportsbooks' expected launch by the end of September 2023. Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear signed House Bill 551 into law back in March, making it the latest state to usher in legalized sports betting.

Kentucky bettors have to be physically located within the state's borders, at least 21 years old, and a first-time customer at whichever online sportsbook they opt to sign up for to seize some of the best Kentucky betting promos available.

Due to the high volume of sports betting sites and promo codes available in other legalized sports betting states, we've consolidated a list of our favorite sports betting sites to register on, affording you the chance to claim these fantastic welcome offers through Kentucky sportsbooks to wager on all of your preferred NFL betting markets and bet types, including NFL futures.

You can sign up for the best Kentucky betting promos for NFL futures once sports betting apps launch by the end of September 2023 in the Blue Grass State.

Get started by using the "BET NOW" button below. This brings you to the new customer sign-up page at your preferred online sportsbook, prompting you to enter your personal identifying information, including your name, phone number, email address, and mailing address. Your DOB and the last four digits of your SSN are the last mandatory fields to complete your identity verification.

Once verified, login to your new online sportsbook account and make an initial qualifying deposit with any of its supported payment methods like PayPal and credit cards. Initial deposit amounts vary between $5 and $20 depending on which online sportsbook you choose to register on. Bonus bets are issued instantly once your first bet is placed, while other sportsbooks make you wait for your initial bet to settle to determine whether you qualify for its bonus bet credits.

Below is a list of our preferred online sportsbooks to register on to claim your welcome bonuses ahead of the 2023 NFL season, which Kentucky bettors will soon be able to wager on ahead of the Blue Grass State's anticipated September 2023 launch date. Find your preferred betting promo code to claim and register with any of the "BET NOW" buttons featured on this page.

BetMGM Kentucky Bonus Code ROTOBONUS: Sign up with BetMGM Kentucky Bonus Code ROTOBONUS to secure a $1,000 first bet welcome offer.

Caesars Sportsbook Kentucky Promo Code ROTOFULL: Register with the Caesars Sportsbook Kentucky Promo Code ROTOFULL to claim a $1,250 first bet welcome offer

FanDuel Kentucky Promo Code: Use the FanDuel Promo Code to bet $5 and receive $100 in bonus bets right away, in addition to $10 for every remaining USWNT win at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup tournament, once you sign up as a new user today.

DraftKings Kentucky Promo Code: Claim the DraftKings Kentucky Promo Code to bet $5 and get $150 in bonus bets instantly.

Bet365 Kentucky Promo Code: Claim the Bet365 Promo Code to wager $1 and secure $200 in bonus bets when you register as a new customer today.

Kentucky bettors can use bonus bets and other excellent welcome offers to wager NFL futures markets and odds, which include Super Bowl odds, win totals, division odds, and awards ahead of the anticipated September 2023 launch date.

