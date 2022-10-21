NASCAR DFS: Dixie Vodka 400

This article is part of our NASCAR DFS series.
Dixie Vodka 400
Location: Homestead, Fla.
Course: Homestead-Miami Speedway
Format: 1.5-mile oval
Laps: 267
NASCAR Xfinity Dixie Vodka 400 Race Preview
Joey Logano became the first driver to lock himself into the championship decider last week at Las Vegas with his third win of the season. He tracked down fellow playoff contender Ross Chastain in the final laps to make the pass and drive away to another final four appearance. Two races remain for Chastain and the other playoff contenders to win their way to a spot alongside Logano. First up in that journey is Homestead-Miami Speedway where William Byron went to Victory Lane last season. The fast 1.5-mile oval is sure to produce an exciting show as the pressure on the playoff field grows with all-important Phoenix looming ahead. Homestead's progressive banking and worn pavement typically produce exciting races, and the added intrigue of it hosting a playoff race is sure to increase the temperature this weekend. Teams had previously grown used to the track being the season finale's venue, but it has not been part of the playoffs since 2019. Eleven different drivers have won the 23 series races held there with the majority (16 of 23) of those victors starting inside the first five rows. Three playoff spots remain to be clinched over the next two races, and the championship hopefuls will be pulling out all the stops to get theirs this week.
Key Stats at Homestead-Miami Speedway
- Number of races: 23
- Winners from pole: 3
- Winners from top-5 starters: 14
- Winners from top-10 starters: 16
- Winners from 21st or lower starters: 3
- Fastest race: 142.654 mph
Previous 10 Homestead Winners
2021 - William Byron
2020 - Denny Hamlin
2019 - Kyle Busch
2018 - Joey Logano
2017 - Martin Truex Jr.
2016 - Jimmie Johnson
2015 - Kyle Busch
2014 - Kevin Harvick
2013 - Denny Hamlin
2012 - Jeff Gordon
This week's race will be the first time the new generation of car races at Homestead-Miami Speedway. NASCAR did host a two-day test for the teams to prepare for the visit, though. The track has been reconfigured multiple times throughout its history, but the current configuration has produced the best racing. Progressive banking in the turns gives drivers a wide array of lines to choose from, and the old pavement means tire wear will be a big factor in the race. Drivers will have to manage their tires throughout fuel runs to maximize grip at the end of the race and stages. Unexpected caution periods could give teams a chance to trade track position for fresh tires, though. The variety of strategy options available on a track like this tends to make for an exciting battle for the race win. However, being a 1.5-mile oval, most winners at the circuit have come from the top starting positions. This new generation car has proven multiple times that winners can come from behind, though. Drivers and fans alike should prepare themselves for a new-look Homestead race where anything could happen.
RotoWire NASCAR DFS Tools
DraftKings Value Picks for the Dixie Vodka 400 (Based on Standard $50K Salary Cap)
DraftKings Tier 1 Values
Kyle Larson - $10,800
Denny Hamlin - $10,600
Chase Elliott - $10,400
Ryan Blaney - $10,200
DraftKings Tier 2 Values
Joey Logano - $9,800
Ross Chastain - $9,600
Martin Truex Jr. - $9,400
William Byron - $9,200
DraftKings Tier 3 Values
Kevin Harvick - $8,800
Chase Briscoe - $8,500
Daniel Suarez - $8,300
Erik Jones - $7,900
DraftKings Long-Shot Values
Austin Cindric - $7,700
Austin Dillon - $7,200
Brad Keselowski - $7,000
Chris Buescher - $6,900
NASCAR DFS Picks for the Dixie Vodka 400
Lower-Risk Lineup ($50K Salary Cap)
Denny Hamlin - $10,600
Ross Chastain - $9,600
Chase Briscoe - $8,500
Erik Jones - $7,900
Chris Buescher - $6,900
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - $6,500
The current season appears to be Denny Hamlin's (DK $10,600, FD $13,500) best shot so far at his first series championship. He has to advance to Phoenix first, though. Hamlin is currently fourth in the standings on points and has two top-five finishes in the last three races. His three prior Homestead wins make him a top choice this week. Ross Chastain (DK $9,600, FD $12,500) may end up in the final four as well. He was awfully close last week at Las Vegas before falling to second behind Joey Logano in the final laps. As usual this season, don't pay attention to Chastain's past track performances. Focus on his current pace, which is well within the top five. Chase Briscoe (DK $8,500, FD $8,500) could play championship spoiler. He has found his way into the final eight with a good chance at making it into the final four, too. He has four straight top-10 finishes heading into this weekend and could likely earn another this Sunday. After his Darlington win earlier this season Erik Jones (DK $7,900, FD $7,200) will have had Homestead in his sights. The fast rough track should play to his strengths this season. Fantasy players would be wise to expect him to be fighting among the top 10 again this week. Similarly, Chris Buescher (DK $6,900, FD $6,200) has the chance to be competitive this weekend. Tracks like Homestead were where the team found their legs last season. Buescher led 57 laps at Homestead in 2021 and could use that race as a stepping stone to an even better run there this week. Following those selections Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (DK $6,500, FD $5,000) could make a valuable option this week. The past few races have not been great, but he did make a return to the top-20 two weeks ago on the Charlotte road course. He was 13th at Homestead last season, which could give him confidence to help break out of his slump this week.
Higher-Risk Lineup ($50K Salary Cap)
Chase Elliott - $10,400
William Byron - $9,200
Daniel Suarez - $8,300
Austin Cindric - $7,700
Austin Dillon - $7,200
Brad Keselowski - $7,000
Homestead's higher-risk lineup focuses on drivers maybe a little off or inconsistent but remain capable of snagging a win or top finish. After admitting his frustration at not being able to improve his car last week Chase Elliott (DK $10,400, FD $11,000) will regroup and try again this time at Homestead. Elliott has started out each round of the playoffs on the backfoot, but has found a way to advance. He'll need to do a bit more to advance to the final four from this round, though. Elliott has three top-10s from six Homestead starts and needs a top performance this week (if not a win) to avoid additional pressure next week at Martinsville. Defending Homestead winner William Byron (DK $9,200, FD $12,000) will try to repeat this week to earn his spot among the final four. He finished outside of the top 10 in the last three races, but races well on these types of circuits. He led 102 laps at this track last year and could be a top contender again this season. The 1.5-mile ovals have also been good to Daniel Suarez (DK $8,300, FD $8,000) this year. He was eliminated from the playoffs but consistently fights for top-10 finishes at these tracks. Austin Cindric (DK $7,700, FD $7,500) was fast last week at Las Vegas qualifying on the front row. Team Penske has brought speed the past few weeks, and Cindric just needs to capitalize on it. Austin Dillon (DK $7,200, FD $5,300) could also rise to the top at Homestead. He finished 10th the last two weeks and should at least grab a top-15 this week, too. Homestead is also a place that could play to Brad Keselowski's (DK $7,000, FD $6,000) advantage. He was eighth at Texas and seventh at Darlington last month and could feature in the top 10 again this week.