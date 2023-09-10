Bettors can claim some of the top sportsbook promo codes for Sunday Night Football picks using some of our favorite sports betting sites in the United States.

As long as a bettor is a first-time customer at a specific online sportsbook, physically located in a state with legalized sports betting, and at least 21 years old, they qualify to redeem any of these lucrative betting promos.

We've assembled a list of our preferred online sportsbook promo codes and welcome bonuses from the best sports betting apps, which allow new users to redeem hundreds in bonus bet credits, to wager on any preferred sports betting markets, including NFL odds, during the first week of the 2023 NFL regular season.

Sign Up With The Top Sportsbook Promo Codes For Sunday Night Football Picks

New users can sign up with the top sportsbook promo codes for Sunday Night Football picks, claiming instant bonus bet credits and first bet welcome bonuses, depending on which online sportsbook a customer opts to sign up on.

Click on the "BET NOW" registration link below to register a new account at your preferred online sportsbook. This takes you to the new customer sign-up portal at for the online sportsbook selected, prompting you to enter your personal identifying information, including your name, phone number, email address, and physical address. Your DOB and the last four digits of your SSN are the final required fields to enter to complete the identity verification process at your chosen online sportsbook.

Once verified, make an initial minimum qualifying deposit, ranging from $5 to $50 based on the sportsbook selected, then use any of its supported payment methods like PayPal or credit cards to add funds into your new account. After making an initial deposit, place a real money wager, or any bonus bets previously accrued, to begin wagering Sunday Night Football picks.

Use The Top Sportsbook Promo Codes For Sunday Night Football Picks

New bettors can use the top sportsbook promo codes for Sunday Night Football picks to wager on their favorite NFL betting markets, bet types, and odds.

Since there are so many online sportsbooks offering welcome bonuses today, we've narrowed down our favorite sportsbook promo codes to redeem for Sunday Night Football picks. Click on the "BET NOW button of your preferred online sportsbook to start claiming these excellent welcome bonuses.

BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOFB200: Sign up with BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOFB200 and bet $10 to get $200 in bonus bets instantly.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOGET: Register with Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOGET and bet $50 to get $250 in bonus bets.

FanDuel Promo Code: Sign up using the FanDuel Promo Code and bet $5 to get $200 in bonus bets, plus a $100 discount off NFL Sunday Ticket.

DraftKings Promo Code: Use the DraftKings Promo Code to bet $5 and get $200 in bonus bets instantly.

PointsBet Promo Code: Claim the PointsBet Promo Code to receive up to ten $100 Second Chance Bets, totaling up to $1,000, by settling a losing first bet during each of your first 10 days at PointsBet.

Wager Sunday Night Football Picks With The Top Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bettors can wager Sunday Night Football picks with the top sportsbook promo codes we've provided.

Use a real cash wager or any bonus bets previously earned to place Sunday Night Football picks, like anytime touchdown scorers in the NFL player props market, or stick with NFL game odds, such as moneyline and totals, to wager confidently.

Click on the "BET NOW" registration link below to start claiming these phenomenal sportsbook promo codes today.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.