NASCAR Xfinity DFS: Alsco Uniforms 250

Alsco Uniforms 250
The Xfinity Series heads to Atlanta for some superspeedway action this weekend. Since the repaving of the track at the end of 2021, we have seen some completely different racing than what we were used to here. This of course leads to a different strategy for DFS purposes.
Previous Atlanta Winners w/ Starting Position Since Repaving
2023 spring - Austin Hill (3rd)
2022 fall - Austin Hill (5th)
2022 spring - Ty Gibbs (4th)
When we go to superspeedways I always build around place differential drivers. Atlanta has been slightly different than Daytona and Talladega as we have seen Austin Hill lead a big portion of laps in both of his wins. This means that I still do what to have one dominator in some lineups I make and not be as strict as I usually am on playing only one driver in the top ten starting spots.
DraftKings Value Picks for the Alsco Uniforms 250 Available at Walmart (Based on Standard $50K Salary Cap)
DraftKings Tier 1 Values (in order of price)
Austin Hill - $10,700
Ty Gibbs - $10,400
Justin Haley - $10,300
Sheldon Creed - $10,100
DraftKings Tier 2 Values (in order of price)
Justin Allgaier - $9,900
John Hunter Nemechek - $9,800
Josh Berry - $9,400
Chandler Smith - $9,200
DraftKings Tier 3 Values (in order of price)
Parker Kligerman - $8,800
Brandon Jones - $8,500
Daniel Hemric - $8,300
Riley Herbst - $8,100
DraftKings Tier 4 Values (in order of price)
Jeb Burton - $7,900
Anthony Alfredo - $7,500
Jeremy Clements - $7,100
Kaz Grala - $6,800
NASCAR DFS Picks for the Alsco Uniforms 250
Austin Hill - $10,700
Josh Berry - $9,400
Daniel Hemric - $8,300
Anthony Alfredo - $7,500
Jeremy Clements - 7,100
Kaz Grala - $6,800
It's hard to go away from Austin Hill here who has won two of three races since the repave and finished second in the other one. He seems to run solid most every week with six top fives in his last seven races as well with the lone other one being an eighth place. Josh Berry isn't a driver who necessarily is first of mind at superspeedways but he has improved on them over the years including a second here this time last year. Daniel Hemric got into trouble in the first race after the repave last year, but has since finished fifth and second. He has also strung together two top tens after struggling a little while from the end of April to early June. Anthony Alfredo on superspeedways is usually a good combination. He knows how to get his equipment to the end of the race and has three top sixteens since the repave. Jeremy Clements is also a guy I usually play at superspeedways and Kaz Grala is a little risky, but does have some solid runs at Daytona early in his career.