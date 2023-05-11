Kentucky Sports Betting News: Will Kentucky Football Be A Popular Bet?

Kentucky residents could have the opportunity to bet on Kentucky's football team next season, as mobile sports betting on the best sports betting apps could be launching this fall. It still has not been determined when the first sports betting sites will be live, but things are well in motion. When and where will you be able to bet on Kentucky football, and will Kentucky football be a popular bet? Read on to find out.

When Will Kentucky Sports Betting Be Available?

A bill called HB 551 passed in Kentucky on March 31, legalizing sports betting in the state from June 28 onward and allowing up to 27 mobile and online sportsbooks to begin operating in Kentucky after that date. Based on the timelines from legalization to launch in other states that recently moved forward with sports betting, the best PayPal betting sites such as BetMGM and Caesars Sportsbook will likely go live in Kentucky in late 2022 or early 2023. Kentucky is hoping to have sports betting available by the beginning of football season so that residents can get in on NFL betting and college football.

Will Kentucky Football Be A Popular Bet?

As soon as mobile and online sportsbooks begin operating in Kentucky, the local college team will likely be among the most popular bets. Despite losing quarterback Will Levis in the 2023 NFL Draft, Kentucky football is poised for another exciting season in the SEC. The Wildcats went 7-6 in 2022, including a loss to Iowa in the Music City Bowl. Levis played through injury most of the season and sat out the Bowl Game. Led by a healthy Levis in 2021, Kentucky went 10-3, including a win over Iowa in the Citrus Bowl.

Kentucky's regular season schedule in 2023 is already available, and the season will begin with a Sept. 2 home game against Ball State. Some other highlights include home games at Kroger Field in Lexington, KY against SEC rivals Florida, Tennessee, and Alabama, as well as a road game in Georgia. Kentucky has a succession plan in place under center after losing Levis, as former NC State quarterback Devin Leary joined the Wildcats through the transfer portal. Kentucky bettors will have plenty of options when the top credit card betting sites go live.

Kentucky Football Betting Options

Not only are Kentuckians expected to have plenty of betting apps to choose from, but they will also have numerous bet types at their fingertips when wagering on Kentucky football. With 27 mobile and online sportsbooks heading to the Bluegrass State, sports bettors will be able to take advantage of numerous betting promos including BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS and Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL, which will match a losing first bet in bonus bets up to $1,000 and $1,250, respectively.

Some of the bet types for Kentucky football will include moneyline, spread, and point total bets on individual games. Even if individual NFL player props are not available, you can still wager on numerous game props at once in Same Game Parlay wagers, and you can also bet on Kentucky football's win total or pick the Wildcats to win the national championship with futures bets.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.