NASCAR Xfinity DFS: The Loop 121

This article is part of our NASCAR DFS series.

The Loop 121

We have the first race on the Chicago street for both Xfinity and Cup this weekend and I expect a very unpredictable day. We just don't know what to expect so I am focusing on place differential and embracing volatility.

I expect it to be very hard to pass so I do think we can target a dominator that starts near the front and then hope we get the place differential plays correct. Of course look at drivers who have been good at road courses in general as those drivers will adapt a bit quicker than most.

RotoWire NASCAR DFS Tools

NASCAR Lineup Optimizer

NASCAR Projections

DraftKings Value Picks for the The Loop 121 (Based on Standard $50K Salary Cap)

DraftKings Tier 1 Values (in order of price)

Cole Custer - $10,600

Justin Allgaier - $10,400

Sheldon Creed - $10,200

John Hunter Nemechek - $10,000

DraftKings Tier 2 Values (in order of price)

Parker Kligerman - $9,900

Austin Hill - $9,700

Sam Mayer - $9,300

Miguel Paludo - $9,100

DraftKings Tier 3 Values (in order of price)

Chandler Smith - $8,700

Josh Berry - $8,500

Daniel Hemric - $8,300

Riley Herbst - $8,100

DraftKings Tier 4 Values (in order of price)

Brett Moffitt - $7,800

Alex Labbe - $7,300

Jeremy Clements - $6,800

Anthony Alfredo - $6,600

NASCAR DFS Picks for The Loop 121

Sheldon Creed - $10,200

Miguel Paludo - $9,100

Josh Berry - $8,500

Riley Herbst - $8,100

Alex Labbe - $7,300

Anthony Alfredo - $6,600

The theme this week is again road course specialists. Sheldon Creed has ran well on road courses and just needs to have a little luck fall his way to close one out. Miguel Paludo is in the No. 88 this weekend which is probably the best equipment for a road course ringer. Josh Berry and Riley Herbst aren't necessarily known for road course racing, but both have ran solid on them over the last year. Alex Labbe always gets a little price increase on this type of track, but continues to run well. Lastly, Anthony Alfredo is a guy we want to grind out a top twenty finish which he has done in five of the last nine road courses

