What Are The Best Sports Betting Apps For AFC Championship Odds?

Many people are asking what the best sports betting apps are for AFC Championship odds, and we are here to provide that information for you. By using these profitable sportsbook promo codes, you can get up to thousands of dollars in bonus bets. You can place wagers early in the day, and then have enough bonus bets to use on the AFC Championship Game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens (-3.5, o/u: 44.5).

After big wins in the Divisional Round last week, the Chiefs and Ravens arrive at the AFC Championship Game with quite a bit of momentum. The last time these teams faced each other was in a 2021 regular-season matchup, as Baltimore came away with a narrow 36-35 victory at home. This will only be the second playoff meeting between the teams, and the Ravens matchup as well, but the game was all the way back in 2011.

Sign Up And Find The Best Sports Betting Apps For AFC Championship Odds

New customers can follow these instructions to sign up and find the best sports betting apps for AFC Championship odds.

Click on the sportsbook promo link that you are most interested in. Be sure to read the Terms & Conditions for each welcome offer to make sure that you are eligible.

Enter your basic personal information like your name, email address, physical address, and phone number to get started with the registration process. You will also need to provide your DOB and the last four digits of your SSN to verify your identity.

Enter the promo code – if one is necessary.

Deposit funds into your new account with the minimum qualifying amount. Each sportsbook will have a different amount, so make sure you double-check the info needed. You will be able to deposit using payment methods like PayPal and major credit cards.

Use The Best Sports Betting Apps For AFC Championship Odds

Here are some of the best sports betting apps for AFC Championship odds this Sunday.

BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS: Sign up with the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS to get $158 in bonus bets when placing your first wager of $5+.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000: Claim a $1,000 first-bet welcome offer with the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000 and if your first bet loses, in return you'll receive a bonus bet – up to $1,000.

DraftKings Promo Code: Use the DraftKings Promo Code to get $200 in bonus bets instantly, plus a free daily No Sweat Same Game parlay wager, when you place your first wager of $5.

FanDuel Promo Code: When using the FanDuel Promo Code, you'll get $150 in bonus bets by placing a $5 first-time moneyline winning wager.

AFC Championship Odds Are Available On The Best Sports Betting Apps

The matchup between the Chiefs and Ravens is set, and AFC Championship odds are available on the best sports betting apps.

We are getting one of the best quarterback matchups between Patrick Mahomes of the Chiefs and Lamar Jackson of the Ravens. If you don't want to bet on the NFL odds for this game, you can always use any of these welcome offers to bet on the NFL player props for the Baltimore-Kansas City game at one of the top online sportsbooks.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.