DFS NASCAR Xfinity: Pit Boss 250

This article is part of our DFS NASCAR series.

Pit Boss 250

Location: Austin, Texas

Course: Circuit of the Americas

Format: 3.41-mile road course

Laps: 46

Race Preview

The NASCAR Xfinity Series goes road racing for the first time this season at the Circuit of the Americas. Kyle Busch won last year's inaugural race at the track from pole in a dominant day, leading 35 of the race's 46 laps. AJ Allmendinger was the runner up that afternoon and will aim to finish one position higher this week to score his first victory of the season to become the fourth series regular to claim a spot among the playoff contenders. Ty Gibbs leads the field in victories so far this season with two, including last week's race at Atlanta, and he is also a former road course winner who will be aiming to add to his tally this week. This will be the second time the series visited COTA, and with Busch not entered, it means we will see a first-time winner at the track.

Key Stats at Circuit of the Americas

Number of races: 1

Winners from pole: 1

Winners from top-5 starters: 1

Winners from top-10 starters: 1

Winners from 21st or lower starters: 0

Fastest race: 72.723 mph

Recent COTA Winners

2021 - Kyle Busch

Circuit of the Americas is a long, 20-turn, natural-terrain road course with significant elevation changes and many different types of turns. The course's long straights feature heavy braking areas and will tempt drivers to out-brake one another to move forward in the running order. As with any road course, grip is paramount to getting through the turns as quickly as possible and launching down the straights. Drivers will have to take care of their equipment, especially their brakes, in order to have machinery to lean on when racing in the closing laps. The long lap also allows teams to experiment with pit strategy. Caution periods may dictate when cars head for pit road, but traffic could play as big of a role in the decision to duck in as well. Fantasy players should expect the top road course racers to qualify at the front and work to stay there by avoiding mistakes through the race distance.

DRAFTKINGS VALUE PICKS (Based on Standard $50K Salary Cap)

DraftKings Tier 1 Values

AJ Allmendinger - $10,500

Ty Gibbs - $10,400

Justin Allgaier - $10,200

Ross Chastain - $10,000

DraftKings Tier 2 Values

Noah Gragson - $9,900

Daniel Hemric - $9,700

Cole Custer - $9,500

Brandon Jones - $9,100

DraftKings Tier 3 Values

Miguel Paludo - $8,900

Sheldon Creed - $8,700

Landon Cassill - $8,500

Parker Kligerman - $8,300

DraftKings Long-Shot Values

Sam Mayer - $7,800

Jade Buford - $7,400

Anthony Alfredo - $6,900

Sage Karam - $5,600

My Picks

Lower-Risk Lineup ($50K Salary Cap)

AJ Allmendinger - $10,500

Cole Custer - $9,500

Miguel Paludo - $8,900

Sheldon Creed - $8,700

Jade Buford - $7,400

Bayley Currey - $5,000

The top choice this week for fantasy players will likely be AJ Allmendinger. He is one of the best drivers in NASCAR on these types of tracks and can never be counted out. He won the first stage of that race and then went on to finish second behind Kyle Busch. Cole Custer also raced in this even last season. He finished seventh and will be using another Xfinity start this year to get more track experience before Sunday's Cup race. He already has an Xfinity win this season from Fontana. Miguel Paludo is a road course ringer whom fantasy players should also consider. He suffered a rear gear failure in this race last season but qualified 15th for the race. He finished seventh at the Daytona road course last year, coming from the 35th starting position to do so. Sheldon Creed is a road course winner in the Trucks Series and finished fifth at COTA in that series last season. He worked his way into the playoff standings with another top-10 finish last week at Atlanta, too. Jade Buford is also an experienced road racer. He finished 15th in this race last season and has a top-10 finish at Charlotte's road course, too. Bayley Currey claims the final slot in this lineup. He has three top-20s so far this season and brings a good chance of additional points for finish differential.

Higher-Risk Lineup ($50K Salary Cap)

Ty Gibbs - $10,400

Ross Chastain - $10,000

Landon Cassill - $8,500

Sam Mayer - $7,800

Anthony Alfredo - $6,900

Brandon Brown - $6,400

Road racing is no weak spot for Ty Gibbs. The young driver with two victories already this season has won on the road course of both Daytona and Watkins Glen. This will be his first series race at COTA. Ross Chastain has been knocking on the door of a victory in the Cup Series this season, but will get some extra seat time this week in the Xfinity Series. He has three Cup road course top-10s and finished fourth in the Cup Series race at this track last season. Landon Cassill enters this week's race 11th in the standings with three consecutive top-10 finishes. He finished 22nd in this race last season after starting 30th. This week will be Sam Mayer's first series run at this track. He does have top-10 finishes at Watkins Glen and the infield road course at Charlotte to give fantasy players confidence in considering him, however. Anthony Alfredo's best road course finish came at this track last season when he started 37th and finished 18th in the Cup version of this race. Rounding out the higher-risk lineup is Brandon Brown. He finished 26th in this race last season but has top-10 finishes at Mid-Ohio and the Daytona road course.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. C.J. Radune plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: cjradune, RaceDayScore: cjradune.