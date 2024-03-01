NASCAR Xfinity DFS: The LiUNA!

This article is part of our NASCAR DFS series.

Our mindset shifts this week as we head to our first true intermediate track of the season at Las Vegas. The last two weeks we have had full place differential and maybe one dominator (in the case of Atlanta) whereas now we will need to look more at prioritizing dominators who can get our front a lead laps. We will likely see much longer green flag runs than we expected at Daytona and Atlanta. Last year both races in the Xfinity series at Las Vegas saw two dominators.

Previous Las Vegas Winners w/ Starting Position

2023 fall - Riley Herbst (8th)

2023 spring - Austin Hill (9th)

2022 fall - Josh Berry (12th)

2022 spring - Ty Gibbs (11th)

2021 fall - Josh Berry (15th)

2021 spring - AJ Allmendinger (10th)

2020 fall - Chase Briscoe (1st)

2020 spring - Chase Briscoe (2nd)

2019 fall - Tyler Reddick (4th)

2019 spring - Kyle Busch (8th)

DraftKings Value Picks for The LiUNA! (Based on Standard $50K Salary Cap)

DraftKings Tier 1 Values (in order of price)

John Hunter Nemechek - $11,000

Justin Allgaier - $10,700

Cole Custer - $10,500

Austin Hill - $10,000

DraftKings Tier 2 Values (in order of price)

AJ Allmendinger - $9,700

Riley Herbst - $9,500

Aric Almirola - $9,300

Sheldon Creed - $9,100

DraftKings Tier 3 Values (in order of price)

Sam Mayer - $8,800

Jesse Love - $8,700

Parker Kligerman - $8,500

Brandon Jones - $8,100

DraftKings Tier 4 Values (in order of price)

Parker Retzlaff - $7,600

Jeb Burton - $7,200

Ryan Sieg - $6,900

Kyle Sieg - $5,700

NASCAR DFS Picks for The LiUNA!

Cole Custer - $10,500

Austin Hill - $10,000

Sam Mayer - $8,800

Brandon Jones - $8,100

Ryan Sieg - $6,900

Kyle Sieg - $5,700

As mentioned above, I want to prioritize at least two drivers in my lineups who I think can dominate a portion of the race. Cole Custer and Austin Hill both fit that bill in the $10k and up range. Austin won here last spring while Cole was third in the fall. In the mid range, Sam Mayer and Brandon Jones both could conceivably lead laps as well and maybe you fall into the perfect script of both of these drivers getting something like 20 laps led while the top two go over 50 each. This mid range is strong and my next favorite build would be to only play one $10k and over driver and jam three of the $8k and $9k group. Ryan and Kyle Sieg both stick out as value options this week. Last fall they both had an average run in the upper teens and were both right around 20th in that statistic in the spring. If they get a mid to high 20s starting position I like both a lot for value plays.

