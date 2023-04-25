The Kentucky Derby is right around the corner, with the "Run for the Roses" taking place at Churchill Downs on Saturday, May 6th. Horse racing fans in the Bluegrass State are always incredibly excited for the event, and the excitement will continue to increase in future years, as this will be the last Kentucky Derby without KY online sports betting available.

The state's governor recently signed the Kentucky sports betting law. This means residents will no longer have to drive across the border to legally place bets on the top sports betting apps. But with Kentucky having no major professional sports league teams, which sports will be the most popular to bet on?

Kentucky Sports Betting Signed Into Law

It was big news across the country when Kentucky governor Andy Beshear signed bill HB-551 into law, which is the bill that legalizes Kentucky sports betting. This came shortly after the Kentucky senate voted to approve the bill by a 25-12 margin.

HB-551 legalizes both retail and online sports betting in Kentucky. It will officially go into action on June 29, 2023. However, it will take a bit of time for KY sports betting to be live and available to use. Once everything has launched, it will be a fantastic betting market, as the sports-loving state will be able to bet on both college and professional sports. With Kentucky home to great sports colleges but no major professional sports league teams, this was very important.

Bettors in Kentucky will be able to sign up using the best sportsbook promo codes to register with the best sports betting sites that launch in Kentucky.

Which Sports Will Be Most Popular When Kentucky Launches Sports Betting?

Kentucky sports betting is right around the corner, but what sports will be popular to bet on? The Bluegrass State is an interesting betting market to watch, since it does not have a team in a major professional sports league. However, that does not mean Kentucky isn't a sports-loving state.

A recent study was conducted to find the state with the most interest in the Kentucky Derby. It's not surprising to discovery Kentucky is by far the state most interested in the horse race. Betting on the Kentucky Derby, as well as other horse racing events, will be very popular in the Bluegrass State.

Kentucky is also home to a couple of great sports colleges in Kentucky and Louisville. Betting on college sports will be legal in Kentucky, and it will absolutely be a popular option. However, like every other state, NFL betting will likely be king. Betting on the NFL is by far the most popular option in America. Popular NFL teams to bet on in Kentucky may be the Indianapolis Colts, Tennessee Titans, and Cincinnati Bengals, based on their location to the state.

When Will Kentucky Sports Betting Launch?

So, Governor Andy Beshear signed bill HB-551 into law, which legalizes sports betting in the state. When will Kentucky sports betting launch with the top credit card betting sites?

As stated above, the bill is officially in action on June 29th. However, it will take a bit of time for sportsbooks to open, as there is a six-month period given to the racing commission to put everything in place. While it may not take a full six months, it will likely take the majority.

This means Kentucky sports betting may not be active for the start of football season. However, it may launch during the season at some point.