NASCAR Xfinity DFS: ToyotaCare 250

This article is part of our NASCAR DFS series.

ToyotaCare 250

The Xfinity Series will go short track racing at Richmond this weekend coming off a wild one at COTA. This type of race is a little more predictable than a road course or superspeedway, which means it's one that I really like for DFS purposes. We have seen distinguished drivers win here in the past and as I will mention more below, experience usually wins out at Richmond.

Previous Richmond Winners w/ Starting Position

2023 - Chandler Smith (8th)

2022 - Ty Gibbs (1st)

2021 - Noah Gragson (3rd)

2020 fall - Justin Allgaier (14th)

2020 spring - Justin Allgaier (16th)

2019 fall - Christopher Bell (4th)

2019 spring - Cole Custer (4th)

2018 fall - Christopher Bell (1st)

2018 spring - Christopher Bell (2nd)

2017 - Brad Keselowski (3rd)

DraftKings Value Picks for the Toyota Care 250 (Based on Standard $50K Salary Cap)

DraftKings Tier 1 Values (in order of price)

Justin Allgaier - $11,000

Chandler Smith - $10,800

Cole Custer - $10,500

Sheldon Creed - $10,000

DraftKings Tier 2 Values (in order of price)

AJ Allmendinger - $9,700

Austin Hill - $9,500

Riley Herbst - $9,200

Sam Mayer - $9,000

DraftKings Tier 3 Values (in order of price)

Sammy Smith - $8,800

Taylor Gray - $8,500

Brandon Jones - $8,300

Parker Kligerman - $8,200

DraftKings Tier 4 Values (in order of price)

Corey Heim - $7,800

Ryan Sieg - $7,000

Josh Williams - $6,600

Jeb Burton - $6,500

NASCAR DFS Picks for ToyotaCare 250

Justin Allgaier - $11,000

AJ Allmendinger - $9,700

Brandon Jones - $8,300

Parker Retzlaff - $7,300

Ryan Sieg - $7,000

Josh Williams - $6,600

At Richmond we are looking for 2-3 dominators in our lineups and that is something that we don't want to overlook even if we get some higher priced drivers starting mid pack on back. There are 250 laps here so there are plenty of laps led and fastest laps to go around. Richmond is a high tire wear track where experience and equipment usually wins out. Up top, Justin Allgaier and AJ Allmendinger are two of the most experienced racers in the series. Allgaier won both races here in 2020 and knows what it takes to get the job done. Allmendinger was 4th in his last appearance in Xfinity in 2022. Brandon Jones has solid equipment with JR Motorsports, but has yet to put it together in his time in Xfinity at Richmond. The mid range price tag gives us some strong upside though. Parker Retzlaff and Ryan Sieg have both historically been good at Richmond. Retzlaff was 16th here a year ago and 10th in 2022, while Sieg has been top 15 in his last 7 appearances at Richmond. Josh Williams is just in too good of equipment to be priced this low. The number 11 car was driven by Daniel Hemric the last couple years at Richmond and showed speed in both races.

