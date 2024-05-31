NASCAR DFS Trucks: Toyota 200

This article is part of our NASCAR DFS series.

Toyota 200

Location: Madison, Ill.

Course: World Wide Technology Raceway

Format: 1.25-mile oval

Laps: 160

NASCAR Trucks Toyota 200 Race Preview

The NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series marches onward after Nick Sanchez scored his second win of the season a week ago at Charlotte Motor Speedway. The win vaulted Sanchez to third in the standings but preserved six playoff spots for drivers yet to land a 2024 race win. With only five regular-season races remaining, at least one of those six remaining spots will be claimed on points alone. This week, the series continues its run of five consecutive race weekends at World Wide Technology Raceway before the competitors get a break to regroup. Drivers who haven't yet locked up their spot in the playoffs will want to get the job done this week. After this race, only four opportunities will remain, and the pressure will build with each successive race. This week's race will be the 23rd for the series at the oblong midwestern oval. Last year's race was won by veteran Grant Enfinger, one of the playoff hopefuls who has yet to visit Victory Lane this season.

Key Stats at World Wide Technology Raceway

Number of races: 23

Winners from pole: 4

Winners from top-5 starters: 16

Winners from top-10 starters: 21

Winners from 21st or lower starters: 0

Fastest race: 113.726 mph

Previous 10 World Wide Technology Raceway Winners

2023 - Grant Enfinger

2022 - Corey Heim

2021 - Sheldon Creed

2020 - Sheldon Creed

2019 - Ross Chastain

2018 - Justin Haley

2017 - John Hunter Nemechek

2016 - Christopher Bell

2015 - Cole Custer

2014 - Bubba Wallace

World Wide Technology Raceway has been on the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series calendar for several decades. It is a unique 1.25-mile oval that features long straights and different turns at opposite ends of the speedway. The track has relatively flat banking, but the wider turns 3 and 4 offer some room for drivers to alter their lines. The shallow banking makes handling and track position critical elements of success. With track position and handling being so important, fantasy players should pay close attention to practice and qualifying. The winner is likely to come from the first five rows and also be a name that features near the top of the 10-lap average practice times. Teams will have to stay on top of adjustments throughout the race to ensure they have the grip to make passes when it really matters. Restarts tend to be crucial opportunities for those moves to happen, and getting off of pit road first puts the driver in the best position to capitalize on having fresh tires.

RotoWire NASCAR DFS Trucks Tools

NASCAR Lineup Optimizer

NASCAR Projections

DraftKings Value Picks for the Toyota 200 (Based on Standard $50K Salary Cap)

DraftKings Tier 1 Values

Corey Heim - $11,000

Christian Eckes - $10,800

Grant Enfinger - $10,500

Ty Majeski - $10,300

DraftKings Tier 2 Values

Rajah Caruth - $9,800

Taylor Gray - $9,500

Ben Rhodes - $9,300

Tyler Ankrum - $9,000

DraftKings Tier 3 Values

Matt Crafton - $8,700

Tanner Gray - $8,500

Layne Riggs - $8,300

Stewart Friesen - $8,000

DraftKings Long-Shot Values

Connor Mosack - $7,200

Dean Thompson - $6,700

Bayley Currey - $6,300

Daniel Dye - $6,000

NASCAR DFS Picks for the Toyota 200

Grant Enfinger - $10,500

Rajah Caruth - $9,800

Tanner Gray - $8,500

Stewart Friesen - $8,000

Connor Mosack - $7,200

Daniel Dye - $6,000

Last year's Gateway victor, Grant Enfinger, is still winless in 2024 and running out of time to win his way into the playoffs. He sits ninth in the standings with a relatively comfortable 33-point cushion to the drop zone, but a victory would erase any concerns about missing the championship fight. He enters this weekend's race with a head full of confidence, too. He finished second and third in the last two races and has four top-10s, including last year's win, at this track. With 157 laps led from seven Gateway starts, Enfinger should be a confident choice this week. Rajah Caruth has his win to secure his playoff spot, and he has been scoring top results consistently this season, too. Caruth finished 16th or better in four of the last five races. He has two prior series starts at Gateway with an average finish of 13.0, too. He finished 15th last season and should be a contender for a top-10 Saturday. Tanner Gray is in a similar spot. He sits ninth in the standings and is still seeking that first season victory. He has three top-10 finishes in the last five races and hasn't finished lower than 17th since Las Vegas in March. He finished 10th at Gateway in 2020 and is a reliable top-15 option for fantasy rosters most weeks, including this one.

Stewart Friesen extended his run of improving results last week when he scored his best finish of the season so far, a second-place finish at Charlotte. He has been climbing up the point standings and now sits 11th, 32 points outside of the playoff positions. After a slow start to the year, he has turned his momentum around and added four top-15 finishes to his record from the last five races. He has been excellent at Gateway, too. His six series starts there earned him an average finish of 5.3 with five top-fives. His run of good form should continue this week. Connor Mosack will rejoin the series for his fourth start of the season and second in as many weeks. He started and finished inside the top 10 at Charlotte. This will be his first time on Gateway's oval, but he has raced on the facility's road course in the Trans-Am Series. He finished sixth in that race. Lastly, Daniel Dye will make his second series start at Gateway on Saturday. He last finished 19th at Charlotte and was ninth the race prior at North Wilkesboro. He has one prior series start at this track that earned an 11th-place finish. Dye will be going for his fifth top-10 of the season this weekend.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. C.J. Radune plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: cjradune, RaceDayScore: cjradune.