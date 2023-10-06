Racing DFS
NASCAR Xfinity DFS: Drive for the Cure 250

October 6, 2023

October 6, 2023

This article is part of our NASCAR DFS series.

Drive for the Cure 250

Welcome to the AJ Allmendinger Invitational, I mean the Charlotte Roval. As you will see below, Allmendinger has won the last four races at the Roval. Fortunately for everyone in the field this year, with Allmendinger being in the Cup Series he won't be racing here with it being a playoff race for the Xfinity guys. It is a cutoff race for the Round of 12 and there will only be eight left in the playoffs after this weekend. 

Previous Charlotte Roval Winners w/ Starting Position

2022 - AJ Allmendinger (1st)
2021 - AJ Allmendinger (14th)
2020 - AJ Allmendinger (22nd)
2019 - AJ Allmendinger (5th)
2018 - Chase Briscoe (9th)

DraftKings Value Picks for the Drive For the Cure 250 (Based on Standard $50K Salary Cap)

DraftKings Tier 1 Values (in order of price)

Justin Allgaier - $11,000
Cole Custer - $10,800
Sam Mayer - $10,700
Parker Kligerman - $10,000

DraftKings Tier 2 Values (in order of price)

Sheldon Creed - $9,800
Jordan Taylor - $9,500
Sammy Smith - $9,300
Josh Berry - $9,000

DraftKings Tier 3 Values (in order of price)

Daniel Hemric - $8,700
Brandon Jones - $8,500
Chandler Smith - $8,200
Boris Said - $8,000

DraftKings Tier 4 Values (in order of price)

Myatt Snider - $7,800
Kaz Grala - $7,500
Alex Labbe - $7,000
Ryan Sieg - $6,600

NASCAR DFS Picks for the Drive for the Cure 250


Cole Custer - $10,800
Josh Berry - $9,000
Daniel Hemric - $8,700
Myatt Snider - $7,800
Alex Labbe - $7,000
Ryan Sieg - $6,600

At road courses we have very limited dominator points, so we are playing drivers for place differential and finishing position. We don't have starting positions yet, so the above picks could change. Custer has been good on road courses this year with two wins and if you want a pivot in the top range, Sam Mayer has two wins and four top-five's and is in a must win scenario this weekend. Josh Berry is pretty much in the same spot as well, just at a cheaper price and I expect him to have a solid outing. Daniel Hemric has two top-three's here at the Roval and Myatt Snider has been solid here in the past and is in the No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing car this weekend. Alex Labbe has really good history here, finishing Top 15 in all five races with an average finish of 8.6 and Ryan Sieg was ninth here a year ago and is a decent play in a tough lower tier. 

