NASCAR DFS: A-GAME 200

A-GAME 200

This week we head to Dover for some one mile oval action. Jeb Burton brought home the win last week at Talladega in a race that only about half of the field finished. We knew it would be a crazy one and now we go back to a bit more of a predictable weekend.

Previous 10 Dover Winners w/ Starting Position

2022 - Josh Berry (4th)

2021 - Austin Cindric (16th)

2020 fall - Chase Briscoe (6th)

2020 spring - Justin Allgaier (5th)

2019 fall - Cole Custer (3rd)

2019 spring - Christopher Bell (4th)

2018 fall - Christopher Bell (2nd)

2018 spring - Justin Allgaier (6th)

2017 fall - Ryan Blaney (8th)

2017 spring - Kyle Larson (1st)

At Dover we typically see two or three dominators so we need to go back and focus on prioritizing those in our lineups. Last year we saw three drivers lead 55 or more laps and in 2021 we had three with 48 or more. We will see practice on Friday afternoon which should help us determine some of the better cars for the race as well.

DraftKings Value Picks for the A-GAME 200 (Based on Standard $50K Salary Cap)

DraftKings Tier 1 Values (in order of price)

Austin Hill - $11,300

Josh Berry - $10,800

John Hunter Nemechek - $10,500

Justin Allgaier - $10,200

DraftKings Tier 2 Values (in order of price)

Cole Custer - $9,900

Chandler Smith - $9,600

Ryan Truex - $9,400

Daniel Hemric - $9,200

DraftKings Tier 3 Values (in order of price)

Sam Mayer - $8,800

Sammy Smith - $8,800

Riley Herbst - $8,500

Ryan Sieg - $8,000

DraftKings Tier 4 Values (in order of price)

Jeb Burton - $7,800

Jeremy Clements - $7,400

Derek Kraus - $7,100

Kyle Weatherman - $5,700

NASCAR DFS Picks for the A-GAME 200

Josh Berry - $10,800

Justin Allgaier - $10,200

Sam Mayer - $8,800

Jeremy Clements - 7,400

Derek Kraus - $7,100

Kyle Weatherman - $5,700

Josh Berry has finished first and second in his two Xfinity starts here and if you look over the last few years this is a track that JR Motorsports as a whole has been very good on. Justin Allgaier always seems to have a good car here. How about eight top threes in his last nine starts at Dover. Sam Mayer led eighteen laps last year here and was another of the JR Motorsports cars in the top five and came in at sub $9,000. Jeremy Clements is usually a top twenty car here and this year has been the same as well. Hopefully he doesn't qualify too well and gives us some solid place differential. Derek Kraus will be wheeling the #10 car for Kaulig Racing in which he had back to back top tens on short tracks at Richmond and Martinsville. I like the upside for his price tag. Kyle Weatherman is a driver we need to grind out a 20th place finish to open up the rest of our lineup salary wise. He did that at Las Vegas and Phoenix earlier this year. Phoenix being another one mile track and Vegas being a 1.5 mile.

