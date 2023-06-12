Which Cities Near Kentucky Will Have Bettors Traveling To Bet On Sports?

Kentucky sports betting is set to go live at some point in late 2023 or early 2024. As we mentioned previously, it would behoove the state to get operations at the top sports betting sites going around August-September, when the NFL and college football seasons begin. It will take a bit of hustle on the part of Kentucky in order to make that happen, but as the famous saying goes, "Where there's a will, there's a way."

In this article, we'll take a look at how the surrounding areas will adapt to Kentucky sports betting apps. Most of the surrounding states to Kentucky do have legalized sports betting, but there's still a possibility that Kentucky can take in some additional handle from friendly neighbors.

Which States Have Legalized Sports Betting Near Kentucky?

There are seven states that border Kentucky – Illinois, Indiana, Missouri, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia – and all but one of them (Missouri) has legalized sports betting with the top credit card betting sites. In 2022, the only state to not cross the $1 billion threshold in handle was West Virginia at $569 million. Although, it should be noted that West Virginia has the 12th-smallest population in the United States.

Missouri certainly tried to get sports betting legalized, but multiple efforts have now failed since 2018. It looked like 2022 would finally be the year, considering Kansas legalized sports betting that same year – and got things quickly up and running for the 2022 NFL season. However, Missouri has had numerous issues trying to pass its sports betting bill, with what many have called the last attempt in May the death blow. Alex Gold, a radio show host in Kansas City, said in a tweet, "…Multiple sources confirm to me it is dead,"

Which Cities Will Have Sports Bettors Coming To Kentucky?

Judging from the sign of things, bettors from a small portion of Southeastern Missouri will be the biggest customer base at Kentucky sportsbooks. Of course, most residents of Missouri can go to neighboring states like Kansas, Illinois, or Iowa – depending on which one is closest.

The best bet for Kentucky will be for its own residents to be the driving force behind the betting handle. Also, travelers coming to the Bluegrass State for major events will help in terms of bringing in handle as well.

Future Of Sports Betting In Kentucky

While Kentucky missed out on getting the business of neighboring states, there is still plenty of reason to be optimistic about a strong fanbase at home. Kentucky is smack in the middle in terms of population, ranking 26th in the United States, so that puts them at almost an identical place to Louisiana, which took in $2.3 billion in 2022. Iowa also brought in $2.3 billion in handle despite ranking 32nd in population.

