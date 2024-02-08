What the 2024 NBA Trade Deadline Means for the NBA Finals Odds

The 2024 NBA Trade Deadline has come and gone. While many players changed teams, only a few personnel changes are going to affect NBA Finals odds, which you can bet on with all of the best sports betting apps.

This year's NBA Trade Deadline has seen fewer blockbuster moves, yet several significant trades involving role players are poised to influence the league. Continue reading to find out the key moves made by contenders aiming for the NBA Finals and where you can place bets on these teams to win the 2023-24 NBA Championship.

NBA Trade Deadline Moves That Will Impact NBA Finals Odds

Buddy Hield Trade To The Philadelphia 76ers: The 76ers are without Joel Embiid for at least one month after undergoing surgery to repair a meniscus injury. Embiid will be reevaluated in a month, but there is optimism that he will return this season. To ease the blow of losing Embiid, the Sixers traded for Buddy Hield, a do-it-all scorer who excels from the three-point line.

Gordon Hayward Trade To The Oklahoma City Thunder: The Thunder are trying to make the NBA Playoffs for the first time since 2020. Trading for Gordon Hayward will only help their cause. While he is dealing with a calf injury, Hayward is averaging 14.5 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per game this season for the lowly Hornets, who are in the midst of a firesale.

Bojan Bogdonovich Trade To New York Knicks: The Knicks traded for both Bojan Bogdonovich and Alec Burks ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline. Both of these players are sharpshooters from downtown. They can also step in and play immediately, which is needed since New York is dealing with injuries to Julius Randle, OG Anunoby, and Mitchell Robinson.

PJ Washington Trade To Dallas Mavericks: PJ Washington helps boost to the Mavericks' frontcourt. He is a player that has been linked to the Mavs for weeks. In addition to the Washington add, the Mavericks also traded for Washington Wizards big man Daniel Gafford. Suring up the front court should help Dallas make a push toward the NBA Finals in the West.

Best Sportsbook To Bet ON NBA Finals Odds After The 2024 NBA Trade Deadline

Updated NBA Finals Odds After The 2024 NBA Trade Deadline

Team NBA Finals Odds Boston Celtics +260 Denver Nuggets +440 Los Angeles Clippers +550 Milwaukee Bucks +550 Phoenix Suns +1600 New York Knicks +1600 Oklahoma City Thunder +2000 Cleveland Cavaliers +2200 Minnesota Timberwolves +2400 Philadelphia 76ers +3000 Miami Heat +4200 Dallas Mavericks +4200 New Orleans Pelicans +4600 Los Angeles Lakers +5000 Sacramento Kings +5500 Golden State Warriors +10000 Indiana Pacers +10000 Orlando Magic +24000 Atlanta Hawks +24000 Chicago Bulls +49000 Utah Jazz +49000 Houston Rockets +49000 Toronto Raptors +60000 Brooklyn Nets +60000

Before the NBA Trade Deadline, the Philadelphia 76ers had NBA Finals odds of +4200 on FanDuel Sportsbook. However, after the Buddy Hield trade, their odds improved to +3000. Among the NBA Trade Deadline day moves discussed above, the Sixers are the only team whose odds were affected.

