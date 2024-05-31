NASCAR DFS Trucks: Toyota 200

This article is part of our NASCAR DFS series.
Toyota 200
Location: Madison, Ill.
Course: World Wide Technology Raceway
Format: 1.25-mile oval
Laps: 160
NASCAR Trucks Toyota 200 Race Preview
The NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series marches onward after Nick Sanchez scored his second win of the season a week ago at Charlotte Motor Speedway. The win vaulted Sanchez to third in the standings but preserved six playoff spots for drivers yet to land a 2024 race win. With only five regular-season races remaining, at least one of those six remaining spots will be claimed on points alone. This week, the series continues its run of five consecutive race weekends at World Wide Technology Raceway before the competitors get a break to regroup. Drivers who haven't yet locked up their spot in the playoffs will want to get the job done this week. After this race, only four opportunities will remain, and the pressure will build with each successive race. This week's race will be the 23rd for the series at the oblong midwestern oval. Last year's race was won by veteran Grant Enfinger, one of the playoff hopefuls who has yet to visit Victory Lane this season.
Key Stats at World Wide Technology Raceway
- Number of races: 23
- Winners from pole: 4
- Winners from top-5 starters: 16
- Winners from top-10 starters: 21
- Winners from 21st or lower starters: 0
- Fastest race: 113.726 mph
Previous 10 World Wide Technology Raceway Winners
2023 - Grant Enfinger
2022 - Corey Heim
2021 - Sheldon Creed
2020 - Sheldon Creed
2019 - Ross Chastain
2018 - Justin Haley
2017 - John Hunter Nemechek
2016 - Christopher Bell
2015 - Cole Custer
2014 - Bubba Wallace
World Wide Technology Raceway has been on the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series calendar for several decades. It is a unique 1.25-mile oval that features long straights and different turns at opposite ends of the speedway. The track has relatively flat banking, but the wider turns 3 and 4 offer some room for drivers to alter their lines. The shallow banking makes handling and track position critical elements of success. With track position and handling being so important, fantasy players should pay close attention to practice and qualifying. The winner is likely to come from the first five rows and also be a name that features near the top of the 10-lap average practice times. Teams will have to stay on top of adjustments throughout the race to ensure they have the grip to make passes when it really matters. Restarts tend to be crucial opportunities for those moves to happen, and getting off of pit road first puts the driver in the best position to capitalize on having fresh tires.
RotoWire NASCAR DFS Trucks Tools
DraftKings Value Picks for the Toyota 200 (Based on Standard $50K Salary Cap)
DraftKings Tier 1 Values
Corey Heim - $11,000
Christian Eckes - $10,800
Grant Enfinger - $10,500
Ty Majeski - $10,300
DraftKings Tier 2 Values
Rajah Caruth - $9,800
Taylor Gray - $9,500
Ben Rhodes - $9,300
Tyler Ankrum - $9,000
DraftKings Tier 3 Values
Matt Crafton - $8,700
Tanner Gray - $8,500
Layne Riggs - $8,300
Stewart Friesen - $8,000
DraftKings Long-Shot Values
Connor Mosack - $7,200
Dean Thompson - $6,700
Bayley Currey - $6,300
Daniel Dye - $6,000
NASCAR DFS Picks for the Toyota 200
Grant Enfinger - $10,500
Rajah Caruth - $9,800
Tanner Gray - $8,500
Stewart Friesen - $8,000
Connor Mosack - $7,200
Daniel Dye - $6,000
Last year's Gateway victor, Grant Enfinger, is still winless in 2024 and running out of time to win his way into the playoffs. He sits ninth in the standings with a relatively comfortable 33-point cushion to the drop zone, but a victory would erase any concerns about missing the championship fight. He enters this weekend's race with a head full of confidence, too. He finished second and third in the last two races and has four top-10s, including last year's win, at this track. With 157 laps led from seven Gateway starts, Enfinger should be a confident choice this week. Rajah Caruth has his win to secure his playoff spot, and he has been scoring top results consistently this season, too. Caruth finished 16th or better in four of the last five races. He has two prior series starts at Gateway with an average finish of 13.0, too. He finished 15th last season and should be a contender for a top-10 Saturday. Tanner Gray is in a similar spot. He sits ninth in the standings and is still seeking that first season victory. He has three top-10 finishes in the last five races and hasn't finished lower than 17th since Las Vegas in March. He finished 10th at Gateway in 2020 and is a reliable top-15 option for fantasy rosters most weeks, including this one.
Stewart Friesen extended his run of improving results last week when he scored his best finish of the season so far, a second-place finish at Charlotte. He has been climbing up the point standings and now sits 11th, 32 points outside of the playoff positions. After a slow start to the year, he has turned his momentum around and added four top-15 finishes to his record from the last five races. He has been excellent at Gateway, too. His six series starts there earned him an average finish of 5.3 with five top-fives. His run of good form should continue this week. Connor Mosack will rejoin the series for his fourth start of the season and second in as many weeks. He started and finished inside the top 10 at Charlotte. This will be his first time on Gateway's oval, but he has raced on the facility's road course in the Trans-Am Series. He finished sixth in that race. Lastly, Daniel Dye will make his second series start at Gateway on Saturday. He last finished 19th at Charlotte and was ninth the race prior at North Wilkesboro. He has one prior series start at this track that earned an 11th-place finish. Dye will be going for his fifth top-10 of the season this weekend.