NASCAR Xfinity DFS: The Loop 121

We have the first race on the Chicago street for both Xfinity and Cup this weekend and I expect a very unpredictable day. We just don't know what to expect so I am focusing on place differential and embracing volatility.
I expect it to be very hard to pass so I do think we can target a dominator that starts near the front and then hope we get the place differential plays correct. Of course look at drivers who have been good at road courses in general as those drivers will adapt a bit quicker than most.
DraftKings Value Picks for the The Loop 121 (Based on Standard $50K Salary Cap)
DraftKings Tier 1 Values (in order of price)
Cole Custer - $10,600
Justin Allgaier - $10,400
Sheldon Creed - $10,200
John Hunter Nemechek - $10,000
DraftKings Tier 2 Values (in order of price)
Parker Kligerman - $9,900
Austin Hill - $9,700
Sam Mayer - $9,300
Miguel Paludo - $9,100
DraftKings Tier 3 Values (in order of price)
Chandler Smith - $8,700
Josh Berry - $8,500
Daniel Hemric - $8,300
Riley Herbst - $8,100
DraftKings Tier 4 Values (in order of price)
Brett Moffitt - $7,800
Alex Labbe - $7,300
Jeremy Clements - $6,800
Anthony Alfredo - $6,600
NASCAR DFS Picks for The Loop 121
Sheldon Creed - $10,200
Miguel Paludo - $9,100
Josh Berry - $8,500
Riley Herbst - $8,100
Alex Labbe - $7,300
Anthony Alfredo - $6,600
The theme this week is again road course specialists. Sheldon Creed has ran well on road courses and just needs to have a little luck fall his way to close one out. Miguel Paludo is in the No. 88 this weekend which is probably the best equipment for a road course ringer. Josh Berry and Riley Herbst aren't necessarily known for road course racing, but both have ran solid on them over the last year. Alex Labbe always gets a little price increase on this type of track, but continues to run well. Lastly, Anthony Alfredo is a guy we want to grind out a top twenty finish which he has done in five of the last nine road courses