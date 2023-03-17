NASCAR Xfinity DFS: RAPTOR King of Tough 250

This article is part of our NASCAR DFS series.
RAPTOR King of Tough 250
NASCAR shifts east this week to Atlanta and we get the third race on the new surface at this track. We saw Sammy Smith pick up the win in strong fashion last week at Phoenix, as we continue to watch this new group of Xfinity drivers take the next step in the sport. We get back to a little less predictive of a race this weekend, which I will detail below.
Previous 10 Atlanta Winners w/ Starting Position
2022 fall - Austin Hill (5th)
2022 spring - Ty Gibbs (4th)
2021 fall - Kyle Busch (1st)
2021 spring - Justin Allgaier (6th)
2020 - AJ Allmendinger (30th)
2019 - Christopher Bell (3rd)
2018 - Kevin Harvick (5th)
2017 - Kyle Busch (1st)
2016 - Kyle Busch (1st)
2015 - Kevin Harvick (8th)
Strategy Tips for RAPTOR King of Tough 250
With the new surface at Atlanta we see something closer to Daytona and Talladega in terms of speed and drafting than what we had on the old surface. I don't really like the idea of going full place differential like we do in some races at the superspeedways, but I will to an extent. We saw last year that laps led were much more spread out than in the past so I will treat it somewhat like a superspeedway race. This means that qualifying will be very important to look at before we build our lineups, and possibly limit your exposure to the top ten in the field to start.
RotoWire NASCAR DFS Xfinity Tools
DraftKings Value Picks for the RAPTOR King of Tough 250 (Based on Standard $50K Salary Cap)
DraftKings Tier 1 Values (in order of price)
Austin Hill - $11,300
Justin Haley - $10,800
Justin Allgaier - $10,300
Cole Custer - $10,000
DraftKings Tier 2 Values (in order of price)
Josh Berry - $9,900
Ryan Truex - $9,700
Sammy Smith - $9,300
Chandler Smith - $9,100
DraftKings Tier 3 Values (in order of price)
Sheldon Creed - $8,900
Daniel Hemric - $8,500
Parker Kligerman - $8,300
Riley Herbst - $8,100
DraftKings Tier 4 Values (in order of price)
Ryan Sieg - $7,900
Jeb Burton - $7,500
Kyle Weatherman - $6,500
Jeffrey Earnhardt - $5,900
NASCAR DFS Picks for the RAPTOR King of Tough 250
Austin Hill - $11,300
Sheldon Creed - $8,900
Parker Kligerman - $8,300
Riley Herbst - $8,100
Jeb Burton - $7,500
Jeffrey Earnhardt - $5,900
Of course we will want to wait on qualifying to make our final picks, but it is hard to go away from the form and track history of Austin Hill. He was second in the spring of 2022 and won the fall race. To go along with that he is in fine form to start the year with two wins already. Sheldon Creed had two top twelves here a year ago and has run decent as superspeedways. Parker Kligerman gives you the experience you are looking for at races like these and has ran well in 2023 so far. Riley Herbst had two top tens here last year and had five top tens in seven superspeedway races in 2022. Jeb Burton always seems to hang around at these races and was top fifteen last year both times. Jeffrey Earnhardt gives you some value at this price and was top twenty here in both races a year ago. He had four top twenties in six superspeedway races last year.