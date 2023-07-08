NASCAR Xfinity DFS: Alsco Uniforms 250

This article is part of our NASCAR DFS series.

Alsco Uniforms 250

The Xfinity Series heads to Atlanta for some superspeedway action this weekend. Since the repaving of the track at the end of 2021, we have seen some completely different racing than what we were used to here. This of course leads to a different strategy for DFS purposes.

Previous Atlanta Winners w/ Starting Position Since Repaving

2023 spring - Austin Hill (3rd)

2022 fall - Austin Hill (5th)

2022 spring - Ty Gibbs (4th)

When we go to superspeedways I always build around place differential drivers. Atlanta has been slightly different than Daytona and Talladega as we have seen Austin Hill lead a big portion of laps in both of his wins. This means that I still do what to have one dominator in some lineups I make and not be as strict as I usually am on playing only one driver in the top ten starting spots.

DraftKings Value Picks for the Alsco Uniforms 250 Available at Walmart (Based on Standard $50K Salary Cap)

DraftKings Tier 1 Values (in order of price)

Austin Hill - $10,700

Ty Gibbs - $10,400

Justin Haley - $10,300

Sheldon Creed - $10,100

DraftKings Tier 2 Values (in order of price)

Justin Allgaier - $9,900

John Hunter Nemechek - $9,800

Josh Berry - $9,400

Chandler Smith - $9,200

DraftKings Tier 3 Values (in order of price)

Parker Kligerman - $8,800

Brandon Jones - $8,500

Daniel Hemric - $8,300

Riley Herbst - $8,100

DraftKings Tier 4 Values (in order of price)

Jeb Burton - $7,900

Anthony Alfredo - $7,500

Jeremy Clements - $7,100

Kaz Grala - $6,800

NASCAR DFS Picks for the Alsco Uniforms 250

Austin Hill - $10,700

Josh Berry - $9,400

Daniel Hemric - $8,300

Anthony Alfredo - $7,500

Jeremy Clements - 7,100

Kaz Grala - $6,800

It's hard to go away from Austin Hill here who has won two of three races since the repave and finished second in the other one. He seems to run solid most every week with six top fives in his last seven races as well with the lone other one being an eighth place. Josh Berry isn't a driver who necessarily is first of mind at superspeedways but he has improved on them over the years including a second here this time last year. Daniel Hemric got into trouble in the first race after the repave last year, but has since finished fifth and second. He has also strung together two top tens after struggling a little while from the end of April to early June. Anthony Alfredo on superspeedways is usually a good combination. He knows how to get his equipment to the end of the race and has three top sixteens since the repave. Jeremy Clements is also a guy I usually play at superspeedways and Kaz Grala is a little risky, but does have some solid runs at Daytona early in his career.

