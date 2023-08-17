Racing DFS
Fantasy Sports
Daily Fantasy Sports
Sports Betting
Subscribe Now
Attention Fantasy Commissioners:
Having trouble finding a draft date that works for all the owners in your league? Try our FREE Fantasy Draft Date Picker tool and take the stress out of this thankless task.
NASCAR Xfinity DFS: Shriners Children's 200 at The Glen

NASCAR Xfinity DFS: Shriners Children's 200 at The Glen

Written by 
Dane Shinault 
August 17, 2023

This article is part of our NASCAR DFS series.

Shriners Children's 200 at The Glen

Another road course week is upon us and we will look at it the same from a strategy perspective. With only 82 laps we won't have as much opportunity for dominator points, which means we will need to just focus on place differential with some finishing position upside as well. Those two could be within the same plays depending on qualifying. 

Previous Watkins Glen Winners w/ Starting Position

2022 - Kyle Larson (3rd)
2021 - Ty Gibbs (15th)
2019 - Austin Cindric (2nd)
2018 - Joey Logano (1st)
2017 - Kyle Busch (2nd)
2016 - Joey Logano (1st)
2015 - Joey Logano (1st)
2014 - Marcos Ambrose (4th)
2013 - Brad Keselowski (5th)
2012 - Carl Edwards (2nd)

RotoWire NASCAR DFS Trucks Tools

NASCAR Lineup Optimizer

NASCAR Projections

DraftKings Value Picks for the Shriners Children's 200 at The Glen (Based on Standard $50K Salary Cap)

DraftKings Tier 1 Values (in order of price)

Kyle Busch - $11,500
Ty Gibbs - $10,900
Cole Custer - $10,200
Justin Allgaier - $10,000

DraftKings Tier 2 Values (in order of price)

John Hunter Nemechek - $9,700
Sam Mayer - $9,600
Sheldon Creed - $9,400
Parker Kligerman - $9,000

DraftKings Tier 3 Values (in order of price)

Sammy Smith - $8,800
Josh Berry - $8,500
Riley Herbst - $8,300
Daniel Hemric - $8,100

DraftKings Tier 4 Values (in order of price)

Kaz Grala - $7,900
Brandon Jones - $7,400
Jeremy Clements - $6,700
Anthony Alfredo - $5,800

NASCAR DFS Picks for the Shriners Children's 200 at The Glen


Ty Gibbs - $10,900
Cole Custer - $10,200
Riley Herbst - $8,300
Kaz Grala - $7,900
Jeremy Clements - $6,700
Anthony Alfredo - $5,800

We have similar pricing this week in that it is very soft. It is easy to fit in two of the top priced drivers at $10,000 and above. Gibbs has been so good in his Xfinity career and just won last week in Indy. Riley Herbst has been 13th-or-better the last two seasons at Watkins Glen. Kaz Grala is a really good road racer and was fifth here a year ago to go with his top-10 last week at Indy. Jeremy Clements has been 16th-or-better the last four years here and comes in at a cheap tag. As long as he doesn't qualify too high, Clements could be a strong place differential play. I feel like I'm on Anthony Alfredo a lot of road course weeks, but I like his steady performance and was 18th a year ago. Overall, I like Alfredo's performance over the last four races and see a good weekend out of him here. 

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dane Shinault plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: dane1995, FanDuel: dane007, Yahoo: Dane1995.
RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only NASCAR Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire NASCAR fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Dane Shinault
Dane Shinault
Dane is a multisport DFS enthusiast and specializes in soccer, college football, and NASCAR. He has been providing content for nearly three years and has multiple GPP wins to his credit.
Go Bowling at the Glen Preview: New York Road Course
Go Bowling at the Glen Preview: New York Road Course
NASCAR Barometer: Michael McDowell Dominates for Brickyard Victory
NASCAR Barometer: Michael McDowell Dominates for Brickyard Victory
NASCAR Xfinity DFS: Pennzoil 150
NASCAR Xfinity DFS: Pennzoil 150
NASCAR DFS: Verizon 200 at the Brickyard
NASCAR DFS: Verizon 200 at the Brickyard
NASCAR DFS Trucks: TSport 200
NASCAR DFS Trucks: TSport 200
Verizon 200 Preview: Return to the Brickyard
Verizon 200 Preview: Return to the Brickyard