NASCAR Xfinity DFS: DoorDash 250

This article is part of our NASCAR DFS series.

DoorDash 250

The Xfinity Series heads to Somoma for the the first time this weekend. We have a lot of Cup drivers in this race which should make it even more fun to watch. Most of them are the top road course guys in the series as well.

Like last week, I am looking for mainly place differential drivers. Depending on where drivers qualify you could probably make a case to play one dominator. With limited laps on road courses, however, you really need dominators to lead a big percentage of the laps to pay off.

DraftKings Value Picks for the DoorDash 250 (Based on Standard $50K Salary Cap)

DraftKings Tier 1 Values (in order of price)

Kyle Larson - $11,400

AJ Allmendinger - $11,100

Ty Gibbs - $10,600

Cole Custer - $10,100

DraftKings Tier 2 Values (in order of price)

Sheldon Creed - $9,900

John Hunter Nemechek - $9,600

Austin Hill - $9,400

Daniel Suarez - $9,200

DraftKings Tier 3 Values (in order of price)

Ross Chastain - $8,900

Sam Mayer - $8,600

Sammy Smith - $8,200

Josh Berry - $8,000

DraftKings Tier 4 Values (in order of price)

Kaz Grala - $7,500

Aric Almirola - $7,100

Alex Labbe - $7,000

Anthony Alfredo - $6,300

NASCAR DFS Picks for the DoorDash 250

Kyle Larson in any car and any series seems to be the play almost always. He has greatly improved his road course driving over the last few years and I expect a strong day from the favorite. Cole Custer may be a little overlooked with all the Cup guys around him. I think we see a strong day out of him and a top-five finish. Josh Berry gets the price decrease with road courses not being his strongest track type. He had top ten speed in practice and I'm willing to take a shot at this discount. Aric Almirola was also good in practice. He's been solid on road courses through his career and is super cheap here. Alex Labbe was also quick in practice. He and Anthony Alfredo are always drivers I look at when we go to road courses.

