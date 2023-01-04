Fantasy NASCAR
NASCAR Draft Kit: 2023 Driver Projections

Written by 
Mark Taylor
January 4, 2023

This article is part of our NASCAR Draft Kit series.

The following are our driver projections for the 2022 season.

Click column headings to sort.

RANKDRIVERWINSPOLESLAPS LEDTOP 5TOP 10
1Kyle Larson548951522
2Joey Logano247561420
3Chase Elliott339401221
4Denny Hamlin237851120
5Christopher Bell246981019
6Kyle Busch327741118
7William Byron21655918
8Ryan Blaney127121017
9Ross Chastain21580917
10Kevin Harvick21433816
11Tyler Reddick22321815
12Martin Truex Jr.21526815
13Chase Briscoe11186714
14Alex Bowman11171613
15Daniel Suarez10125612
16Austin Dillon0087511
17Austin Cindric11147410
18Bubba Wallace1113149
19Erik Jones105038
20Brad Keselowski117139
21AJ Allmendinger109448
22Chris Buescher012437
23Ryan Preece003416
24Ty Gibbs016716
25Michael McDowell012516
26Aric Almirola003825
27Justin Haley003624
28Noah Gragson001114
29Harrison Burton001713
30Ricky Stenhouse Jr.002114
31Todd Gilliland00601
32Corey Lajoie001100
33Ty Dillon00100
34Cody Ware00001
35B.J. McLeod00100
36Josh Bilicki00100
37Jimmie Johnson00700
38Austin Hill00000
39J.J. Yeley00000
40David Ragan00501

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Mark Taylor
Mark Taylor
Taylor is RotoWire's senior NASCAR writer. A nine-time FSWA finalist, Taylor was named the Racing Writer of the Year in 2008, 2009, 2010, 2016 and 2017. He is also a military historian, focused specifically on World War II and the U.S. Navy's efforts in the Pacific.
