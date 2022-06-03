DFS NASCAR Trucks: Toyota 200

This article is part of our DFS NASCAR series.

Toyota 200

Location: Madison, Ill.

Course: World Wide Technology Raceway

Format: 1.25-mile oval

Laps: 160

Race Preview

The playoff picture for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series largely stayed unchanged after Ross Chastain took the checkered flag last week at Charlotte. Zane Smith still leads the table with three wins while Matt Crafton currently occupies the final playoff spot with a 25-point margin back to Tanner Gray in 11th. This week will be the fifth race in as many weeks for the teams as the regular season marches on to World Wide Technology Raceway. Sheldon Creed swept the last two races at the unique 1.25-mile circuit, and the series has the most experience at the track. The prior 21 races at the track produced 19 different winners. However, the only previous circuit victor entered this week is John Hunter Nemechek, who won at the track back in 2017. Only five playoff spots remain to be decided in the final six races of the regular season.

Key Stats at World Wide Technology Raceway

Number of races: 21

Winners from pole: 3

Winners from top-5 starters: 15

Winners from top-10 starters: 19

Winners from 21st or lower starters: 0

Fastest race: 113.726 mph

Previous 10 World Wide Technology Raceway Winners

2021 - Sheldon Creed

2020 - Sheldon Creed

2019 - Ross Chastain

2018 - Justin Haley

2017 - John Hunter Nemechek

2016 - Christopher Bell

2015 - Cole Custer

2014 - Bubba Wallace

2010 - Kevin Harvick

2009 - Mike Skinner

World Wide Technology Raceway is a uniquely configured oval that features different radius turns at each end of the circuit. The track has relatively flat banking, which puts an emphasis on handling. Getting a vehicle's setup correct will be essential to maximizing grip and tire wear. The shallow banking also makes track position an important factor in a driver's success. Almost all of the prior races have been won by drivers starting in the first five rows. No driver has ever won starting lower than 20th, and only rarely has anyone started and won outside of the top five. Only twice in Gateway's 20-race history on the calendar has the race been won by someone starting outside of the top 10, and one of those was Creed's back-to-back wins. Qualifying could be especially important in selecting fantasy rosters this week.

DRAFTKINGS VALUE PICKS (Based on Standard $50K Salary Cap)

DraftKings Tier 1 Values

John Hunter Nemechek - $11,400

Zane Smith - $11,000

Ben Rhodes - $10,700

Carson Hocevar - $10,000

DraftKings Tier 2 Values

Christian Eckes - $9,800

Grant Enfinger - $9,600

Corey Heim - $9,300

Matt Crafton - $9,100

DraftKings Tier 3 Values

Johnny Sauter - $8,900

Ty Majeski - $8,700

Tyler Ankrum - $8,500

Matt DiBenedetto - $8,300

DraftKings Long-Shot Values

Tanner Gray - $7,900

Taylor Gray - $7,000

Tate Fogleman - $6,800

Rajah Caruth - $5,900

My Picks

Carson Hocevar - $10,000

Corey Heim - $9,300

Matt Crafton - $9,100

Matt DiBenedetto - $8,300

Chase Purdy - $7,300

Rajah Caruth - $5,900

As the playoffs approach competition will be heating up for drivers to claim the remaining positions with victories. That growing pressure, along with a number of drivers picking up momentum or having come close to wins already, factors heavily into this week's lineup. Carson Hocevar is one of the drivers aching for a win. He has come close on multiple occasions and needs to get over mistakes and get the job done. He can do that this week after finishing eighth in last year's race. Corey Heim is another driver looking to make an even bigger impression. He won earlier this season at Atlanta, and more wins would certainly go a long way to earning him a full-time ride in the series. He is also with one of the strongest teams in Kyle Busch Motorsports. Crafton is winless so far in 2022, but he is clawing his way into the playoff positions. With 10 top-10s from 18 starts at this track, he could do one better than his runner-up finish in this race last year and get his 2022 win this week. Matt DiBenedetto has gained more solid footing as the season aged and is now 60 points out of the playoff positions. He has three finishes of 11th or better in his last five races. Series regular Chase Purdy has demonstrated his consistency with three top-15s in the last five races. He started 28th and finished sixth in his only prior start at this track in last year's visit. Lastly, Rajah Caruth will make his series debut this weekend. He already made two Xfinity Series starts this season and currently leads the ARCA Series points standings. He is a rising star fantasy players will want to keep an eye on as his career progresses.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. C.J. Radune plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: cjradune, RaceDayScore: cjradune.