NASCAR Xfinity DFS: Shriners Children's 200 at The Glen

This article is part of our NASCAR DFS series.
Shriners Children's 200 at The Glen
Another road course week is upon us and we will look at it the same from a strategy perspective. With only 82 laps we won't have as much opportunity for dominator points, which means we will need to just focus on place differential with some finishing position upside as well. Those two could be within the same plays depending on qualifying.
Previous Watkins Glen Winners w/ Starting Position
2022 - Kyle Larson (3rd)
2021 - Ty Gibbs (15th)
2019 - Austin Cindric (2nd)
2018 - Joey Logano (1st)
2017 - Kyle Busch (2nd)
2016 - Joey Logano (1st)
2015 - Joey Logano (1st)
2014 - Marcos Ambrose (4th)
2013 - Brad Keselowski (5th)
2012 - Carl Edwards (2nd)
RotoWire NASCAR DFS Trucks Tools
DraftKings Value Picks for the Shriners Children's 200 at The Glen (Based on Standard $50K Salary Cap)
DraftKings Tier 1 Values (in order of price)
Kyle Busch - $11,500
Ty Gibbs - $10,900
Cole Custer - $10,200
Justin Allgaier - $10,000
DraftKings Tier 2 Values (in order of price)
John Hunter Nemechek - $9,700
Sam Mayer - $9,600
Sheldon Creed - $9,400
Parker Kligerman - $9,000
DraftKings Tier 3 Values (in order of price)
Sammy Smith - $8,800
Josh Berry - $8,500
Riley Herbst - $8,300
Daniel Hemric - $8,100
DraftKings Tier 4 Values (in order of price)
Kaz Grala - $7,900
Brandon Jones - $7,400
Jeremy Clements - $6,700
Anthony Alfredo - $5,800
NASCAR DFS Picks for the Shriners Children's 200 at The Glen
Ty Gibbs - $10,900
Cole Custer - $10,200
Riley Herbst - $8,300
Kaz Grala - $7,900
Jeremy Clements - $6,700
Anthony Alfredo - $5,800
We have similar pricing this week in that it is very soft. It is easy to fit in two of the top priced drivers at $10,000 and above. Gibbs has been so good in his Xfinity career and just won last week in Indy. Riley Herbst has been 13th-or-better the last two seasons at Watkins Glen. Kaz Grala is a really good road racer and was fifth here a year ago to go with his top-10 last week at Indy. Jeremy Clements has been 16th-or-better the last four years here and comes in at a cheap tag. As long as he doesn't qualify too high, Clements could be a strong place differential play. I feel like I'm on Anthony Alfredo a lot of road course weeks, but I like his steady performance and was 18th a year ago. Overall, I like Alfredo's performance over the last four races and see a good weekend out of him here.