NASCAR Draft Kit: 2023 Driver Projections

This article is part of our NASCAR Draft Kit series.
The following are our driver projections for the 2022 season.
Click column headings to sort.
|RANK
|DRIVER
|WINS
|POLES
|LAPS LED
|TOP 5
|TOP 10
|1
|Kyle Larson
|5
|4
|895
|15
|22
|2
|Joey Logano
|2
|4
|756
|14
|20
|3
|Chase Elliott
|3
|3
|940
|12
|21
|4
|Denny Hamlin
|2
|3
|785
|11
|20
|5
|Christopher Bell
|2
|4
|698
|10
|19
|6
|Kyle Busch
|3
|2
|774
|11
|18
|7
|William Byron
|2
|1
|655
|9
|18
|8
|Ryan Blaney
|1
|2
|712
|10
|17
|9
|Ross Chastain
|2
|1
|580
|9
|17
|10
|Kevin Harvick
|2
|1
|433
|8
|16
|11
|Tyler Reddick
|2
|2
|321
|8
|15
|12
|Martin Truex Jr.
|2
|1
|526
|8
|15
|13
|Chase Briscoe
|1
|1
|186
|7
|14
|14
|Alex Bowman
|1
|1
|171
|6
|13
|15
|Daniel Suarez
|1
|0
|125
|6
|12
|16
|Austin Dillon
|0
|0
|87
|5
|11
|17
|Austin Cindric
|1
|1
|147
|4
|10
|18
|Bubba Wallace
|1
|1
|131
|4
|9
|19
|Erik Jones
|1
|0
|50
|3
|8
|20
|Brad Keselowski
|1
|1
|71
|3
|9
|21
|AJ Allmendinger
|1
|0
|94
|4
|8
|22
|Chris Buescher
|0
|1
|24
|3
|7
|23
|Ryan Preece
|0
|0
|34
|1
|6
|24
|Ty Gibbs
|0
|1
|67
|1
|6
|25
|Michael McDowell
|0
|1
|25
|1
|6
|26
|Aric Almirola
|0
|0
|38
|2
|5
|27
|Justin Haley
|0
|0
|36
|2
|4
|28
|Noah Gragson
|0
|0
|11
|1
|4
|29
|Harrison Burton
|0
|0
|17
|1
|3
|30
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|0
|0
|21
|1
|4
|31
|Todd Gilliland
|0
|0
|6
|0
|1
|32
|Corey Lajoie
|0
|0
|11
|0
|0
|33
|Ty Dillon
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|34
|Cody Ware
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|35
|B.J. McLeod
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|36
|Josh Bilicki
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|37
|Jimmie Johnson
|0
|0
|7
|0
|0
|38
|Austin Hill
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|39
|J.J. Yeley
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|David Ragan
|0
|0
|5
|0
|1
The following are our driver projections for the 2022 season.
Click column headings to sort.
|RANK
|DRIVER
|WINS
|POLES
|LAPS LED
|TOP 5
|TOP 10
|1
|Kyle Larson
|5
|4
|895
|15
|22
|2
|Joey Logano
|2
|4
|756
|14
|20
|3
|Chase Elliott
|3
|3
|940
|12
|21
|4
|Denny Hamlin
|2
|3
|785
|11
|20
|5
|Christopher Bell
|2
|4
|698
|10
|19
|6
|Kyle Busch
|3
|2
|774
|11
|18
|7
|William Byron
|2
|1
|655
|9
|18
|8
|Ryan Blaney
|1
|2
|712
|10
|17
|9
|Ross Chastain
|2
|1
|580
|9
|17
|10
|Kevin Harvick
|2
|1
|433
|8
|16
|11
|Tyler Reddick
|2
|2
|321
|8
|15
|12
|Martin Truex Jr.
|2
|1
|526
|8
|15
|13
|Chase Briscoe
|1
|1
|186
|7
|14
|14
|Alex Bowman
|1
|1
|171
|6
|13
|15
|Daniel Suarez
|1
|0
|125
|6
|12
|16
|Austin Dillon
|0
|0
|87
|5
|11
|17
|Austin Cindric
|1
|1
|147
|4
|10
|18
|Bubba Wallace
|1
|1
|131
|4
|9
|19
|Erik Jones
|1
|0
|50
|3
|8
|20
|Brad Keselowski
|1
|1
|71
|3
|9
|21
|AJ Allmendinger
|1
|0
|94
|4
|8
|22
|Chris Buescher
|0
|1
|24
|3
|7
|23
|Ryan Preece
|0
|0
|34
|1
|6
|24
|Ty Gibbs
|0
|1
|67
|1
|6
|25
|Michael McDowell
|0
|1
|25
|1
|6
|26
|Aric Almirola
|0
|0
|38
|2
|5
|27
|Justin Haley
|0
|0
|36
|2
|4
|28
|Noah Gragson
|0
|0
|11
|1
|4
|29
|Harrison Burton
|0
|0
|17
|1
|3
|30
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|0
|0
|21
|1
|4
|31
|Todd Gilliland
|0
|0
|6
|0
|1
|32
|Corey Lajoie
|0
|0
|11
|0
|0
|33
|Ty Dillon
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|34
|Cody Ware
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|35
|B.J. McLeod
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|36
|Josh Bilicki
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|37
|Jimmie Johnson
|0
|0
|7
|0
|0
|38
|Austin Hill
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|39
|J.J. Yeley
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|David Ragan
|0
|0
|5
|0
|1