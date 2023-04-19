Kentucky Sports Betting: When Will It Launch In The Bluegrass State

It has been nearly three weeks since the Kentucky sports betting bill was signed into law by Governor Andy Beshear. While sports fans in the Bluegrass State have had to remain patient regarding sports betting to this point, getting that kind of good news has made some antsy. We know legalized sports betting in the state is inevitable, but when will it officially launch?

Below, we will go over all of the Kentucky sports betting news that we know. We will also discuss when we can expect sports betting apps to launch in the Bluegrass State.

Recent Kentucky Sports Betting News

On March 31, 2023, Governor Andy Beshear signed bill HB-551 into law. This is the bill that legalizing sports betting in Kentucky. Governor Beshear has been vocal about legalizing sports gambling in the state, and he made good on his word. The state senate approved this bill on Thursday evening, and it clearly did not take the governor much time to sign it into law.

Beshear noted how states surrounding Kentucky had already legalized sports betting, so residents of the Bluegrass state were simply driving across the border to place wagers. The absence of legalizied sports gambling was not preventing most people from actually placing bets, so signing the bill will make it more convenient for those in the Bluegrass State. Of course, this also means Kentucky will no longer be missing out on this massive revenue source created by the top sports betting sites.

While HB-551 was signed into law, this does not mean Kentucky sports betting is immediately available. Sports gambling in Kentucky will officially be legalized on June 29th.

When Will Sports Betting Launch In The Bluegrass State?

Yes, Kentucky sports betting will be legalized on June 29th, but can sport fans in the Bluegrass State expect betting sites to be ready by then? The short answer is no.

Once sports betting is officially legalized in Kentucky, there is a six-month period for the racing commission to get regulations going. While they do not have to take the full six months to do this, it is clear that it will be a process.

In other words, we do not know when exactly Kentucky sports betting will officially launch. There is a desire to have online sports betting available for betting on NFL odds this season at some point. However, this is not a given, so those in the Bluegrass State may have to continue making roadtrips across the border for the time being.

Will I Be Able To Bet On Horse Racing Online In Kentucky?

Yes, sports betting will be legalized in Kentucky on June 29th. However, will those in the Bluegrass State be able to bet on horse racing online?

Clearly, horse racing is a very popular sport in Kentucky. Those who attend Churchill Downs have been able to bet on horse racing in person for some time. However, some have been worried that this tradition would remain and online betting on horse racing would not be legalized with the other sports.

We are here to report that Kentucky sports betting will allow for online sports betting on the Kentucky Derby and other horse races.

