US Betting News – What Is The Most Popular US Sportsbook?

If it seems like there are a lot of quality sportsbooks in the marketplace -- well, that's because there are. When sports betting became legal in the United States in 2018 that unleashed a tidal wave of sports betting sites.

DraftKings Sportsbook and FanDuel led the charge early on, transitioning from Daily Fantasy Sports sites to the top-rated sports betting apps. In this article, we will point out the most popular U.S. sportsbook today as well as provide info on how to sign up for the top credit card betting sites in the country.

What Is The Most Popular Sportsbook In The United States?

When looking at the handle numbers for each sportsbook in the United States, it is clear that DraftKings Sportsbook and FanDuel remain at the top of the food chain. After those two mega-giants, BetMGM and Caesars Sportsbook are continuing to eat into marketshare. Beyond those four operators, it's a mix of other popular sportsbooks, like BetRivers, PointsBet (recently purchased by Fanatics), and WynnBET, which all rank differently depending on the state.

Mobile users have weighed in on this debate as well, and DraftKings Sportsbook is tied for the highest rating at 4.8, while having the most App Store reviews (194K) as well. BetMGM's sportsbook app also gets 4.8 out of five stars but only has 21K ratings. FanDuel isn't far behind in rating, at 4.7, but has only garnered 113K ratings.

Can I Sign Up For Multiple Sportsbooks?

Yes, you can sign up for multiple sportsbooks. However, the one thing you cannot do is have multiple accounts on the same sportsbook.

Most sports bettors have accounts at multiple sportsbooks in order to take advantage of the best odds available. Not all sportsbooks have the same odds, and this is where it is wise to shop around for the best price possible.

For instance, DraftKings Sportsbook could have one team at -120 odds while FanDuel has them at -110 odds. FanDuel would be the wiser choice in this scenario because you would only have to risk $110 to win $100, instead of the $120 you would have to risk at DraftKings Sportsbook.

If you sign up for different PayPal betting sites, that also means you can claim all of the welcome bonus offers that they have available.

Welcome Offers From The Most Popular U.S. Sportsbooks

Let's take a look at some of the most lucrative welcome offers for new customers at the most popular U.S. sportsbooks. Sign up with the sportsbook promo codes below.

BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS: New users who sign up with the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS get a $1,000 first bet offer.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL: Sign up with the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL to get a $1,250 first bet offer as well as 1,000 Reward Credits and 1,000 Tier Credits.

WynnBET Promo Code XROTOWIRE: Bet $20 to get $100 in bonus bets when you use the WynnBET Promo Code XROTOWIRE in Arizona, Indiana, Louisiana, Massachusetts, New York, Tennessee, or Virginia If you are in Colorado, Michigan or New Jersey, you must bet $100 in order to get the $100 in bonus bets.

DraftKings Promo Code: The DraftKings Promo Code gets you $200 in bonus bets instantly after placing a $5 first bet.

FanDuel Promo Code: Get a $1,000 No Sweat First bet when you use the FanDuel Promo Code on your first wager on this top U.S sportsbook.