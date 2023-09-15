F1 DFS Picks and Preview: Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix

The 2023 Formula 1 season rolls on this week at Singapore's Marina Bay Street Circuit after Max Verstappen captured his record-breaking 10th consecutive race win last time out at Monza. It has been a dominant season for the two-time series champion and his Red Bull Racing team. While Verstappen cannot clinch the driver's title this week, Red Bull could seal the constructor's championship. If the team grabs the top two podium positions along with the point for fastest lap, and Mercedes fails to score points, the manufacturer's championship would go to Red Bull. While that is unlikely this week, it does speak to the dominance of the organization in 2023 after just 14 of 22 races. While both 2023 titles will more likely be decided at the following race Japan, Singapore's street battle could also produce some history with Verstappen going for 11 wins in a row and Red Bull still on course for a perfect season.

SIngapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix

Location: Singapore

Course: Marina Bay Street Circuit

Course Length: 4.94km

Laps: 62

Singapore Grand Prix Race Preview

The 2023 Formula 1 season rolls on this week at Singapore's Marina Bay Street Circuit after Max Verstappen captured his record-breaking 10th consecutive race win last time out at Monza. It has been a dominant season for the two-time series champion and his Red Bull Racing team. While Verstappen cannot clinch the driver's title this week, Red Bull could seal the constructor's championship. If the team grabs the top two podium positions along with the point for fastest lap, and Mercedes fails to score points, the manufacturer's championship would go to Red Bull. While that is unlikely this week, it does speak to the dominance of the organization in 2023 after just 14 of 22 races. While both 2023 titles will more likely be decided at the following race Japan, Singapore's street battle could also produce some history with Verstappen going for 11 wins in a row and Red Bull still on course for a perfect season.

Key Stats at Marina Bay Street Circuit

Races: 13

Winners from pole: 8

Winners from top-5 starters: 12

Winners from top-10 starters: 12

Winners from 21st or lower starters: 0

Fastest race: 166.717 kph

Previous 10 Marina Bay Winners

2022 - Sergio Perez

2019 - Sebastian Vettel

2018 - Lewis Hamilton

2017 - Lewis Hamilton

2016 - Nico Rosberg

2015 - Sebastian Vettel

2014 - Lewis Hamilton

2013 - Sebastian Vettel

2012 - Sebastian Vettel

2011 - Sebastian Vettel

Marina Bay Street Course has been a regular feature on the Formula 1 calendar since 2008. It is the site of the first night race of the series, and presents a number of challenges for teams and drivers. Singapore's hot and humid climate is the primary challenge. The higher temperature coupled with high humidity make the race particularly challenging for machinery and drivers. Teams will work hard to ensure their cars receive as much cooling airflow as possible, while drivers have to ensure they are in the best shape possible and well hydrated to endure the loss of fluid they will lose through sweat throughout the race. Those weather conditions mean mechanical failures due to the heat are a concern as much as driver mistakes as fatigue increases. The bumpy nature of the city's streets only aggravate those concerns, too. High humidity means rain could be possible this weekend, which can make qualifying or the race more unpredictable than most others.

DRAFTKINGS VALUE PICKS for the Dutch Grand Prix

Based on Standard $50K Salary Cap

DraftKings Tier 1 Values

Max Verstappen - $15,800

Sergio Perez - $10,400

Lewis Hamilton - $9,200

DraftKings Tier 2 Values

Lando Norris - $9,000

Fernando Alonso - $8,800

George Russell - $8,200

DraftKings Tier 3 Values

Alex Albon - $6,000

Esteban Ocon - $5,000

Liam Lawson - $4,000

DraftKings Constructor Values

Red Bull Racing - $14,800

Mercedes AMG Motorsport - $9,300

McLaren - $8,800

Formula 1 DFS Picks for the Dutch Grand Prix

Team Captain - Lando Norris - $13,500

Fernando Alonso - $8,800

Pierre Gasly - $5,200

Liam Lawson - $4,000

Nico Hulkenberg - $3,600

Constructor - Red Bull Racing - $14,800

Max Verstappen's dominance in 2023 makes his weekly price for fantasy rosters prohibitive. By choosing Red Bull Racing as the constructor, players can get both Verstappen and Sergio Perez in their corner, though. Given McLaren's progress on twisty tracks with medium-speed corners, Lando Norris could then make a worth team captain selection. Norris will be the benefactor of McLaren's biggest car upgrades since Austria, and the new pieces are specifically aimed at making the car more competitive in slow-speed corners. That combination means he could be a value option this week. Fernando Alonso should also be in podium contention. The Aston Martin car should be better suited to Marina Bay than it was Monza, and Alonso is the driver that won at this track starting the furthest back (15th). Pierre Gasly brings two top-10 finishes at the track to rosters having only had three series starts at this track. Like Aston Martin, Monza would not have suited the Alpine as well as a venue like Singapore should. Liam Lawson is another driver worth checking out this week. He impressed last week at Monza with an 11th-place finish in his first full weekend of Formula 1 competition. He should improve with more time in the seat and it will be interesting to see how he performs at more of a driver's track this week. Similarly, Nico Hulkenberg has pulled off some impressive showings this season at tracks like Singapore's. Potentially wet conditions could play to his favor, and he finished in the top 10 in each of the last two races at this track.

Formula 1 Betting Picks for the Dutch Grand Prix

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Race Winner - Max Verstappen -450, Sergio Perez +1000, Lando Norris +1800

Winning Constructor - Red Bull Racing -700, McLaren +1100

Winning Margin - Over 10 seconds -150, Under 5 seconds +280

Fastest Lap - Max Verstappen -135

Safety Car - No +550

Max Verstappen is the undeniable favorite to win this week at Singapore. While he is the safe bet, this is a track he struggled at last season. It isn't likely that he will be caught two years in a row, but Lando Norris and McLaren could be there if he is. Norris will be the only McLaren driver with the team's latest upgrades this weekend, and they anticipate the developments to be their biggest since their early season turnaround. Those looking for a more safe route than Norris might want to consider Sergio Perez, though. Verstappen's teammate has now seized the "best of the rest" moniker and would be the most likely option to win Singapore if Verstappen struggles. For those same reasons, Red Bull or McLaren would make good choices for the winning constructor this week as well.

Singapore's tight and demanding profile makes the possibility of a safety car highly likely, and the odds reflect that. There were caution periods in the last three races, but the contraian play this week offers some nice odds in return for taking the risk. If the race does go caution free, people should expect the winning margin to be a big one. Verstappen has had the measure of the field much of this season, and assuming that remains true this week, he has a good chance of winning with a margin greater than 10 seconds.