NASCAR Xfinity DFS: RAPTOR King of Tough 250

RAPTOR King of Tough 250

NASCAR shifts east this week to Atlanta and we get the third race on the new surface at this track. We saw Sammy Smith pick up the win in strong fashion last week at Phoenix, as we continue to watch this new group of Xfinity drivers take the next step in the sport. We get back to a little less predictive of a race this weekend, which I will detail below.

Previous 10 Atlanta Winners w/ Starting Position

2022 fall - Austin Hill (5th)

2022 spring - Ty Gibbs (4th)

2021 fall - Kyle Busch (1st)

2021 spring - Justin Allgaier (6th)

2020 - AJ Allmendinger (30th)

2019 - Christopher Bell (3rd)

2018 - Kevin Harvick (5th)

2017 - Kyle Busch (1st)

2016 - Kyle Busch (1st)

2015 - Kevin Harvick (8th)

Strategy Tips for RAPTOR King of Tough 250

With the new surface at Atlanta we see something closer to Daytona and Talladega in terms of speed and drafting than what we had on the old surface. I don't really like the idea of going full place differential like we do in some races at the superspeedways, but I will to an extent. We saw last year that laps led were much more spread out than in the past so I will treat it somewhat like a superspeedway race. This means that qualifying will be very important to look at before we build our lineups, and possibly limit your exposure to the top ten in the field to start.

DraftKings Value Picks for the RAPTOR King of Tough 250 (Based on Standard $50K Salary Cap)

DraftKings Tier 1 Values (in order of price)

Austin Hill - $11,300

Justin Haley - $10,800

Justin Allgaier - $10,300

Cole Custer - $10,000

DraftKings Tier 2 Values (in order of price)

Josh Berry - $9,900

Ryan Truex - $9,700

Sammy Smith - $9,300

Chandler Smith - $9,100

DraftKings Tier 3 Values (in order of price)

Sheldon Creed - $8,900

Daniel Hemric - $8,500

Parker Kligerman - $8,300

Riley Herbst - $8,100

DraftKings Tier 4 Values (in order of price)

Ryan Sieg - $7,900

Jeb Burton - $7,500

Kyle Weatherman - $6,500

Jeffrey Earnhardt - $5,900

NASCAR DFS Picks for the RAPTOR King of Tough 250



Austin Hill - $11,300

Sheldon Creed - $8,900

Parker Kligerman - $8,300

Riley Herbst - $8,100

Jeb Burton - $7,500

Jeffrey Earnhardt - $5,900

Of course we will want to wait on qualifying to make our final picks, but it is hard to go away from the form and track history of Austin Hill. He was second in the spring of 2022 and won the fall race. To go along with that he is in fine form to start the year with two wins already. Sheldon Creed had two top twelves here a year ago and has run decent as superspeedways. Parker Kligerman gives you the experience you are looking for at races like these and has ran well in 2023 so far. Riley Herbst had two top tens here last year and had five top tens in seven superspeedway races in 2022. Jeb Burton always seems to hang around at these races and was top fifteen last year both times. Jeffrey Earnhardt gives you some value at this price and was top twenty here in both races a year ago. He had four top twenties in six superspeedway races last year.

