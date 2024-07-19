NASCAR DFS Xfinity: Pennzoil 250

This article is part of our NASCAR DFS series.

Pennzoil 250

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Course: Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Format: 2.5 Rectangular Oval

Laps: 100

NASCAR Xfinity Pennzoil 250

Cole Custer, defending champ of the Xfinity Series, had himself quite a week. He took home his first win of the season at Pocono Raceway, locking himself into the playoffs and also solidifying his regular season points lead. Custer also appears likely to land the full-time Cup ride with Gene Haas for 2025.

There weren't many other significant movers on the weekend, as AJ Allmendinger – still searching for his first win of the season -- and Justin Allgaier each came away with big points hauls but were both already in good shape from a playoff perspective.

Parker Kligerman and Sheldon Creed remain the two drivers on the hot seat if a new race winner emerges. Kligerman has reeled off some strong finishes lately to remain in the final playoff position, finishing inside the top 10 in five of his last seven races. Creed has had more varied results but has four top-five finishes in his last six races.

As always, things can change quickly, and that's particularly true as we head to a track that is unfamiliar to the majority of the field.

Key Stats at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Number of Races: 8

Winners from pole: 4

Winners top-five starters: 7

Winners from top-ten starters: 8

Previous Eight Indianapolis Winners

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway makes its triumphant return to the NASCAR calendar for the first time in any series since 2020 and the first time for Xfinity since 2019. In that way, it offers plenty of unknowns, particularly because most of the drivers don't have experience at the iconic oval.

On the other hand, Pocono is a decent comparable track, which gives both DFS players and the drivers something to work from. Indy is a big, flat track that requires a lot of horsepower, which is just like what we saw last weekend. As the "Key Stats" section also makes clear, track position is very important. Don't lock in picks until after qualifying on Saturday, or at least make sure to check back in to see how the picks in your lineup are set to begin the race.

NASCAR Xfinity DFS Tools

NASCAR Lineup Optimizer

NASCAR Projections

DraftKings Value Picks for the Pennzoil 250

Based on a Standard $50K Salary Cap

Tier 1 Values

Cole Custer - $10,200

Justin Allgaier - $10,000

Tier 2 Values

Sam Mayer - $9,500

Sheldon Creed - $9,300

Chandler Smith - $8,800

Tier 3 Values

Brandon Jones- $7,700

Ryan Sieg - $7,300

Tier 4 Values

Parker Retzlaff - $6,700

Anthony Alfredo - $6,600

NASCAR Xfinity DFS Picks for the Pennzoil 250

Justin Allgaier - $10,000

Sam Mayer - $9,500

Chandler Smith - $8,800

Brandon Jones - $7,700

Ryan Sieg - $7,300

Parker Retzlaff - $6,700

Unlike the past few weeks, there is no outlier price option in Tier 1, leaving us with more traditional progressive pricing for the Pennzoil 250. Building through either Allgaier or Custer makes sense. Both qualify well, are among the more consistent contenders for wins and have experience at the track. Ultimately, I'd let qualifying and my roster build dictate my choice of this duo.

Another possible way to build is to use each of the Tier 2 drivers. Each has a strong case to be considered this weekend. Mayer didn't run particularly well at Pocono, but he has qualified inside the top 10 in five of his last seven races and inside the top five four time times in that span. He has the skill to keep that track position if he gets it at Indy. Chandler Smith is another excellent qualifier so also stands out in the tier.

Things get a bit thinner in Tier 3 but there are still good options. Jones is a track-specific play, as he had a good weekend at Pocono and will now be at a very comparable track. At each of the last three traditional circuits, he's qualified inside the top ten which bodes well for a potential surprising finish at a cheap price.

Tier 4 is primarily just drivers needed to make the roster fit. Pick a cheap option that has a good qualifying effort. I've highlighted a couple that I believe will have a solid chance of doing so.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Marcus plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: marcusd91 DraftKings: dmarcus87.