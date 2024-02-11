Patrick Mahomes And Travis Kelce Odds To Win Super Bowl 58 MVP

Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and the Kansas City Chiefs will face the San Francisco 49ers during Super Bowl 58 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. It's a rematch from Super Bowl 54, except this time, the 49ers have a retooled offense, led by star running back Christian McCaffrey and 2022 seventh-round quarterback, Brock Purdy.

In this article, we'll look at the current Super Bowl 58 MVP odds for Mahomes and Kelce, who have already led the Chiefs offense to multiple Super Bowl victories in the past five years. These odds are available to wager on some of the best sports betting apps and top sports betting sites in the country, so make sure to claim all of the best online sportsbook promo codes available to new customers to get hundreds in bonus bets to wager ahead of kickoff.

Patrick Mahomes Odds To Win Super Bowl 58 MVP

We've already watched Patrick Mahomes win two Super Bowl MVP awards. It's why he's the current Super Bowl MVP favorite at most sportsbooks.

Currently, the best odds on Mahomes to win Super Bowl 58 MVP can be found on FanDuel Sportsbook at +150. The shortest odds, or the least amount of value, exists on DraftKings Sportsbook at +125 odds.

Typically, the Super Bowl MVP is awarded to a quarterback on the winning team. Thus, if the Chiefs win another Super Bowl as underdogs, Mahomes is the clear-cut favorite based on past performances, a strong arm, and his superstar tight end, Travis Kelce.

Travis Kelce Odds To Win Super Bowl 58 MVP

Speaking of Travis Kelce, let's look at the current odds available for his Super Bowl 58 MVP betting line.

Kelce has already moved up from +1700 to +1400 odds at FanDuel, implying that he could rip off another monster performance to add to an already impressive postseason resumè. He's a nine-time Pro Bowler, four-time All-Pro, and two-time Super Bowl winner. His only big achievement missing is a Super Bowl MVP trophy.

Based on his production in the 2023 playoffs, Kelce could continue to dominate against the 49ers. He's recorded at least five receptions for 71 yards and three touchdowns since the AFC Wild Card win over Miami.

He's the second favorite on the Chiefs to win Super Bowl MVP, but it's available at +1500 odds, which is a much better value compared to Mahomes at +150. Excluding the Chiefs' signal caller, only Brock Purdy (+230) and Christian McCaffrey (+475) have shorter odds than Kelce to win Super Bowl 58 MVP.

Other Notable Kansas City Chiefs Player Odds To Win Super Bowl 58 MVP

There are a few other notable Kansas City Chiefs player odds that jump out in the Super Bowl 58 MVP betting market.

Second-year running back Isiah Pacheco is +2500 to win Super Bowl 58 MVP and he'll get a great opportunity to churn out production against a weak San Francisco run defense. The Chiefs have had the luxury of playing bully ball, relying on Pacheco's aggressive, physical running style to extend drives. It helps to have an All-Pro pass defense on the other side of the line of scrimmage, arguably the best defensive unit the Chiefs have rostered since head coach Andy Reid's arrival.

Two Chiefs defensive players stand out in the Super Bowl 58 MVP betting market. First, defensive tackle Chris Jones, who is available to wager at +11000 odds, followed by cornerback L'Jarius Sneed at +18000 odds. If the Chiefs win, it'll be due to either one of these elite talents bringing their A-game and wreaking havoc against the 49ers' West Coast offense.

Jones has been a difference-maker in previous Super Bowl appearances, which is why he's shorter at +11000 odds. Meanwhile, Sneed is elite in pass coverage, while also forcing a pivotal fumble at the goal-line during the AFC Championship game to swing momentum back onto Kansas City's side. It's worth sprinkling lightly on both of these Chiefs defenders to wind up winning Super Bowl 58 MVP.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.